In this article I look at some of the details of the cuts to the municipal-bond cohort.

PIMCO Distribution Cuts: The Muni Bond CEFs

Yesterday I took a look at the distribution cuts to two of PIMCO's taxable CEFs: the PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) and PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) (PIMCO Cuts Distributions... What Does It Mean?). The CEF sponsor also cut distributions on four of its tax-free, municipal-bond CEFs. Today, I'll take a quick look at those funds.

Here is PIMCO's lineup in the tax-free, muni-bond asset class.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)

PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM), PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF)

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI)

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PYN)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC)

These funds are hugely popular with investors. So popular that there was not a discount to be had in the whole set. Indeed we have another set of PIMCO CEFs which carry the highest premiums in their category. This despite the general downturn that tax-free muni bonds have experienced over the recent past. As we saw in the two taxable fund, such premiums can be a harbinger of looming disaster. If the taxable CEF cuts failed to shake your confidence in of buying into CEFs that carry big premiums, adding the tale of these muni-bond funds should at least start to cause you to ask questions about that confidence.

At first I glossed over the muni bond fund cuts for a couple of reasons. First, distributions cuts are happening in muni-bond CEFs across the board, so my initial assumption was that this was part of that widespread trend: Just more of the same. Seems like every month or so, one or another of my muni CEFs puts a smaller number on the board. This is a trend I expect to see continue as interest rates rise, but that's another article. However, regardless of the trend, these were big cuts, two are over 30%. That has to get some attention.

And second, while I invest in muni-bond CEFs, primarily California muni-bond funds, I've stayed away from PIMCO despite the fact that they return the highest yields in the category by a hefty margin. So, I'm less familiar with the funds in this category. Why? You ask? Well just take a look at this table of the status of the funds prior to the cuts (data from PIMCO, cefanalyzer and cefconnect).

The average premium for the close on Feb 1, before the distribution cuts were announced, was just short of 16%. Not a single one has a discount and the premiums ranged from a low of 6% to 24%. So, although I have been tempted at times by the heady distributions from PCK, PCQ and PZC, I've stayed away from them in favor of discounted funds.

Here's the market response to the cuts at the Feb 2 close.

The losses at this time correlate closely with the distribution cuts:

My point in looking at this in a bit of detail is to examine the cuts and the market responses for whatever lesson I can glean from it. In retrospect it appears that cuts were inevitable. Of the four funds that took cuts, none had covered its distribution for the fiscal year, and only PMX had covered its distribution over the last three months. But the lack of coverage for the fiscal year is true of all nine of PIMCO's muni-bond CEFs.

The funds that were cut had some of the highest premiums in the set, but the fund with the second-highest premium, PZC, was not cut.

PCZ is interesting because on both points it would seem to have been the most vulnerable to a cut. Its fiscal year coverage is lower than all but two funds, and those two were cut hard. Its three month coverage is the worst on the table. If I owned PZC I would be certainly be considering moving out of the fund soon. In fact, if I held any of the funds that were not cut, I would consider that I may have had a narrow escape and would be especially wary about pushing my luck any further.

Probably the strongest take-home message here is to reinforce an awareness of the risks involved in investing in CEFs at excessive premiums. Large premiums are driven by large yields. And if the yields are sufficiently high at market to support those premiums, NAV yields have to be well beyond anything else in the category. The funds that took cuts were supporting NAV yields at 6.95 to 7.82%. That such yields are proving to be unsustainable should not come as a surprise to anyone who pays attention to muni-bonds.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.