Silicon Motion: Unfairly Punished For Conservative Guidance

(click to enlarge)
Source
In 2013, Silicon Motion (NASDAQ:SIMO), then a fabless semiconductor manufacturer, faced transition. Demand for external storage was waning. Its focus shifted from external storage to controllers for SSD (solid-state storage devices) and embedded memory. By 2015, the company's product mix had changed significantly. It is now the industry's largest NAND flash controller supplier.
Throughout this transition, Silicon Motion's growth has been impressive. But the company's ability to accurately project its growth? Well, it has been less than impressive. Silicon Motion is definitely conservative when it comes to projections.
|
Year
|
Prior Year Revenue
|
Original Guidance
|
Original Guidance Equation
|
Full Year Revenue
|
FY Revenue Increase
|
FY Increase Amount
|
2014
|
$225.31M
|
+5% to +15% PY
|
$236.57M to
|FREE
|SA PRO MEMBERS
|IDEA GENERATOR
|X
|Exclusive access to 10 PRO ideas every day
|INVESTING IDEAS LIBRARY
|X
|Exclusive access to PRO library of more than 15,000 ideas
|SECTOR EXPERT NETWORK
|X
|Exclusive access to all sector experts for direct consultation
|PERFORMANCE TRACKING
|X
|Track performance of all PRO stock ideas
|PROFESSIONAL TOOLS
|X
|Professional Idea Filters to zero-in based on industry, market cap and more