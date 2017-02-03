Direct Line: An Under-Followed Insurance Company Offering A Dividend Yield Of 9%

It offers a dividend yield of close to 9% and its valuation is attractive compared to its closest peers, offering both income and upside potential.

After several years of restructuring its business profile, the company has nowadays very strong fundamentals enabling it to have a very attractive shareholder remuneration policy.

Direct Line (OTCPK:DIISY) is an under-followed insurance company operating in the U.K. Property & Casualty (P&C) market. The company is one of the market leaders, with a significant market share in the motor segment. After several years of restructuring its business following its separation from the RBS Group (NYSE:RBS), Direct Line is now completely focused on its domestic market where it has some competitive advantages enabling it to report very good levels of profitability. This business profile and its good capitalization, enables it to have a very attractive dividend policy that seems to be sustainable in the medium to long term.

Company Overview

Direct Line Insurance Group is a leading U.K. personal lines insurer, with a small commercial lines business. In addition to the Direct Line brand, the group owns Churchill, Privilege and Green Flag. It has about 10,000 employees and operates in the United Kingdom. It uses a multi-brand, multi-product and multi-distribution channel business model, leading to a broad offer to distinct customer segments. It has a market capitalization of about $6 billion and trades in the U.S. in the over-the-counter market.

Direct Line Group traces its history back to 1985, when it was founded in partnership with RBS Group, and was wholly acquired by RBS in 1988. Direct Line Group was rebranded in 2012 with the goal of separating itself from RBS. Its Initial Public Offer (NYSEARCA:IPO) was performed in 2012, but until 2013, it still was majority-owned by RBS. The British bank fully divested its stake in 2014 and now Direct Line's free-float is close to 100%.

Direct Line has made substantial changes to its geographical footprint after its IPO and now the company is currently completely focused in the U.K. market, following the disposal of its international operations. Given its size within the P&C insurance market in the U.K., its closest peers are other large P&C insurance companies, such as Admiral Group (OTCPK:AMIGY), RSA (OTC:RSAID) or Aviva (NYSE:AV). Direct Line differs from many of its listed peers in that its main brand sells insurance products exclusively through direct channels, namely phone and internet.

Direct Line is the market leader in the personal motor segment with a 14% market share, even though its market share has fallen over time due to disposals and portfolio de-risking. Motor is the company's largest business unit, presenting more than 60% of its earnings. Despite U.K. motor being its largest business, it also has significant exposure to the home insurance market, which comprises 20% of its profits, whilst another 20% comes from rescue and other personal lines and commercial insurance combined.

Like many of its insurance peers, Direct Line's investment allocation is quite conservative even though the company has re-risked the investment portfolio in recent years due to the low interest rate environment. Direct Line has invested cash in alternative investments, real estate and shifted fixed income towards corporate bonds and high yield.

On the other hand, the company does not invest in equities reflecting its conservative bias. In the past two years, its return on investment has been about 2.9% and should reduce a little bit in the following years due to the low interest rate environment. Considering that its asset allocation doesn't change materially going forward, its investment return should not be a significant driver of earnings growth in the foreseeable future.

Financial Overview

Regarding its financial performance, Direct Line has reported improved results over the past few years, due to its business overhaul focusing on market segments where it has a larger size. Additionally, over the past few quarters, pricing has accelerated in U.K. motor insurance market, being a tailwind for its premium growth and underwriting results.

Direct Line implemented a significant restructuring plan over the past few years, as management attempted to turn around past poor performance by cutting costs and investing in underwriting and technology. It exited international operations and invested in better customer service domestically, to reduce its customer churn and be able to have more pricing power.

In more recent years, Direct Line has turned around its lackluster underwriting track record. It has improved its underwriting results considerably, which is now reflected in its combined ratio of 94% achieved in fiscal year 2015. Even though some of its peers have lower combined ratios, this is an acceptable combined ratio and shows that the company is able to generate underwriting profits contrary to some years ago.

Regarding its operating costs, Direct Line was able to report reductions of about 5% per year since 2013. However, this has not led to higher operating profits because its expense ratio has been relatively unchanged during this period, due to a similar reduction in premiums due to its business rationalization and de-risking. This means that its efficiency has improved mainly due to lower claims costs rather than operating expenses, thus further efficiency gains may be harder to achieve.

On the other hand, the company is investing in its digital capabilities, even though the digital opportunity is difficult to quantify in the long term. Direct Line's key focus currently is on better customer service, which should translate into improved cross-selling and customer retention in the coming years. Given that most cost efficiencies should have been completed and the company is investing in technology, its expense base should remain more stable in the next few years and therefore should not be a driver of earnings growth.

Given that further reductions in costs aren't expected in the coming quarters, Direct Line's growth should come mainly from the positive pricing environment in the U.K. motor segment. After some years of price reductions, the U.K. mother market has experienced strong premium growth since mid-2015, with premiums rising by 10% year on year over the past few quarters. This good performance is expected to continue in the next couple of years, supporting the company's premium growth.

Reflecting this improved operating environment, Direct Line's premiums increased by 5.5% in fiscal year 2015 (ended in March 2016) to about $4.15 billion. Given its better underwriting, the company was able to report operating profit growth of more than 2%, despite the fall in its investment return. Direct Line's operating profit from ongoing operations was close to $660 million, while its net profit was around $500 million. Reflecting its very good profitability, its return on tangible equity (RoTE) ratio was 18.5% a level that is above its own target of at least 15%.

During the first six months of fiscal year 2016, Direct Line has maintained its good operating momentum with premiums growing by 3.9%, boosted by its motor segment, which delivered premium growth of close to 10%. Its underwriting result also showed very good results reporting a combined ratio below 90%. Its RoTE was 23%, a very strong level and its balance sheet was further improved. Going forward, Direct Line should continue to report good numbers, supported by a favorable motor premium environment in the U.K. that is expected to continue in the next few years.

Balance Sheet & Dividends

Regarding its balance sheet, it had a comfortable position measured by its Solvency II ratio of 147% at the end of 2015. This is in-line with its peers and within its target range of 140-180%. During the first six months of fiscal year 2016, it has improved further its capitalization, even after taking into account the dividends paid, to a Solvency II ratio of 184%. This good capitalization enables it to distribute close to 100% of its earnings to shareholders, given that is does not need to retain much cash to grow its capitalization, through regular and special dividends.

Regarding its dividend, it has a very good history since its IPO in 2012 delivering a growing dividend during this period. This includes regular and special dividends in the past three years. Direct Line has paid over $2 billion in total dividends since its IPO, a remarkable achievement for a company that has a market capitalization of about $6 billion. Its target is to grow the dividend in real terms each year and to have a dividend payout ratio of about 55%, but it also intends to return any excess over a 150% solvency ratio.

Related to fiscal year 2015, Direct Line maintained its path of delivering dividend growth, increasing its regular dividend by 4.5% and paid a special dividend of £0.275 ($0.35) following the disposal of its international operations. Its total dividend was very high at more than £0.50 ($0.63), doubling from the previous year, but this was related to one-off events that should not be repeated in the near term.

Therefore, its 2016 dividend is expected to be lower than compared to the previous year, even though the company has announced an increase of 6.5% in its interim dividend and the payment of another special dividend of £01.0 ($0.127) a few months ago. Its total dividend related to fiscal year 2016 is expected to be about £0.31 ($0.40). At its current share price, Direct Line offers a very attractive dividend yield of close to 9% that seems to be sustainable in the long term due to the company's good operating fundamentals and good capitalization, enabling it to reward shareholders accordingly.

Conclusion

Direct Line is a relatively small insurance company with a business focused in its domestic market, where it enjoys a good market position especially in the motor segment. This enables it to report a very high level of profitability that is hard to replicate by competitors. After several years of restructuring, the company has now strong fundamentals, leading to a very attractive shareholder remuneration policy.

The company offers a very high-dividend yield that seems to be sustainable making it a good investment for long-term income-oriented investors. Additionally, despite its good fundamentals, its valuation is not expensive compared to its closest peers, given that it is trading at 12x its forward earnings (vs. 13.9x for its peer group) and 2.3x book value (vs. 3.1x).

This valuation discount was justified by its past performance that was weaker than peers, but looking forward, its much better business fundamentals clearly warrant a similar valuation compared to the company's closest peers. Thus, Direct Line offers upside potential of about 20% in the medium term if its valuation discount narrows to multiples more in-line with its peers.

