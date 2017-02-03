Silicon Motion: Unfairly Punished For Conservative Guidance

In 2013, Silicon Motion (NASDAQ:SIMO), then a fabless semiconductor manufacturer, faced transition. Demand for external storage was waning. Its focus shifted from external storage to controllers for SSD (solid-state storage devices) and embedded memory. By 2015, the company's product mix had changed significantly. It is now the industry's largest NAND flash controller supplier.

Throughout this transition, Silicon Motion's growth has been impressive. But the company's ability to accurately project its growth? Well, it has been less than impressive. Silicon Motion is definitely conservative when it comes to projections.