PBF Energy: Best Option In Refining?

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) doesn't get too much interest from the retail investor base: all the refiner love generally goes to much larger peers like Valero (NYSE:VLO), Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), and Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC). This might be an unfortunate mistake, as the continued interest by major hedge funds and money managers like Baupost Holdings and Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss seem to point towards this pick, and not the others, as the most compelling in the space. Thus far, that thesis has not come to bear, and the so-called "smart money" has been terribly wrong: PBF Energy has substantially underperformed its peer group. Can the management team here turn this one around, or is the underperformance set to continue?

Business Overview

PBF Energy is the nation's fourth largest refiner, a position that it has taken by growing via acquisition over the past several years. Interestingly, the company is not focused as deeply within the Gulf Coast as other refiners - in fact, the company had no exposure to the area until the Chalmette refinery acquisition in November of 2015 (acquired from Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), $322M). If investors were to focus on one area, it would be the company's East Coast operations, which currently makes up 370,000 in daily throughput, or 40% of capacity. Complexity measures are generally high here within the company's portfolio, so the company also has a clear bias towards complex refining (more intricate distillate processing).

Framing The Future

By and large, refiners as a group have historically generated similar GAAP margins. Sure, there might be the opportunity for 100bps of outperformance here and there (such as what exists currently between Valero and Phillips 66) due to stronger operational performance or geographical advantage, but in general, this is a commoditized business. Differentiation is tough to achieve, and at this point, differences in yields due to technological investment are relatively light, and generally easy to acquire. However, for PBF Energy, this all began to break apart near the end of 2014:

2015, as a year, was stronger for Gulf Coast refiners, and by and large the area has seen a structural advantage develop as Midwestern shale prices tanked and pipeline infrastructure was built out. That can only explain a portion of the miss, and the collapse in GAAP margin was also impacted by deal-making and integration activities over the past two years. PBF Energy acquired Chalmette in November of 2015 (from Exxon Mobil (XOM, $322M) and Torrance this past July (again from Exxon Mobil, $538M). Despite some poor execution throughout 2016 on turning around these assets (management, at least, has issued a mea culpa on this). Some of this along with some unforeseen events (power outages, unplanned maintenance), the future looks solidly bright, provided operating margins continue to return to the mean. Given that PBF Energy continues to invest heavily in these two assets, and that restructuring and investment costs should (eventually) shrink, reversion to the mean on margins seems a natural move:

You can see that GAAP EBITDA/EBITDA margin volatility above as well. While margin lumpiness is natural for refiners, PBF Energy has had it exceptionally rough over the last three years. However, if you assume an (eventual) return to peer returns, then the company doesn't look so bad (adjusted number below assumes 4% TTM operating margins, along with an additional $80M annualized contribution from Torrance):

Framed in that respect, PBF Energy seems quite cheap, well below peer valuations on average. Sure, the company does deserve a discount. For one, it has to achieve these margins. Current guidance of $5.25-5.50/barrel in operating expenses for 2017 isn't much changed from 2H 2016 levels, and its thus far unclear how much operational improvement is baked in here versus continued weakening of refining spread.

Beyond that, PBF Energy is also slightly more leveraged. With time this will change, as management shifts its capital strategy away from acquisition growth and towards debt payment. Free cash flow here is solid, although admittedly unspectacular, but PBF Energy can likely whittle down the company's $1,625M net debt position quite quickly over the next several years, particularly if earnings improve.

Regulatory Wildcards

Moreso than any other subsector, the domestic refining business stands to (potentially) benefit from a Trump administration, at least potentially. Corporate tax rates are one facet: the normalized effective tax rate at PBF Energy is 40%. If Trump and the Republican Congress can push through a shift to a 15-20% corporate rate, that would drive substantial savings for PBF Energy. Additionally, Trump and most of his cabinet appear to be no fans of Renewable Identification Numbers ("RINs"), which require refiners to buy credits to meet biofuel blending requirements. RINs have hit all refiners hard, but particularly those on the smaller side the hardest. All told, the domestic refining industry will have spent more than a billion dollars in 2016 on RINs. It isn't guaranteed that the system sees substantial reform, particularly given the massive lobbying that will take place by the Renewable Fuels Association, but it is certainly much more likely under a Trump administration.

Additionally, the border tax caveat exists as well. The United States imports 800,000 barrels of oil per day from Mexico; more than any other country besides Saudi Arabia and Venezuela. The vast majority of these oil imports end up in United States refineries for processing. Will the border tax be a blanket ban, or one targeted towards particular goods, like agricultural products or textiles?

Takeaway

For me, it's a touch too early to take a stake, and I would first like to see where President Trump guides Congress on policy and whether PBF Energy can turn around its earned margins. Execution risk here is fairly strong However, I see why so many institutional investors favor the company. The management team, led by CEO Thomas Nimbley, puts forth a solid mix of bluntness and confidence to the investment community. That is something that I appreciate just as much as the industry experience here, which runs incredibly deep. Hedge funds, generally most often led by extroverts, tend to be attracted to management teams much like that at PBF Energy - for better or for worse.

For deep dive research on asymmetric risk/reward plays in the Industrial and Basic Materials sectors (particularly small and mid-caps), consider investing alongside me and other subscribers within Industrial Insights. Get cutting-edge information with proven results.

This new offering doesn't mean I will be cutting down on quality or my allocated time towards my free offerings on Seeking Alpha. Follow me (by clicking the "Follow" button at the top of this article next to my name) to receive general stock market research and commentary, especially on under-followed small/mid-caps across a wide variety of sectors and industries.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.