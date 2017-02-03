How To Trade Brazilian Stocks

Brazil is my favorite emerging market. And by favorite, I don't mean to go long. Although that could be the case in certain environments. I mean that Brazil has the perfect characteristics of an emerging market.

Brazil is extremely cyclical due to high commodity exports and even more prone to USD changes due to a high USD debt load.

One very interesting thing is that Brazilian exports and imports started to decline in 2011. 2011 has been the year of a multi-year commodity peak if we count the first quarter of 2016 as a bottom. Brazil completely erased its trade surplus during the last few years.

Source: OEC

The graph above is of course no indicator that tells us anything about the future. It is just interesting to see how Brazil reacted after the commodity peak.

However, the second graph is leading. This graph displays the Brazilian manufacturing PMI. This index tells us what we can expect in terms of economic growth over the next 1-3 months. A value above 50 means that the economy is expanding. A value below 50 indicates contraction.

Brazil has been in some tough times after the commodity peak of 2011. Since then, there has been small growth in 2012 and the first months of 2013. Since then, it has been one big nightmare. Especially after the Q3/2014 growth peak. The USD started to gain momentum and stocks all over the world performed rather weak until 2016.

The latest PMI numbers shows that Brazil is contracting at a faster pace. This is very bad news for the economy and the industrial production 'recovery'.

By recovery, I mean that the year-on-year contraction has gone up from almost -15% to more or less 0%. Note that Brazil was unable to growth after the commodity peak in 2011. Only in 2013 there has been some growth (predicted by the PMI index).

The inflation rate in Brazil has accelerated once US and global growth started slowing in the third quarter of 2014. This was a catastrophe for the Brazilian consumer due to the combination between recession and high inflation. Current inflation is down to 6% despite much higher commodities.

Source: Tradingeconomics

Now, let's compare Brazilian stocks (iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF EWZ) to the leading manufacturing PMI. Stocks have gone up despite a faster contraction. This disconnection explains why, and how one should trade Brazilian stocks.

The disconnection started in the first quarter of 2016. Commodities (iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust GSG) bottomed during this period and the USD started to weaken.

The USD weakened significantly versus the Real in the first quarter of 2016 as you can see below. This happened after a massive acceleration from 2.25 to almost 4.25 after the second half of 2014.

US Dollar to Brazilian Real Exchange Rate data by YCharts

We are currently seeing a very interesting bull case for Brazilian stocks. US and European growth is accelerating while the USD is weakening due to very high long positions and the fact that Trump's team doesn't want a strong USD. In addition to that, we saw that the FED is only looking at two hikes in 2017.

I believe that the current environment is attractive for Brazilian stocks. However, you should keep your position small because the USD has lost already a few percent from its peak after the election. The risk/reward ratio is not as interesting as a few months ago.

The most important thing to remember, is that high growth and a weaker USD are the biggest bull case for Brazilian stocks. I might add some EWZ over the next few weeks if there is evidence that the USD is going to fall further. If I choose to buy a stock from the EWZ holdings instead of the entire ETF, I will let everyone know in the comment section of this article or write an new article about the trade.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.