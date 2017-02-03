Sandstorm Gold - Luna Gold Merger With JDL Gold Corporation To Create Soon Trek Mining

Sandstorm will own approximately 19% of Trek meaning, which is the combination of Luna Gold and JDL Gold. Actually Sandstorm owns 17% of Luna Gold.

Image: A drill site at Luna Gold's Aurizona gold mine in Brazil. Courtesy: Luna Gold

Investment Thesis:

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEMKT:SAND) is considered a junior Canadian gold streamer and royalties company such as the larger Canadian Franco Nevado Corp. (NYSE:FNV) -- Spun off Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) in 2007 -- or Silver Wheaton Corp. (NYSE:SLW) which is considered the largest pure precious metals streaming company in the world.

M. Nolan Watson, SAND CEO, began working in mine finance with Silver Wheaton Corp., before starting its own company in 2008 in collaboration with M. David Awram, another SLW alumnus.

The low-risk royalty model has been preferred by gold investors for different obvious reasons.

[Streamer and Royalties business] provides an upfront cash payment to a company that is building a mine, in exchange for the right to purchase a percentage of its future production at a set price. The deal is good for both parties: the company building the mine gets a nice chunk of change to help with development costs, and Sandstorm gets to buy commodities at set prices over long periods, giving it exposure to commodity price and exploration upsides without any concerns about cost increases or capital expenditures.

Operations at Aurizona mine shut down in 2015 after experiencing higher rain fall that increased significantly the cost of mining leading to lower production whereas gold price was sliding below $1,100 Oz.

Luna Gold released later a new mining plan for Aurizona Mine with the strong collaboration of Sandstorm that led to a new arrangement.

Production from the stock pile at the Aurizona mine ended in August last year, whereas Sandstorm investment is still significant and I would say highly risky.

Now, Sandstorm owns a sliding scale royalty and 20% of Luna Gold shares outstanding. Furthermore, the company received a $30 million convertible debenture from Luna Gold at 5% yearly interest (first payment in January 2018) as well.

It is obvious that any news related to Luna Gold has a direct impact to Sandstorm.

Merger of Luna Gold and JDL Gold announced.

For the ones who want to look at the LGC/JDL merger presentation from Luna gold website. Please click here.

Today, February 2, 2017, Sandstorm Gold announced the following:

Luna Gold Corp. ("Luna Gold") and JDL Gold Corp. ("JDL") have entered into an arrangement agreement (the "Agreement") to combine their businesses, creating a multi-asset mining company (the "Transaction"). Under the terms of the Agreement, JDL will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Luna Gold pursuant to a plan of arrangement. The combined company intends to change its name to Trek Mining Inc. ("Trek" or "Trek Mining") with Christian Milau from Luna Gold as CEO and Executive Director and Greg Smith from JDL as President and Executive Director. Trek Mining will be well-funded with approximately US$50 million in cash and no cash debt, and will be strongly positioned to advance Luna Gold's Aurizona gold project ("Aurizona" or the "Aurizona Project") to production. Sandstorm holds a 3% to 5% sliding scale net smelter returns ("NSR") royalty on Aurizona and at gold prices less than or equal to $1,500 per ounce, the royalty is a 3% NSR. The Transaction is also expected to accelerate exploration at Aurizona with a focus on the drill-ready targets directly along strike of the existing reserves and resources at the Piaba open pit. In addition to the sliding scale royalty on Aurizona, Sandstorm holds a 2% NSR royalty on greenfields properties owned by Luna Gold . The greenfields exploration ground is adjacent to the Aurizona Project and is under option to AngloGold Ashanti Holdings plc ("AngloGold"). Concurrent with the closing of the Transaction, the term debt facility that is due from Luna to Sandstorm in the amount of US$20 million plus accrued interest, will be settled in equity or a combination of cash and equity of Trek Mining. Sandstorm will continue to hold the US$30 million convertible debt facility that is due from Luna.

Aurizona mine:

Combined Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources are now estimated at 1.6 million ounces of gold (inclusive of reserves) contained in 29.9 million tonnes at a grade of 1.67 grams per tonne ("g/t") of gold. Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves are estimated at 969,000 ounces of gold contained in 18.6 million tonnes of ore at a diluted grade of 1.62 g/t gold.

Sandstorm will own approximately 19% of Trek meaning which is the combination of Luna Gold and JDL Gold. Actually Sandstorm owns 17% of Luna Gold. (Sandstorm will continue to hold the US$30 million convertible debt facility that is due from Luna.)

Production at Aurizona Mine is targeted for year-end 2018. The PFS was released in 2016 and feasibility is under way, with completion around end of 1Q'17. Initial CapEx is estimated at $146 million for 8,000 TPD operation. AISC of $708/Oz with gold production of approximately 150K Oz for the first 5 years. Significant potential to extend the LOM by 6.5 years. However, the initial restart of the Aurizona mine was scheduled in 2017 and has been pushed to year-end 2018, which is a significant negative change.

Sandstorm owns through its 19% in Trek:

Aurizona mine and Greenfields. Brownfield exploration Korichana mill - Custom built 350 tpd gold ore processing facility. Three projects (Warintza Project in South East Ecuador, Elk Gold Project in British Columbia, Canada, Ricardo Claim Block in Chile)

Also, Trek is in a Joint Venture with AngloGold Ashanti on its Greenfields properties (~2,000 Km2) surrounding the Aurizona mine (please see presentation page 30). Anglogold Ashanti will spend $14 million over a period of 4 years to earn 70% interest in the Greenfields.

Conclusion:

Aurizona mine has been an issue for Sandstorm gold for many many months now, and this merger is certainly a positive development, no doubt around it. However, the size of the initial CapEx and delayed of the start-up date now scheduled for year-end 2018 is not really a positive I would suppose. The merger with JDL gold, while appreciated, is not the "deep pocket" gold major that the Aurizona mine needs foremost. Many questions remain about the financing of the "initial" $146 million. The fact is that SAND will not show any gold production from Tek at least until 2019.

SAND is in a descending triangle pattern (right-angle triangle) with a support around $3.25 as indicated in the chart above.

The descending triangle is a bearish formation that usually forms during a downtrend as a continuation pattern. There are instances when descending triangles form as reversal patterns at the end of an uptrend, but they are typically continuation patterns. Regardless of where they form, descending triangles are bearish patterns that indicate distribution.

This is characteristic because of the strong connection with gold price the past 6 months which seems to trade around $1,200/ Oz as a strong resistance.

I recommend to accumulate SAND long-term on any weakness below $4.

