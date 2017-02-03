Unibail-Rodamco's (UNBLF) CEO Christophe Cuvillier on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Unibail Rodamco SE (OTC:UNBLF) Q4 2016 Earnings Conference Call February 1, 2017 12:30 PM ET

Christophe Cuvillier

Good evening everyone and welcome to the presentation of our Full-Year 2016 results. You will notice that we have adopted a new style for our presentation, so we have gotten rid of the black pages that I know some of you were very fond of but I hope you find this presentation much clearer. And I hope you find also the results of your liking.

2016 was actually an excellent year. The recurring earnings per share for 2016 reached EUR11.24, above the guidance of EUR11 to EUR11.20 we gave at the start of 2016. This is an increase of plus 10.4% over 2015 rebased for the impact of the disposals in 2015 in spite of close to EUR1 billion of further disposals in 2016.

It is an increase of plus 7.5% over reported 2015. This increase is actually the strongest year-on-year EPS growth since 2009. This result is the outcome of several factors. A like-for-like NRI growth for the group of plus 2.4%, of which plus 3.4% for the Shopping Centre division; minus 2% for the Office division; minus 2.7% for the C&E division versus 2015, which is, of course, a non-comparable year; and an average cost of debt further reduced to an all-time low of 1.6%.

Going concern NAV reaches EUR201.50 per share, a growth of plus 7.9% corresponding to a value creation of EUR28.75 net of the dividend of EUR9.70 paid last year and the mark-to-market of financial instruments. As usual Jaap will give you all the details on this later on. You see here the bridge between the recurring EPS of 2015 and the EUR11.24 for this year with the negative impact of 2.6% for the disposals of 2015, and therefore, the growth of plus 10.4% over the rebased REPS of EUR10.18 for 2015.

I will now highlight some of the major achievements of last year, starting with the Shopping Centre division. Like-for-like NRI growth stands at plus 3.4%, including the same record low indexation of only 0.3% as in 2015. In France, like-for-like NRI increases plus 3.2% with zero effect from indexation, a very strong performance in Central Europe plus 7.4%, as well as in Austria plus 7.5%.

Some of you will remember that Spain was negative in H1, due to a strong one-off effect in the first half of 2015. Spain ends the year at plus 0.8% thanks to a strong second half at plus 4.5%. And actually, excluding the impact of this one-off in 2015, Spanish growth altogether would have actually been plus 4.5% also in 2016. Germany and the Nordics are at the group's average, while the performance of the Netherlands at minus 6.3% shows the effect of the bankruptcy of the V&D department store group and of a couple of other retailers, as well as some negative reversion.

Our performance, excluding indexation shows a growth of plus 3.1%, which is slightly lower than 2015, which was a record year, but way above the average of these last seven years which stands at 2.7% and above the performance of 2014, 2013, and 2012. Some news now on some of our recent deliveries, excellent results for the renovated Euralille, a growth close to 8% for footfall, and more than 13% for sales. Jean-Marie Tritant will show you a small case study on Euralille.

The renovation of Aupark in Bratislava is also paying off with no extension, but increasing tenant sales of plus 8.3% and a great re-tenanting job by the teams. Polygone Riviera reached 6.8 million visitors for its first calendar year, slightly below our initial expectations, I have to confess, but this is also due to progressive openings of new retailers such as Primark, which opened early in March or FNAC, which only had three months of trading since it opened on September 30. Although footfall lagged a bit, results in terms of dwell time, average baskets and customer satisfaction are very good.

Excellent sales growth in Aupark at close to plus 18% and a huge success, as you all know, for Mall of Scandinavia, posting more than 13 million visitors for its first calendar year and a plus 15% in sales in December 2016 compared to December 2015. Tenant sales in Forum des Halles show an impressive plus 23.2% since opening of the Canopy and in spite of important renovation work still being performed in some major retailers such as Zara, H&M, and FNAC.

Now on to offices. 2016 was a year of accelerations of disposals with the successive sales of 2-8 Ancelle in Neuilly, the So Ouest Office building in Levallois, Nouvel Air in Issy-les-Moulineaux and 70-80 Wilson in La Defense, plus a couple of other small office assets. All in all, total net disposal proceeds of EUR901 million and a premium to the latest unaffected book value of 24.8%.

The market was pretty good in the Paris region in 2016 with take-up of 2.4 million square meters, close to the levels of 2011 and 2012. As you probably know Paris and its regions suffer from a considerable lack of new or refurbished as new offices and 2016 in this respect shows an absolute record with only 12.5% of the immediate supply in this category. This situation should improve in the coming years. Close to 1 million square meters of new office space are expected to be delivered in the next three years, which is 36% above what was delivered in the 2012 to 2015 period.

Most of this new supply is planned in Paris itself with the CBD up 155% and the rest of Paris up 58%, while La Defense will see a decline of 5% in expected deliveries with less than 110,000 square meters planned between now and the end of 2019. Close to half of this is actually our own Trinity which will have very scarce competition when delivered in 2019. The Office division's overall performance at minus 10% is, of course, affected by these disposals.

Like-for-like NRI growth stands at minus 2.2% in France, mainly due to a couple of departing tenants in Capital 8 and some renewals with negative reversion, partially offset by the rents on Majunga and indemnities received. 67,000 square meters were leased by the French office teams including more than 12,000 square meters on Capital 8 which benefited from a renovation and repositioning. And actually we have some good news from Capital 8 since AEW signed this Monday for the whole loss [indiscernible] building of Capital 8 for 6,500 square meters, which is not in the figures obviously.

Finally, the Convention & Exhibition business, which compared to 2014 the loss comparable year shows a strong growth of its recurring operating income plus 9.7%. A good resilience in this difficult current economic environment and also thanks to some one-offs such as the hosting of the press centre of the Euro 2016 football championship at Porte de Versailles. Construction is on track at Porte de Versailles with the new Welcome Plaza and the new Central Alley with travelators already in operation and the soon-to-come new Paris Convention Centre on top of Hall 7, which is due to open at the end of September this year.

Now, I would like to present our new corporate social responsibility initiative called Better Places 2013, which we have prepared in light of the outcome of the Paris Agreement on climate change at COP 21. At Unibail-Rodamco, we help create cities, we have major influence on how people live, work, shop, and are entertained, and therefore, we have a serious responsibility for the future of the communities we operate in.

Better Places 2030 addresses the main challenges facing commercial real estate for the next 15 years: moving toward a low carbon economy, anticipating new modes of sustainable mobility and fully integrating our business activities within the local communities. Better Places 2030 concerns all the group's activities.

It will cover the spectrum of emissions resulting from not only scope 1 and scope 2, the direct and indirect emissions for greenhouse gases by the group itself, but also, and for the first time in the real estate industry, scope 3 which refers to all other emissions of greenhouse gases, specifically those related to construction works, to the energy used by tenants and to the transportation of visitors and occupants of the building.

The role of a leader such as Unibail-Rodamco is to lead the change. Better Places 2030 sets a very ambitious target to reduce by no less than minus 50% the carbon footprint of Unibail-Rodamco's building by 2030. At the heart of Better Places 2030, a simple mindset, less is better, and four pillars: less carbon emissions, better buildings; less polluting transport, better connectivity; less local unemployment, better communities; less top-down, better collective power.

Targets are set for each pillar. Less is better, also means that we will compromise neither on customer satisfaction nor, obviously, on our financial performance. Let me run you quickly through the pillars, starting with pillar 1, two main targets. Target number one relates to construction. We aim to reduce by minus 35% the carbon footprint of the construction of new development projects.

Target number 2 relates to operations, reduce by minus 70% the carbon footprint of our operations. And on short-term priorities, establish carbon-related KPIs for all our projects and switch to 100% LED lighting and green electricity in our assets. We have already signed several partnerships with cosmetic brands like Sephora, L'Exception, Rituals or The Body Shop and retailers such as [indiscernible] Stadium in the Nordics, CCC or Amorous [ph] in Central Europe and Mango and Swarovski Europe wide.

Pillar 2 addresses transport and connectivity. We target to reduce by minus 50% the group's annual carbon footprint from transport and that 75% of our visitors will come to our shopping centers using sustainable transportation. We will short-term develop the use of more sustainable mobility such as electrical or rechargeable cars or car sharing solutions for visitors and employees.

Pillar 3 is a true engagement to support the development of the communities and to commit 100% of our Shopping Centers to local employment, local development, and local retail concepts. Youth unemployment, as you all know, is the plague of our societies. Our short-term priority is the rollout of our UR for Jobs initiative which started this year with three pilots. 15 Shopping Centres are engaged this year and all Shopping Centres above 6 million visits by 2020 with the objectives to have 1,000 young people employed each year through Unibail-Rodamco, thanks to UR for Jobs.

And finally the fourth pillar, it is about engaging everyone in this strategy so that 100% of our employees feel they can be actors of this change. All MB members, group and country management teams will have CSR objectives for their bonus schemes as of this year and 100% of the employees by 2018.

In conclusion, I am convinced that by creating Better Places together we will respond to a necessity for the planet, we anticipate an obligation from policymakers, and we also answer an essential aspiration of the younger generations. With Better Places 2030, we aim at making Unibail-Rodamco more attractive for employees, more attractive for retailers and industries, and therefore, an even more successful company.

Now let's go back to 2016. We have been pretty successful in operating management. And I will leave the floor now to Jean-Marie Tritant our Chief Operating Officer.

Jean-Marie Tritant

Good evening, everyone. With 1,479 leases signed our leasing teams delivered last year a fantastic job. Minimum guaranteed rent uplift stands at 17.4% and 18.8% if we exclude the Netherlands, which suffered notably from the collateral impact of the V&D department store group bankruptcy.

As a matter of comparison, 2015 minimum guaranteed rent uplift without the Netherlands stood at 18.9%, pretty comparable to 2016. Our ambition also to constantly enhance our retail offers shows up in the 13.3% rotation rate reached last year, way above our target of 10%.

Slightly below the latest national sales indices available as of November 16, group tenant sales increased by 1.4%, compared to the same period last year. This apparently weaker-than-usual performance finds its explanation in three main reasons. First one is linked to the Nordics region where the group's tenant sales do not include Mall of Scandinavia, whereas the national index does.

Nordics growth has been mainly driven by our Danish and Finnish assets, but partially offset by the impact of Mall of Scandinavia on Solna Centrum. Including Mall of Scandinavia the group tenant sales would stand at 5.4%. The second reason of this weaker performance is linked to the unfavorable weather impact on fashion sales. On the monthly tenant sales growth graph that you see on this slide, the black curve shows the total tenant sales and the red one the tenant sales excluding fashion, bags, footwear and accessories categories.

As you can see, there are two periods one in March and the other one in September with a clear disconnect in between the two curves. This is the effect of a very cold March at the time of the spring and summer collections and unseasonably hot weather in September that affected sales of fall collections.

In fashion, bags, footwear and accessories that represent almost 34% of our GLA have been impacted by unfavorable weather conditions it is interesting to notice the dynamism in our portfolio of the health and beauty sector, which is globally a growing market full of new brands and new products. And dining and entertainment show also strong growth as a result of a clear policy to improve the quality and diversity of these offers in our shopping centers to make them more appealing for our customers.

At last, the third reason of this unusual weak performance is the impact of the slowdown in footfall related to terror attacks and threat since mainly November 15. Our strong presence in Paris and La Defense where the level of threats is seen as one of the highest exposes to more sensitive variation according to the evolution of the global situation in France and in Europe. Globally thanks to our performance in broader Paris and in the rest of France, we outperformed the French national index by 50 basis points.

The Carrousel du Louvre has been also deeply impacted by the 17% decrease in foreign visitors for the Louvre Museum. If we were to exclude the Carrousel du Louvre from our French tenant sales, we will over perform the French Council of Shopping Centre Index by 70 basis points. And at group level, the tenant sale increase would jump from 1.4% to 1.7%.

Talking about security, there is no doubt that this situation will be a long-lasting one, and in that context our priority is people's safety. We have globally and specifically raised the level of security on our group portfolio, hired security specialists at corporate level and strengthened the coordination with local authorities. Cost wise we will monitor or global CapEx and OpEx budgets to contain the inflationary effect of this reinforced security.

Apart from the fact that you feel safe in our shopping centers, the main reasons to come remains the retail offer. We have, again, last year increased the share of international premium retailers in our high level rotation rate to reach 15.7%.

We are glad also to account for so many firsts among the 196 leases signed with international premium retailers. First Dior Parfums in Poland, first New Balance in France, first Top shop direct store in a mall in Continental Europe in Centro Oberhausen, and also five firsts with the cosmetic brands NYX out of reach free market entries.

NYX is currently one of the hottest cosmetic brands. It has been created in 1999 in Los Angeles by an entrepreneur called Toni Ko with the ambition to provide customers with very creative and affordable cosmetics derived from professional products. L'Oreal bought NYX in mid-2014 and opened its first store in Los Angeles in 2015, but with a clear view to develop NYX in Europe very quickly.

The quality of our portfolio makes us the preferred partner to develop such a young urban brand. At the end of 2016, we had already nine stores open in our shopping centers representing 43% of NYX stores in the countries where we operate And seven more already secured for 2017. This constant re-tenanting effort goes also with the redesigning remarketing of shopping centers.

We delivered in 2016, for example, the last two phases of Euralille transformation project. In May, we revealed the brand-new Dining Plaza with five new restaurants and 1,200 seats. In October we opened a 4,800 square meter Primark and eight other new stores that we created by restructuring the former second floor of Carrefour we acquired in April 2015. And what is the outcome of all these efforts? Footfall keeps going up to reach 15 million in 2016. Customers get more loyal and sales go up 13.2% through 2016. This is the way you create value on a retail asset.

Like-for-like revaluation of Euralille stands at plus 39% compared to the gross market value of the asset before we launched the transformation project, which means plus 29% net of the acquisition cost and CapEx. With the delivery in November last year in Bonaire, Spain of Las Terrazas and is 20 restaurants we have 10 of the group's shopping centers that now offer the dining experience which proves to be a very successful destination.

Dining says density is 19% higher in shopping centers with the dining experience than in the shopping centers without it. We will, obviously, pursue the rollout of this destination with four new ones in 2017 and another four in 2018. In November, we opened also the third designer gallery of the group, but the first one in an existing shopping centre in Galeria Mokotow in Warsaw. Our aim is to put fashion and creativity at the heart of the shopping experience.

In Mokotow Designer Galeria you find around the polished designer concept store, three other local designer stores with also the first Dior Parfums, the first Uterque from Inditex Group and the first & Other Stories in Poland. Feedbacks from the customers are excellent and global sales are in line with expectations. The next designer gallery will open this year in Centrum Chodov in Prague.

Now on to marketing. We are very proud to have been able to sign in December an exclusive partnership in Continental Europe with Niantic and The Pokemon Company. Up to 500 PokeStop and gyms will be deployed into 58 shopping centers, providing a completely new experience which embraces augmented and virtual reality. This partnership underlines also the unparalleled quality of our portfolio which has been valued by our partners in their decision to go for an exclusivity with us. We expect, obviously, a potential positive impact on our footfall, but primarily we want to foster customer engagement and to enrich their experience when visiting us.

On the innovation front, UR Link, our startup accelerator, screened last year in partnership with Partech Ventures and Numa, a Parisian leading startup incubator 120 startups. In total 12 startups entered UR Link and two partnerships have been already put in place. One with Dress in the City, which develops an online and off-line service to sell your second hand apparel.

Very simple idea, you combine the power of a commercial website with pop-up stores to speed up the sale. much easier and powerful than eBay. Like this, we are also part of the secular economy and offer our customers an opportunity to improve their purchasing power. After several tests in two Parisian centers we go this year for the rollout in nine shopping centers in France.

The second partnership that we launched in December after two pilots in Spain concerns a new smart phone application called Connect developed by Toolbox, a UK-based startup. It allows our shopping centre managers to communicate and interact with all the tenants' employees working in stores, sharing information, doing ticketing for the maintenance and even job posting. We start the rollout this year in five regions for a total of 30 shopping centers.

With around 800 million visits a year our portfolio has a unique audience. To leverage this audience we continue to rollout installation of spectacular digital screens like the Digital Dream in Centro and its 250 square meter customized light screen or the high definition rotating one that we installed in Aeroville and that you can see on this video. These screens give the group the opportunity to increase its appeal to luxury brands such as Dior, Chanel, or Burberry, contributing to the growth in advertising revenues.

Over the last five years, we multiplied by four the number of digital items in our portfolio. And in the meantime, advertising revenues increased by a compounded annual growth rate of 22%. We expect these revenues obviously to continue to grow in the coming years.

And now I leave the floor to Jaap. Thank you.

Jaap Tonckens

Good evening. Let me make sure that I actually can tell you what I had in mind. The going concern net asset value as Christophe told you came to EUR201.50 per share, up 7.9% for the last year. The value creation of EUR28.75 is clearly done following the deduction of the EUR9.70 in dividends and a EUR4.25 mark-to-market of our debt and hedging instruments.

The value creation is split between EUR11.24, or 39% of the 2016 recurring earnings per share, and the net EUR17.50 of value creation are the result of the EUR9.7 a share positive yield impact and a EUR4.40 of rent impact for a like-for-like increase of the standing portfolio of EUR14.11 per share. EUR3.67 came from development profits, capital gains and the revaluation of the services business. Noteworthy is that despite the almost EUR1 billion worth of disposals last year the gross market value of the portfolio increased by more than EUR2.7 billion, EUR2 billion on a like-for-like basis, the total value EUR40.3 billion.

We've spoken in the past about the deliveries that we have done over the last four years. Eight new shopping centers were the result. The net value creation from these deliveries amounted to EUR800 million or EUR8 per share over this period. This represents a gain of 26% of the total investment costs of these shopping centers, or if you look at Polygone Riviera more as an acquisition like we do, 36%.

The active management of the portfolio continues to pay off in terms of valuation: higher rents, lower yields. Going back a little on a like-for-like basis the portfolio growth over the period since January 1, 2012 of more than 37% is for almost 60% due to rental growth whereas yield effect accounted for 40%. The value of the retail portfolio in 2016 increased by 6.3% on a like-for-like basis. The average value of each of our Top 20 shopping centers is worth more than EUR1.1 billion at this point.

Despite the yield compression you just saw in the previous slide, we continue to see the valuation approach by the appraisers as conservative. The premiums at which the disposals were made we believe show this. You can also see this relative conservative valuation if you look at the yield spreads. The net initial yield spread of the French treasuries is 360 basis points. If you look at Spain and France together, you look at the average spreads between the treasury bond yields and the yield on the French and Spanish portfolios since 2017 were 216 and 217 basis points.

In addition, if you bring another element for you to look at just the discount rate used by the appraisers. You can see the average discount rate spread in France has more than doubled from 250 basis points in 2007 to 530 basis points last year. In Spain, the spread widened by 68% from 380 basis points to 640 basis points. So, I expect, famous last words, that these spreads will contain a buffer supporting current values even in the face of higher government bond yields.

But if you look at what is been happening over the last couple of months, if you will, it's clear that public market investors are looking at the world differently from direct real estate investors and wonder what would happen if yields were to expand. So, in order to address this, we have modeled out our retail portfolio sensitivity to yield changes. A 50 basis points widening would mean a value impairment of EUR3.1 billion, a 10% hit to our retail portfolio, unpleasant but heartily life-changing.

For the entire portfolio, if yields were to widen by 130 basis points as they did during the 2008-2009 Great Financial Crisis, the impact on the portfolio would be EUR6.9 billion, bringing the LTV to 40%. If interest rates, and that's the other thing to keep in mind, if interest rates go up because of the strengthened economic growth this is a good thing. Consumers will be spending more at our retailers, benefiting our tenants, and indexation will be coming back, increasing cash flow. The other thing to think about, if you think about sensitivity is that the quality of the portfolio now is materially higher than it was back in 2008.

Briefly about the office market before going to a case study on the Nouvel Air and Issy Guynemer is that the buoyant investment market drove down yields in the French office market. For Unibail-Rodamco the yields on our Paris offices compressed by 20 basis points, generating a positive like-for-like impact of 8.6%.

Now the divergence between investment and occupier markets is clear because in itself the rent effect had only an impact of 50 basis points for a total like-for-like valuation of 9%. The active management of our office portfolio in terms of creating value is not something we talk about other than the context of disposals. So let me show you a little bit of how the philosophy that Jean-Marie has just laid out on Euralille also applies to our offices.

In 2011, we split the buildings, the two buildings Issy Guynemer into two buildings, Nouvel Air and Issy Guynemer. 15,000 square meters for Nouvel Air then valued at EUR81 million and the 30,000 square meter building which we continue to call Issy Guynemer. We wanted to capitalize on what we saw is very strong demand in the market for quality assets.

So last year, we made an extra effort in terms of fully leasing up Nouvel Air, including the transfer of a number of tenants from Issy Guynemer to Nouvel Air and in the fourth quarter sold Nouvel Air for a total investment TAC, if you will, acquisition cost of EUR130 million generating EUR30 million worth of value.

In addition, we have EUR140 million, EUR150 million new project on Issy Guynemer where we are adding 15,000 square meters through two floor plates, increasing the entryway, as well as upgrading the facades. We will modernize the entire building and lease it out upon delivery which we expect for H2 2018. Another way in which we value is to continue to rationalize the portfolio in a disciplined and opportunistic way. We do so by selling assets or businesses which we consider non-core.

Last year disposals generated EUR990 million, almost all of it from offices. For those keeping score, since 2014 we have disposed of almost EUR1.2 billion worth of offices. Collectively, all of the disposals in 2016 offices and retail together were affected at an average net initial yield of 4.6% and at a premium of more than 27% above unaffected book value.

Now the strong demand, which we’ve continued to see despite the upheavals, if you will, in the markets has really continued. And this you can see also about the increase in the average premiums over the unaffected book values that we've generated over the years. Again to highlight, you may have heard me say this before, we continue to be IRR focused.

And as a result, we will sacrifice short-term earnings to improve the quality of the portfolio, capitalizing on strong demand for assets that we consider dry or no longer the right fit within the portfolio. Proceeds will be reinvested at higher returns. You will recall the target yield on cost for our development portfolio is 8%. So you can see the delta between 4%, 6% and 8%. That is the way we continue to consider great value, even though on the short term we will hurt the earnings.

We have been getting some questions about maintenance CapEx and it's become an ever louder clamor if you will. The questions that we get focused mainly on how much we spend to keep the assets in good working order, what are the expenditure trends, do they vary much from year to year and do the reoccurring net results cover the dividends and the maintenance CapEx.

You may recall that we have always said that roughly speaking the difference between the recurring net result and the dividend equals the maintenance CapEx. But, however, this year we have actually tried to put some numbers to this general sense. This chart shows you the capitalized maintenance CapEx and dividends over the last four years. The dividend shown is the amount attributable to the specific year, even though it gets paid in the next year.

So main conclusions, they vary from year-to-year. The amount we spend is driven by operational needs only. For this year, 2017, we expect maintenance CapEx to be down by about 10% and trend down from there. The recurring net result clearly covers both the dividend to be paid for that year and the CapEx.

This year, exceptionally, the sum of these two is about EUR4 million higher than the recurring net result. We also spend other maintenance CapEx, but that's maintenance CapEx that we do in conjunction with extensions and renovations of standing shopping centers that will be added in the total cost on which we expect a return on investment.

With respect to financing, in the capital markets in 2016 we have been able to raise EUR3.7 billion loans and bonds during the year, mostly to refinance debt and for liability management purposes. Two bonds represent firsts: a EUR500 million 20-year maturity bond which was the longest for real estate company in the euro markets and a EUR500 million eight-year, three-month maturity with a record low coupon for Unibail-Rodamco of 87.5 basis points.

The four new issues together with other steps such as the active management of the balance sheet and hedging have resulted in an all-time low average cost of debt of 1.6%, while extending the average maturity to a record seven years. We have more than EUR5.9 billion of undrawn bank lines, allowing us to time market access. The debt we expect to raise over the next three years is fully hatched.

Last year, we spent EUR1.2 billion in CapEx, financed mostly by disposals and some incremental debt. As a result, net debt rose modestly to EUR13.4 billion. Our loan-to-value of 33% remains conservative, well-controlled, down 2 percentage points from December 2015. Again in the context of sensitivity to yield fluctuations, the loan-to-value covenants in the bank debt stands at 60%, providing us with solid headroom. Even a repeat of the Great Financial Crisis spread widening, bringing the LTV to 40%, would leave us plenty of dry powder to buy assets if any were to become available.

Taking a step back, based on today's value in order for us to get anywhere near that 60% loan-to-value, this is an illustration, we could lose EUR18 billion worth of value or nearly 45% of our portfolio and still be able to access the EUR6 billion worth of undrawn lines to refinance maturing debt. This, obviously, sets us up well to make opportunistic acquisitions if we see any and execute on our development pipeline.

And with that, Christophe, the pipeline.

Christophe Cuvillier

Nice transition, Jaap. So let's talk about the development pipeline. It now stands at EUR8 billion, up from EUR7.4 billion at the end of 2015. Few deliveries in 2016, essentially the Canopy extension of Forum des Halles, and EUR900 million of new projects added to the pipeline, mostly extensions of existing shopping centers, among which the 30,000 square meter extension of La Part Dieu in Lyon, the 20,000 square meter extension of Garbera in San Sebastian in Spain as well as add-ons to existing projects such as new cinema at Parly 2, and an extension of the dining experience and the cinema at Carre Senart. 77% of the total is retail, representing approximately 1.2 million square meters of extra GLA.

Now, a quick update on the projects to be delivered this year in 2017, which is going to be a very busy year, we are still trying to figure out how we deal with the month of October. So first, the full redevelopment of Glories in Barcelona for a tick of EUR123 million, Phase 1 corresponding to the minus 1 level was delivered in December 2016. Phase 2 and 3, which concerned the street level, would be progressively delivered between April and October 2017 including a FNAC store transferred from Diagonal Mar, shopping centre next door, and we are pretty happy about this, obviously. Pre-letting is 96%. We expect Glories to be fully let on final delivery.

Next the 42,000 square meter extension of Centrum Chodov, the leading shopping centre in Prague, which will be integrated mid-October. Pre-letting is above 80%. New signings include Peek & Cloppenburg, Nespresso, NYX, and Starbucks. Centrum Chodov will feature a designer gallery as the one in Galeria Mokotow, which Jean-Marie Tritant showed you a couple of minutes ago as well as the dining experience.

One week later, we will be heading west towards Wroclavia, a spectacular brownfield project in the city of Wroclaw in Poland featuring an IMAX theater and a dining experience. 79,000 square meters, including 7,000 square meter of offices, a tick of EUR239 million, pre-letting is close to 80%. Recent signings include Media Markt, Peek & Cloppenburg, and Lacoste.

And the week after we will be inaugurating the Carre Senart extension, which will include a new Gallerie Lafayette department store and feature an aquarium, which will be the largest on the Paris region except for the one inside Paris, a great addition to this destination shopping centre southwest of Paris. As a consequence, we have actually decided to extend the extension, if I may say, from 29,000 to more than 31,000 square meters to increase the dining offer and create a more complete dining experience.

Now without going through the complete list of more than 30 projects in our pipeline, just a few words on two more. Trinity in La Defense, construction is underway, you can see on these pictures, and delivery is confirmed for H1 2019. And as I have shown on the office market slide in the first part of my presentation, the 49,000 square meters of Trinity are not expected to face too much competition in La Defense when the building is delivered.

And Val Tolosa, a project initiated in 2000. Sometimes we have bad news on projects and sometimes we have good news. It’s received its first commercial license in 2006, its first building permit in 2009, the second building permit in 2016. It has been the object of numerous lawsuits and delays in claims. Well, I am happy to tell you that we have actually started the roadworks, following a positive arbitrage reached under the supervision of the Elysee Palace itself and construction of the shopping centre will be starting soon.

Leasing kickoff is planned for March 2. We already have secured a Printemps department store. It will be the first and the only store in the greater Southwest of France, as well as the first IMAX cinema in the greater Toulouse region. We have also some very good news on two or three more projects. As you probably read in the press this morning, we had a positive outcome of the public inquiry on Triangle, we also had a positive outcome on the public inquiry on Sisters, and Monday I think we got the building permit for the Getty redevelopment project. So good news travel in group.

Now to end this presentation onto the dividend and outlook, for the dividend to start with, for fiscal 2016, we will propose to the annual general meeting a cash dividend of EUR10.20 per share, which represents a payout ratio of 91%. Since 2015, we will be paying our dividend in two installments, an interim dividend of EUR5.10 on March 29 and subject to the approval of the AGM, of course, a final dividend of EUR5.10 will be paid on July 6.

And the outlook for 2017, we anticipate that the strong fundamentals of the group, the quality of our teams, of our portfolio, of our strategy, will enable us to continue to consistently grow our recurring net result. Therefore, in spite of a lower than usual impact of deliveries, remember 2016 has been a low year for deliveries and the effect of the EUR1 billion of disposals in 2016 and more to come in 2017.

The group expects its recurring earnings per share to grow in 2017 from EUR11.24 to between EUR11.80 and EUR12. And for the medium term, based on current economic conditions and assumptions and resulting as usual from our asset-by-asset five-year business plan exercise, we confirm and reiterate our medium-term guidance, i.e. a compound annual growth rate of recurring earnings per share of between plus 6% and 8%.

Thank you very much. And now we go to the Q&A session. Thank you very much.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Pierre-Edouard Boudot

Bon soir, Pierre Edouard Boudot, Natixis. I've got a few questions, in fact. The first one on the Netherlands, can you just give us an update on what’s happening right now in terms of retail in the Netherlands and how do you plan to fill the vacancy over there? The second one on Solna Centrum, just to have a very short-term update on the business over there, also after the most impact of the first month. The other one is on the EPRA cost ratio that has not been much commented, just understand what can explain the increase in terms of percentage point for the EPRA cost ratio? And the last one on the cap rates, if I am not totally wrong, broadly speaking on the six-months basis, the cap rates of the portfolio as a whole is not evolving a lot. Is it a sign that things are - is it the turning point or what in terms of the discussion you have with experts today, what's your view on these cap rates? Thank you.

Christophe Cuvillier

Jean-Marie, maybe on the Netherlands and Solna Centrum situation.

Jean-Marie Tritant

Yes, on the Netherlands we suffered a lot from bankruptcies globally on the market, and with the one big bankruptcy which was the V&D department store bankruptcy. So we have a new entry or a newcomer for the Dutch market on the department store business is HBC, Hudson Bay. We signed with them on one of the buildings which is a standalone building in the city of Almere. And we have negotiations on other potential former V&D unit.

We have separate from the bankruptcies of Miss Etam or and we fulfill the vacancy with some international premium retailers trying to get some [indiscernible], which is a Dutch retailer but with whom we are negotiating right now for newer concept stores, and also with the development of new type of offers like the fresh that we redevelop on the Amstelveen, the kind of fresh, so and an extension of retailers like Inditex, which is trying to get new stores, and especially on Almere with whom we are negotiating on Bershka and other units.

Christophe Cuvillier

I think one of the - to add on something on the Netherlands, of course, I mean our major target is to change the face of retail in Netherlands. And you know the Mall of the Netherlands project, which is progressing very well, it's a well underway and delivery's confirmed for 2019. And this will be, I mean, I wouldn't say the copycat of Mall of Scandinavia, but the first international standard shopping centre in the Netherlands and, of course, this will be for us a game changer and I think for the market a game changer, as well.

Jean-Marie Tritant

On Solna, talking about Solna, the point for Solna is that this is so close to Mall of Scandinavia that we lost sales mainly on the fashion and bags and accessories. The good thing is that we have started to turn this setting to a convenient shopping centre, approximately shopping centre and what we see is that during the week level of traffic and convenient shopping is still at the right level.

So we still need to pursue this transformation of Solna into a pure convenient and a proximity shopping centre. The good thing is that we will have in the coming years additional residential buildings right, almost right in the top of the shopping centre that will add to turn this asset into a convenient shopping centre. But really the sector that's been directly impacted by most is mainly fashion and accessories.

Christophe Cuvillier

Jaap, do you want to elaborate on cap rates and the EPRA cost ratio?

Jaap Tonckens

With pleasure. Yes, the EPRA cost ratio has actually gone up this year. We had a couple of elements. One of the things you have to keep in mind is that in 2015 we delivered a lot of projects, including in Scandinavia, obviously, the Mall of Scandinavia, as well as in France and in Germany. We have a number of people who work on projects like this who while the project is in the pipeline get recharged to the pipeline.

It gets charged to the project. So once the project actually gets delivered, those people once they are standing assets don't necessarily get recharged immediately with other projects. So practically speaking it's not like once you have delivered an office building or a shopping centre that you then fire everybody to keep the ratios down. There is still plenty of opportunities we see. That's one.

There is another element that relates to the purely mathematical element. We had lower turnover ratios, personnel turnover ratio than in the past, which basically increases the cost of employment, including the cost of stock options. And then one other element relates to our operations in Germany where we have a third-party business. And by definition there is less, if you will, assets and there's people that have lower margins, but so impact the cost ratio.

In terms of cap rates my favorite point, we don't set the cap rates. The valuation and the implied net issue yield is an output of what the appraisers do in terms of setting the estimated rental values and the exit cap rates. So, if you think about what the appraisers are doing, on our top 10 assets the estimated rental value delta between what we think we can do in our shopping centers and what the appraisers actually think will be able to be done in ERV terms would add about EUR780 million in value, if we just used their cap rates and our estimated rental values.

And I have shown you the impact of the discount rates or the lack, if you will, of discount rates. Whether there's a turning point or not, don't care too much.

Christophe Cuvillier

Are there any other questions? Other questions on the phone?

Operator

So we have a question by phone from Jaap Kuin from ING.

Jaap Kuin

Yes, good evening. I think two questions, if I may. First of all, on the like-for-like data, you already explained the delta in 2H for Spain, but I can see a bit of a decline in Germany and it seems that both the change are in the other category you defined. So could you maybe elaborate on what made this happen? And then my second question on the tenant rotation percentages, 13% which is an overshoot versus your target, I was wondering could you elaborate on whether this was intentional or forced by underperforming retailers and then maybe a bit more detail on what you believe to be acceptable in terms of a nuisance tenant rotation is causing in the malls and if it is desirable to have let's say a very high rotation rates and maybe a bit more detail on the background of that? Thanks.

Jaap Tonckens

Let me tackle the NRI if it's okay with you. There's a whole host of items that we can list and that runs from indexation, leasing activity, key money, indemnities received, sales-based rent, works recharged to tenants, other income, net service charges. So rather than going through them on a one-by-one line item, Jaap, I would submit to you that we've had the impact of sales-based rent, which is very strong in H1, but that includes the recognition of sales-based rents in Q4 of the prior year. If you then spread that out over the entire year by definition the NRI growth rates comes down a little bit.

We've also had some one-off effects that took place in indemnity and Velizy 2, for example, during H1, again full-year effect is lower. So, we don't fundamentally believe that there is anything that actually has changed. So, what we have looked at in terms of the 3.4% is very much in line with our target for the year on the like-for-like net rental income growth.

Jaap Kuin

Anything special going on in Germany in 2H?

Jaap Tonckens

What's that?

Jaap Kuin

So in Germany where we are basically, if I compare 1H like-for-like growth in Germany versus 2H is significantly lower in 2H, but I should not read anything into that?

Jaap Tonckens

That's correct.

Christophe Cuvillier

Global in Germany is 3.3%. The reported NRI growth I don't think there's anything specific. And the other category in Germany is 1%, which is more or less on the average of the group which is 0.9%, so there are pluses and minuses, but overall nothing spectacular.

In Austria there is a plus, which is the end of litigation with a retailer which adds in this half and, of course, which will be something we will have to fight against next year in the comparison. But this is exactly what had happened in 2015 in Spain, which has an impact on the Spanish NRI like-for-like increase in 2016. So this is I would say ups and downs or good news or bad news depending on whether you see this, in this case it's good news for 2016.

Jean-Marie Tritant

Regarding the rotation rates, if we are talking about the Netherlands, yes, part of the rotation rate is linked to the fact that we have to fulfill the vacancy that have been led by some bankruptcies, but globally this 13% rotation rate is quite in line with what we have been able to achieve over the last years.

It's also when you look at some of the assets that we are working on it's also the fact that if we talk about Shopping City Sud and where we did a huge restoration and refurbishment of this shopping centre. This is also the pressure of the team to implement in these shopping centers IPRs and really to try go in advance for the break of the consolidation of some leases just to implement. So new blood in our shopping centers.

So this is part of the job that we still have to do. After the refurbishment we are have done the entire job, so we are working on that. And some of the shopping centers that have been recently delivered or refurbished are on that lease process of finalizing the re-tenanting, trying to reach the right retail mix also.

Christophe Cuvillier

To add something, when you look at the vacancy rates, the global vacancy rates for the group has decreased in 2016 to 2.3% from 2.5% at the end of 2015. So, it's pretty healthy, and it's actually decreasing in almost all regions but the Netherlands for the reasons that you have heard. Yes, rotation rate last year was 13.2%. So it's pretty much in line. So there again it's not an indicator that we are pushing the rotation or that it's slowing down, it's just more or less average or what it was, which already was last year actually above the 10% target that we set.

Jean-Marie Tritant

And when we are working right now on the refurbishment for part of Centrum Chodov where we have this extension, plus the refurbishment we go so to speed up a little bit the rotation of the retailers. And one point to have in mind also is that rotation doesn't mean that you get rid of some retailers, it's just that also for some of them they renew their concept in the store and in the shopping centre so they are not leaving the shopping centre, they are just upgrading the quality of the concept and implementing their latest concept or their latest flagship store concept in our shopping centers.

Jaap Kuin

Okay, thanks, but the rotation rate does relate to same square meters or does it also include extensions?

Jean-Marie Tritant

No, no, it's same square meters, but what I'm saying is that when you have an extension and when you start in the meantime to refurbish the shopping centre, the historical part of the shopping centre, then you try to speed up a little bit the rotation or the renovation of the concepts to be aligned with the delivery of the extension and to have one shopping centre and not two shopping centers in one where you have the old part and the new part. So we are trying really to harmonize the entire shopping centre to be able to deliver something for the customers which is only one experience.

Christophe Cuvillier

As a reminder, the rotation rate is calculated by adding the relettings, i.e., lettings to new retailers and the renewals to existing retailers with new concepts, so only part of the renewals, but excludes, of course, the first lettings of extensions or new shopping centers.

Jaap Kuin

Maybe one final question if I may, is there a margin impact visible on your gross to net of the increased security measures? Thanks.

Jean-Marie Tritant

On security measures, the impact in 2016 is really minor, the magnitude of the impact is really a minimum. We re-invoice part of the service charges or the security cost in the service charges to the tenants, so this is part of the global OpEx of the shopping centers. So, no major impact for us.

Jaap Tonckens

There is one other element that comes into play. Obviously, the upgrading of the security like video screens and the like will increase as part of the maintenance CapEx.

Christophe Cuvillier

And, unfortunately, we had already in 2015 to increase the level of security following the Charlie Hebdo attacks. So it's not just all new, unfortunately, in 2016. Already slight impact in 2015, obviously.

Operator

So we have another question form Remco Simon from Kempen. Please go ahead sir.

Remco Simon

Good evening, gentlemen. It's Remco Simon. I've got a question, first question actually. Jaap, you mentioned that you are IRR focused and you've had, obviously, very impressive sales gains on the asset disposals that you did during 2016. Given also your comment that you still think valuations are competitive, could we expect an acceleration of asset disposal in what seems to be a relatively hot investment market and how do you see that going forward?

Jaap Tonckens

Thanks, Remco. As I referenced, right, our disposal program and offices has yielded EUR1.2 billion worth of office disposals since 2014, which at the time we said we were going to be doing between EUR1.5 billion and EUR2 billion worth of office disposals. So we still have something to be done before we get to the end of 2018.

So I would look at office disposals as the key, if you will, asset class of which we would see some more change. But they will still continue to be small assets. And I would point out to anybody who is listening and who complains that they don't know about our small shopping centers, every year in the annual report we list a number of all of our shopping centers including the square meters and we will continue to chip away at selling these non-core assets.

Remco Simon

Okay, and to understand your input and your EPS guidance, should we assume that the remainder of the [indiscernible] disposal program is going to be sold relatively evenly over the next two years or what is the your assumption on that?

Jaap Tonckens

Well, we give guidance for 2017 and the guidance for 2017 takes into consideration our plans with respect to disposals.

Remco Simon

Fair enough. And maybe two follow up questions, your expense cost ratio increased to 14.7% up from 14.1%. How comfortable are you that you can continue to increase that going forward? Do you have a maximum number in mind which you feel is achievable or are you comfortable you can still continue to grow that over the next few years?

Jaap Tonckens

The EPRA cost ratio, clearly this was not something we were particularly pleased with. But there is as I explained, there is clearly a number of operational elements with respect to people who no longer work on particular project in particular regions. We would expect, though, to bring that ratio down again and we have always been one of the best-in-class and that will be work for 2017.

Remco Simon

Absolutely. I meant the occupancy cost ratio, not the EPRA cost ratio.

Christophe Cuvillier

The OCR is the result of occupancy cost and sales. So there is one thing we try to boost, obviously, by our re-tenanting, redesigning and remarketing strategy is sales. And although 2016 could have been better, but has been affected as Jean-Marie explained by weather conditions which were quite abnormal and the security threats in some of the major shopping’s in the Paris areas, we just continue our strategy to make sure that we have the top retailers and they attract the maximum number of people.

In terms of rent increases and in terms of the nominal denominator of the ratio, obviously, we try this one to be as corresponding to the potential of each retailer. And it's a mixture of different retailers having different capacity to pay rents between low rents, but high footfall retailers or high rents and low footfall retailers which are a useful mix in a shopping centre. Now it's different from shopping centre to shopping centre. It depends on so many factors, it's very difficult to learn.

We actually do not target OCR. We target ERVs, and the OCR is a result of these ERVs whatever happens in terms of service charges. And, of course, we try to contain as much as we can the service charges because the more service charges the less ERV you can capture. So it's a unit-by-unit game with no global target but, yes, a target for each sale in terms of ERV. I don't know if that answers your question.

Remco Simon

Thank you. And one last question if I may. You ultimately had some negative reversion in resigning some office leases. Was that a one-off or are there more existing leases where you expect to see some negative reversion as they come due?

Jaap Tonckens

Well, we had some negative reversion offices. That's clear, I don't think there's anybody who is surprised by that. And I think with respect to the Netherlands in particular we had a couple of retail locations where in order to maintain the occupancy for a healthy shopping centre we had to make some rental concessions.

Remco Simon

Okay, thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And the next question from Valerie Guezi from Exane BNP Paribas. Please go ahead madam.

Valerie Guezi

Yes, hi, good evening. My first question is on the maintenance CapEx. Thank you very much for providing this number. I was just wondering if you could give us a bit more color about what goes into it? You said it was going to be like a bit down in 2017. So maybe if you can explain why and what will be a medium-term number and how we should think about it as a percentage of income value or something like that. That is my first question.

My second question is last year you have been impacted by the weakness in fashion, and that's a big part of your portfolio. Fashion is the category that everyone is thinking is going to be most impacted by online going forward. So, if I look at your portfolio you've got 29% in fashion now. How shall I think about it? Do you think that it's likely to be reduced and you want to grow another category or are you sort of happy with the mix you have now? Thank you.

Jaap Tonckens

Sure. Let me just talk about the maintenance CapEx. I will give you a couple of examples. As I just referenced, replacing the video screens, if you will, and the cameras to increase security is one part of the CapEx that goes in. That's very easy in France. In two shopping centers it was about EUR1 million. In OPAC, we replaced or basically upgraded the garage because there was some structural issues that needed to get fixing. That's like EUR7 million.

So the expenditures that we are talking about here are really clearly non-revenue driving maintenance CapEx. So there is no target. As I said it's driven by operations, and so every year when we do the business plans for every one of our shopping centers, the operating team will have identified what steps they believe will need to be taken and it gets approved year-by-year.

We have as I said based on the business plan this year, we expect about a 10% decrease from what it was at EUR104 million in 2016, about a 10% decrease for this year. And our business plan expects a trend down from there. Again, it's driven by operations, it's not driven by anything else.

Christophe Cuvillier

Maybe I can answer on the fashion side. We do not target overall with one exception, I have to confess, which is dining where we said three or four years ago when we launched the dining experience that we wanted to significantly increase the size of dining, actually double the size of dining in our shopping centers, which we are doing. And Jean-Marie said a few words on the dining experience, so that is going from 5 to 10.

We don't expect fashion GLA to decrease. Incidentally, some small retailers are suffering, it's true, but some large retailers are doing fantastically well. You have the example of Primark, of course, which is taking a huge space dedicated to fashion, but also other retailers such as Inditex. I mean, when you look at the results of ZARA its fascinating to see how big they are and how fast they grow because these guys are doing a fantastic job at sticking to customer behaviors, sticking to customer desires.

They are not on Amazon. They are doing their own online sales and they are doing very well at their click-and-mortar strategy. So, yes, you have some small retailers suffering also in the shoe business, but you also have great retailers expanding. So all in all, there's no specific target, but we are watching closely, obviously, to make sure that we have a wide offer to cater all customer segments from discounts to premium.

And one target is, of course, to increase the premium side not going to luxury, I mean we will not go into luxury, actually we tried and it doesn't work so we will do without these luxury brands, but we are very happy with premium brands such as Zandromaj, Zadig & Voltaire and so on in selected shopping centers. And we are developing this new initiative that Jean-Marie touched upon, as well, the designer gallery which we introduced in Mall of Scandinavia and Valerie you saw it, I guess, the last time you visited in Polygone Riviera in Galeria Mokotow. And the interesting part of Galeria Mokotow is that it is in an existing shopping centre, which we restructure, redesign, retenant an existing part of the shopping centre to introduce these great new brands.

And the first retail in Poland, the first & other stores in Poland and the first Christian Dior Parfums, that's not precisely fashion, that's the parfums side of Christian Dior. So that's a great initiative to bring in new brands to cater for new segments of the population and to attract new customers that usually do not shop in shopping centers. Obviously, we can't do that everywhere, but we will do it where we think it's necessary, and the next one to open will be Centrum Chodov.

The last thing I want to say is that there is one category in our sales, which is not fashion, but which has a huge component of fashion which is department stores. And for a long time department stores had not been expanding, especially in France, but now they are. We opened Le Printemps in Polygone Riviera, we will open Gallerie Lafayette in Carre Senart, we have signed with Le Printemps in Val Tolosa.

And this is obviously great because it brings brands to shopping centers that would not go at least in the first phase with a self-standing store. So it's a great addition. And although it's in another category than fashion it is fashion.

Valerie Guezi

Thank you.

Operator

So we have another question from Sam Warwood from Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead.

Sam Warwood

Good evening, guys. Sam Warwood from Merrill Lynch. Just a question firstly, one of the things we get asked a lot by investors not in Europe and especially not in France is about the French elections. Do you see or how do you weigh up the risks out of that in terms of your business?

Christophe Cuvillier

What can I say? I mean it’s exciting isn't it. Things change every week. Some income from nowhere with the [indiscernible] no, seriously it's very difficult to know what is going to happen. Obviously, things have changed a bit in the last 10 days. My own personal bet which is only my own personal bet and we certainly not factored into our guidance for 2017, as I said it's iso-situation but the probability is, I would guess, between Mr. Macron and Mr. Fillon.

And I can't foresee at this stage any other outcome, but this is my own opinion, not the opinion of CEO of Unibail-Rodamco, and either/or we don't foresee a significant impact on our business in France. Okay. And one of the main elements is, of course, the municipalities because these are the ones delivering building permits and authorizations and so on. And the next elections are in 2020. So we've got time to get some more building permits before then.

Sam Warwood

Okay, great. And my other question was just on the office development pipeline in Paris. Can you just talk me through how you plan to phase those projects and how you think about pre-letting for them just to, I suppose, ensure that you don't have a glut of office space at any one particular point in time?

Christophe Cuvillier

So in terms of office space and pre-letting, there are some projects for which we are pretty sure of the delivery date. And I'm thinking about Trinity, which I presented, but also Issy Guynemer, the renovation of Issy Guynemer. For these we have current discussions if not negotiations with potential tenants, way before delivery. Trinity is H1 2019 and Issy Guynemer is H2 2018. So, we are not at all late to have discussions. It's actually quite early.

Whether the outcome will be positive this round of negotiations or the next one in a couple of months time, I can't tell you at this stage. But, obviously, there is some interest because of the scarcity of office space that we described. And there was an oversupply in La Defense three or four years ago and I remember everybody was worried about it.

We leased Majunga in less than 18 months after delivery, which is a fantastic outcome. We maintained a face rent at roughly 550, which is also a fantastic outcome in view of the competition, which didn't do the same, and they actually lowered their face rent to a level that we couldn't imagine was possible, but anyway we stood firm and we were right. So, I'm pretty confident on Trinity.

Obviously, I'm pretty confident on Issy Guynemer. For Triangle and Sisters as I said we just got the positive outcome of the public inquiry, public building permits should be delivered in the coming weeks for both projects. And then what I can't say or guess is how many claims and what kind of nature of claims we are going to get on both projects.

So it's very difficult at this stage to predict, with a lot of precision, the delivery date of these two projects in the pipeline. They are, I mean in our own business plan I think they are post-2021. Okay, if we have good news fine. If not, this delivery date, this forecasted delivery date takes into account a couple of claims, and therefore, a couple of months, if not years, of awaiting in order to have a fully clear building permit.

So it's a bit early to tell you anything about negotiations. We also have interest actually on these projects of potential tenants, but here you are talking long term. So, it’s a bit premature, obviously.

Sam Warwood

Okay great. Thanks for that guys.

Operator

So, we have another question from Bart Gysens from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead sir.

Bart Gysens

Hi, can you hear me? Hello? Can you hear me?

Christophe Cuvillier

Yes, we can.

Bart Gysens

My question is on dividend. So you’ve been reducing your payout ratio a bit after it went up a lot last year, so going from about 93% to about 91%. How should we see this? In the past you've always been below 90% payout ratio. Should we expect that as you grow your earnings in line or say around your guidance that we should expect your dividend to grow a bit less as you build up more dividend cover? Is that a good way of seeing it?

Jaap Tonckens

Bart, it's Jaap. Thanks for the question. I think it's an entirely fair question. I think when you look at what we've said it will grow broadly in line. Historically we have always said that we were going to be between 85% and 95% of recurring earnings per share. In 2015, it jumped to 93% from about 88% because we did not reduce the dividends despite the disposals in 2014, the EUR1.8 billion worth of retail disposals. So what we may want to make sure is that we continue to grow the dividend and we would expect it to gradually drift to where we have historically been.

Bart Gysens

Okay, that's clear. Then my other question is on maintenance CapEx, a topic we've debated a lot. So thanks for disclosing on that. You said that the EUR104 million, that's about 30 bps of your group share of your portfolio value. That is part of the maintenance CapEx that you’ve capitalized. Is there any additional maintenance expenditures that you haven't capitalized or that you have charged to your tenants? So to have a better idea on - is the 30 bps, is that what you need to spend to keep your portfolio up? Or is there other parts of this maintenance expenditure that go through the P&L or that are borne by your tenants?

Jaap Tonckens

Well, we capitalized - the amount we have shown you has is the amount we have capitalized. All the amounts that haven't been capitalized run through the P&L and, therefore, are reflected in EUR11.24 earnings per share. And there's, obviously, as part of the contract some part of the maintenance CapEx does get recharged to tenants.

Bart Gysens

No, I understand that but can you give us a steer on how much that is?

Jaap Tonckens

This is the first time we actually have dug into this level of detail. We don't have that full number for you, Bart, just simply don't have it. Systems don't have it.

Bart Gysens

Sure, no problem. Thank you very much.

Operator

Okay. So we have no other question here by phone gentlemen.

Christophe Cuvillier

Jonathan Kownator is in a plane actually from what I've heard. Any questions in the room? Great, well thank you very much for attending and see you in July 2017 or before for the road shows. Thank you.

