ConocoPhillips Poised To Reward Shareholders For Many Years

Not waiting for the price of oil to rebound will determine the winners in the near term.

Among the larger oil producers, ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is among my favorite players, primarily because it was quicker to respond to the low-cost oil environment, which it correctly ascertained was going to last longer than some of its peers expected, and because it successfully implemented its strategy of reducing the cost of production.

Its latest earnings reports confirms it is about to turn things around, as it generated a loss that exceeded expectations.

One thing I want to point out is the general mainstream media is overwhelmingly reporting this as the result of higher oil prices. That would be a mistake investors shouldn't make in regard to analyzing the why of its performance.

Sure, the price of oil played a part in its performance, but consider other major producers like ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM), which once again disappointed because of its high cost of producing oil. It was late to transition to low-cost shale assets, and has paid the price on the earnings side. It changed its strategy when acquiring a large amount of acreage in the Permian Basin, but it has fallen behind nimble peers like ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips can now focus on increasing supply because of it successfully increasing efficiencies, while Exxon Mobil now has to work on developing its Permian assets and making them efficient. It'll take time for the energy giant to fully benefit from its shale production, while ConocoPhillips can do so immediately.

The point is we have to look at companies that remove the costs out of the production process, reducing the risk associated with the price of oil. This won't only help them produce solid earnings at lower price point, but position them for a stronger performance over the long term because they'll be far more profitable when the price of oil sustainably moves higher because of organic growth in demand.

Taking charge of its own destiny

The management of ConocoPhillips has impressed me by its ability to eliminate bias from the former oil market that existed before the rise of U.S. shale production, while at the same time correctly making decisions based upon the high probability that the price of oil would take a long time to rebound to former levels, if it ever does.

Exxon on the other hand, based upon the decisions it made or didn't make, wasn't able or refused to, see or do the same, which is why it has been struggling for some time to move its share price up, which is trading lower than it did five years ago.

With the larger energy companies in regard to their upstream businesses, this is what I'm looking for. If they haven't taken steps to lower production by acquiring low-cost shale assets, or have been able to significantly reduce costs across all of its portfolio, then they're going to vastly underperform their peers.

ConocoPhillips has been able to do both, which is why it is probably going to outperform the other major producers in the world over the next couple of years.

Quantity of low-cost reserves

It's obvious that ConocoPhillips is going to do very well in the near term; at least in comparison to its major peers. More importantly, now that it has radically cut costs, it is poised to generate strong revenue and earnings for years into the future.

The company recently discovered about 300 million barrels of oil off the coast of Alaska, which may produce about 100,000 barrels per day when it's in full production mode. That brings the overall total of reserves the company holds to 18 billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company says its reserves are profitable at close to $40 per barrel. This is an extraordinary accomplishment in efficiency. It's why it may be one of the best oil plays in the years ahead; even including many of the smaller, low-cost players.

Operating costs in the fourth quarter dropped by 21.5 percent.

In the near term the company says production levels will be in a range of 1.54 million-1.58 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in the first quarter of 2017.

Conclusion

Outside of a few low-cost oil producers with all of their exposure in shale, ConocoPhillips has managed to position itself to profitably compete better than almost all oil suppliers. When the price of oil does sustainably rebound, it will generate returns superior to anything it has done in the past, and can do so quicker than its larger competitors, which have been slower to take action.

Not only that, it will outperform in the short term as well. That will provide more free cash flow and the availability of capital to develop other assets.

Now that ConocoPhillips has proven it can be excellent in understanding the change in the oil market and take the needed steps to address them, it has to prove it can take advantage of that positioning and start turning a profit in the quarters ahead. It has the competitive low-cost edge on most producers, it needs to aggressively move on that advantage and sell more oil into that earnings environment it has produced.

If it can do so, the share price of ConocoPhillips is going to soar, and shareholders should see a nice increase in dividends as well.

Those looking for income should be rewarded nicely by the company, as it should now be able to boost revenue and earnings for a long time into the future, providing more safety and predictability for shareholders. All of this comes from its ability to lower costs and boost its reserves.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.