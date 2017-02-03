Middleby: Buy It And Forget It

About The Company

The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) designs, manufactures, distributes, and services a broad line of foodservice equipment used in commercial, institutional, and residential markets. Primary commercial uses include food preparation, cooking, baking, and packaging equipment. Primary residential uses include ranges, ovens, refrigerators, ventilation, and dishwashers. Middleby operates in three segments. These are the Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, the Food Processing Equipment Group, and the Residential Kitchen Equipment Group. They are number one across the board in terms of foodservice. Their products are used in major, well known establishments. This is shown in Figures 1 & 2 respectively.

Figure 1: Middleby Brands and Rank

Source: Middleby Baird Industrial Conference

Figure 2: Middleby Client Portfolio

Source: Middleby Presentation

Group Breakdown

The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group provides an extreme range of products including all types of ovens, warming equipment, cooling equipment, and beverage dispensers. Applications span the whole portfolio of commercial kitchens from fast food to hotels and full-service restaurants. Commercial Foodservice makes up 55% of revenues and has a 30% EBITDA margin.

The Food Processing Equipment Group offers a variety of cooking and baking products as well. Products include ovens and other food prep equipment such as blenders, formers, and food safety equipment. Food Processing makes up 15% of revenues and has a 25% EBITDA margin.

The Residential Kitchen Equipment Group is focused on kitchen equipment for the home. Products include ranges, cookers, stoves, ovens, refrigerators, dishwashers, microwaves, dishwashers, ventilation, and other kitchenware. Residential Equipment makes up 30% of revenues and has a 15% EBITDA margin.

Source: Middleby 10-K

Important Financials

Middleby has displayed consistent growth in Sales, Gross Profit, and Adj. EBITDA from 2006 through 2016. International revenue has increased ten-fold since 2006 as well. CAPEX spending has remained less than 1.5% of sales showing disciplined spending by the company, and, their balance sheet leverage sits at 1.58x. Free cash flow has grown dramatically for the past fifteen years and is emphasized in Figure 3.

Figure 3: Middleby Free Cash Flow

Source: Middleby Investor Day Presentation

Commercial Foodservice has averaged 7.1% organic sales growth since 2010 which has consistently outpaced restaurant and competitor sales. Internationally, the segment has grown on average 21.8% since 2010. Restaurant sales have had only 1 down year since 1985 in terms of nominal sales growth.

Food Processing has displayed similar growth over 3 -5 years as compared to Commercial Foodservice. Overall, volatility is diminishing for Food Processing due to greater diversification. The growth of Commercial Foodservice and Food Processing is shown in Table 1. The Food Processing group can be further broken down into two segments: Meat and Bakery. The revenue and EBITDA breakdown is shown in Table 2.

Table 1: Commercial Foodservice and Food Processing Growth Comparison

2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 Q3 2016 Avg. Comm. Food Sales Growth 2.0% 11.6% 5.0% 11.2% 8.8% 6.3% 4.9% 7.1% Food Process. Organic Growth 34.9% -18.9% 19.1% 8.5% 4.7% -8.3% 11.1% 7.3%

Table 2: Food Processing Breakdown (In 1,000's)

Meat Bakery Total Revenues $250,242 $76,314 $326,556 EBITDA $72,090 $13,036 $85,127 EBITDA % 28.8% 17.1% 26.1%

Residential Kitchen Equipment was started in 2013. It has displayed positive double digit growth every year since. This is shown in Table 3. Although all three segments achieve growth through strategic acquisitions, Residential Kitchen Equipment has done so more than the others. The acquisition history and revenue percentages for Residential Kitchen Equipment is shown in Figure 4.

Table 3: Residential Kitchen Growth (In millions)

2012 2013 2014 2015 Q3 2016 EBITDA $ - $35 $42 $89 $113 Revenues $ - $ 232 $273 $408 $669 EBITDA % 0.0% 15.1% 15.4% 21.9% 16.9%

Figure 4: Residential Kitchen Breakdown

Source: Middleby Investor Day Presentation

Trends and Other Business Drivers

Middleby has many drivers for growth. The first is international growth. As previously stated, Commercial Foodservice has averaged 21.8% growth internationally since 2010. It is estimated that going out to eat in emerging markets will outpace the US within five years. Middleby has positioned themselves well for this trend with Significant investments in Brazil, China, Russia, India, and others. Middleby has invested in data and technology as well, which, as an investor, I love to see. Middleby Connect digitally handles diagnostics, notifications, maintenance, and menu management, all in one place. An example is shown in Figure 5.

Figure 5: Middleby Connect

Source: Middleby Presentation

Acquisitions are a major business driver for Middleby as well. They used acquisitions to establish themselves in the residential markets as well as the commercial beverage industry. In the last five years, Commercial Foodservice and Food Processing have acquired 23 leading brands and they have launched over 100 new products. New products are designed to save space, time, energy, water, and money. Figure 6 shows several examples of new products.

Figure 6: New Products

Source: Middleby Presentation

Final Thoughts

I am extremely impressed by the track record of Middleby. I think their financials are outstanding and I think they are positioned well for long term growth. They have invested in new products, technology, data, and emerging markets. I see them performing well for the next forty years. In some future 'Jetsons' world, it will be Middleby products automatically cooking the perfect meals for us.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MIDD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.