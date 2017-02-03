Waste Management Looks Fairly Valued

WM will benefit from increased oil and gas activity and increased construction if the economy heats up, but there's just not enough cash flow relative to today's price.

The price investors are being quoted for WM right now is on the rich side of valuations.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) is a provider of trash disposal services and specialty waste management services who has performed steadily in terms of operating results for decades. The price of the firm has grown from ~$22.00 per share in 2002 to today's $69.64 per share despite there being almost no material change in the company's production of operating cash flows.

The market has steadily valued this business at increasing multiplies to its earnings, which is building a risk of stock price collapse in the case WM experiences any swoon in operating success.

Meanwhile, the company's relatively low free cash flow compared to its stock's market price has diminished the ability of the company to substantially shrink the outstanding share count. I believe the price level of today's shares makes buybacks cost prohibitive. There is not enough earnings growth at the company to justify buying shares valued at 22x long-term free cash flows.

Free cash flow has grown by about 20% since 2002 while the share price vaulted from ~$22.00 to today's $69.94. Clearly, the company's valuation has become much richer over the years.

Overall, the company is delivering minimal earnings growth. Its products are waste collection and specialty waste consulting services. Additionally, they sell electricity generated by methane collected in their landfills, some landfills even convert the waste's gas into liquefied natural gas and feed into NG pipelines such as those owned by ONEOK Partners LP (NYSE:OKS). The recovered gas is a byproduct of the waste's decay in WM's landfills and this source of cash flow offsets some operating costs.

Since the company's products aren't the kind where growth can be achieved if only there is more distribution, like Coca-Cola's (NYSE:KO), growth at WM requires substantial capital investment into new garbage collection vehicles and substantial incremental costs in labor, fuel, and vehicle maintenance. Not only is there no little growth at WM, but growth contributes only incremental improvements to earnings, which diminishes the opportunity for the stock price to go parabolic on great earnings reports.

Because growth seems hard to come by for WM I rate today's valuation making for a price/earnings ratio of 27.79 as too rich. I think easy money policy coupled with WM's steady business have contributed to complacent investors buying the price up too high. Today's price level at WM is fragile to market-wide shocks due to its premium valuation and low growth position.

Final Word

WM is a sell and my target price is a more modest P/E of 20 and target price $52.10. That will bring the very stable earnings to supply a regular dividend yield nearer to 3% at a safe payout ratio, just under 80% of net income.

Source: YCharts, Faloh Investment.

Please click the + icon next to my user name and follow me, Faloh Investment, as I work to keep you informed on further developments as the market continues to present major value opportunities.

Disclaimer: This article represents the opinion of the author as of the date of this article. This article is based upon information reasonably available to the author and obtained from public sources that the author believes are reliable. The author does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of this article. This presentation is the author's interpretation of the information contained in the article. The author may close his investment position at any point in time without providing notice. The author encourages all readers to do their own due diligence. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell a security.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.