Banco Popular Espanol's (BPESF) CEO Pedro Larena on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Banco Popular Espanol SA (OTCPK:BPESF) Q4 2016 Earnings Conference Call February 3, 2017 6:30 AM ET

Executives

Pedro Larena - CEO

Javier Moreno - Financial Controller

Analysts

Unidentified Company Representative

Good morning, and welcome to Banco Popular's Q4 results presentation. As we usually do, our CEO, Mr. Pedro Larena, will do the main presentation; and this will be followed by a Q&A session, for which we come with the presence also of our CFO, Javier Moreno.

So, without any further delay, allow me to pass it on to Pedro Larena.

Pedro Larena

Thank you. Good morning, and thank you for attending Popular's Q4 results presentation. I would like to begin by referring to the key aspects which have marked the quarter's evolution. The results that we are presenting today have been affected by a non-recurrent reclassification of assets. After the high provisions booked, and due to this reclassification, we did not reach the targeted coverage levels for the year, although we have achieved a significant increase.

In addition, the higher-than-anticipated volume of losses during the year has taken the regulatory capital ratio to a level which, although adequate and above requirements, is lower than anticipated. Throughout this presentation, we will try to provide information regarding these variations.

On the positive side, the retail business has performed well. We have witnessed a change in trend with regards to margins and fees, together with an improvement in front book rates. At the same time, and after having completed the restructuring process, costs are moving in the right direction. I will now analyze the results in greater detail.

The year has concluded with a lower result than initially expected as it has been affected by non-recurrent elements, such as the restructuring of some ALCO portfolios, which has resulted in a €107 million loss; the restructuring costs linked to the operational optimization plan, which have reached €370 million; €229 million linked to provisions for mortgage floors; the drop in Targobank's profitability, together with the impairment of its goodwill, which have meant a negative impact of €240 million; €4.2 billion due to higher credit and foreclosed asset provisions; and €47 million due to the recent fiscal reform.

Bearing in mind the impact of these non-recurrent elements, the year has concluded with close to €3.5 billion losses. However, the Group's yearly income statements show very positive trends, such as the 2% fall in the underlying cost base, or the €1.3 billion pre-provisions profit, excluding one-off items. It is important to point out that the fourth quarter's results are marked by the strong performance in net interest income, which has increased by 3.4% quarter on quarter; and in fees, which have increased by 5.5% over the same period.

Excluding non-recurrent provisions, the Bank's main business shows a high income generation capacity. It finished 2016 with a net profit of nearly €1 billion; and an NPL ratio of 6.1%; a cost-to-income ratio of 44.7% and a return on tangible equity, excluding extraordinary items, of 17.6%.

Besides that, losses from the real estate business, excluding extraordinary items, have reached €0.8 billion. I would like to underline, once again, the strength of our main business. This Bank makes profit; and without considering one-offs, it also generates capital. Therefore, once the restructuring process is completed and a specialized network to manage the real estate business is created, the growth in margins will consolidate in the coming quarters.

With regards to net interest income, a change in trend is noted in the last quarter on the year, supported by lower funding costs. This has offset the negative effects coming from lower interest rates, and a lower fixed income portfolio contribution. Front book rates continue to improve, both in terms of loans and deposits. The front book lending yield stands at 2.89%, well above the sector average; and 38 basis points above the back book.

With regards to term deposits, we continue to narrow the gap with the sector with a front book cost at 0.18%; 33 basis points lower than the stock. Therefore, we still have room for improvement over the coming quarters. The strength of our main business is proved by the fact that the market share in new corporate lending production has once again increased, and now it stands at 9.5%, according to the latest available data.

As a consequence of the intensity of our retail activity, and despite the fact that profitability is our priority, we have increased our credit market share by 7 basis points, reaching 7.75% in the deposit side. And in the deposit side, we have increased our market share by 18 basis points, reaching 6.13%. The cost of wholesale funding continues to trend downwards, as the price of our latest issuance compares very well with the cost of maturities.

With regards to TLTRO-II funding, we requested additional €4 billion in December's auction, increasing our total exposure to €16 billion. That said, we have the capacity to request up to €23 billion. In this first quarter, we have started to accrue interest from this facility, which has amounted to €12 million in net interest income.

Fees have improved by 5.5% in the quarter, thanks to a greater level of activity and the contribution of the specialized businesses. This figure rises to 8% if we only consider our main business. In order to quote a few examples, insurance distribution fees have improved by 22%; asset management by 6%; and fees oriented from bank transfer by 7%. As you can see on this slide, there has also been a positive performance in the equity income line. The contribution of this line amounts to €60 million, showing a 26% year-on-year growth. This positive movement is based on Euro Automatic Cash, whose contribution is 101% greater than the previous year; WiZink, which in this year has contributed 24% more to Group's profit; Allianz Popular by 4%; and Aliseda, whose contribution, although negative, has improved by some 25% in comparison to 2015.

Regarding Targobank, it is a joint venture managed by Credit Mutuel in which Popular has a non-controlling stake of 49%. The financial clean-up undertaking by this company has led it to contribute with losses of €71 million this year. Excluding the negative results of Targobank, the contribution of JVs amounted to €131 million in 2016.

I would like to underline the fact that the Bank has undertaken the optimization of a number of its fixed income portfolios. These portfolios have a cost in our net interest income, and also have negative devaluations.

This restructuring of the ALCO portfolio has implied a negative impact of €107 million in the quarter. Despite this, going forward, we expect to see an additional positive contribution to net interest income exceeding €60 million per year. There has also been a sound performance in terms of total annual costs, which fallen by more than 2% year on year if restructuring costs are excluded. Moreover, we have a considerable capacity to further improve in expenses due to, among other factors, the recently completed restructuring process.

I wish to underline the fact that the restructuring plan has been executed as expected and, consequently, we expect to achieve annual savings of almost €200 million from now on. The total restructuring cost amounted to €370 million, slightly below initial expectations. This restructuring process has involved the exit of 2,872 employees in Spain and Portugal, and the merger of business in 349 branches.

It is important to highlight the change in Banco Popular management. Each shall cease to operate in Portugal as an independent own licensed bank in order to do so as a subsidiary; this enables us to significantly reduce the size and functions of the Portuguese office. Additionally, 40 of the merged offices have been transformed into real estate specialist branches in order to support our strategy to reducing non-performing assets.

The goal of this process consists of the optimization of headquarters, so as to develop a model which is more agile and efficient. It also aims at the optimization of the branch network in order to strengthen our commercial intensity. Nonetheless, this reduction in resources does not impact the service provided because, at the same time, the Bank has transformed its operational model in those branches. This will reduce the administrative burden on employees and enable them to increase their time dedicated to commercial activity. This is known as the project GOLD, which has already been successfully implemented in the merged branches.

This new operational model is based on an ambitious program to drive digital channels, in line with the objectives of the digital transformation unit. Finally, and in order to close this section, I would like to highlight the high volume of provisions made during the year. These have amounted to a total of €5.7 billion and are, to a great extent, the result of one-off items, such as the case of mortgage floor closes.

The provisions allocated to loans and real-estate assets have reached €5.3 billion, of which €4.2 billion are non-recurrent. Moreover, the deterioration of Targobank's goodwill required an additional provision of €169 million. Therefore, the reclassification effort explains the deviation from the target that we have set for the year as a whole in terms of provisions. We shall now look into the key aspects of the retail activity and specialized businesses.

Performing loans fell by 5% in 2016, due to reclassifications into non-performing loans. If these non-recurrent movements are not taken into account, performing lending evolves in line with the sector. For 2017, we shall continue focusing on profitable lending growth. In fact, commercial activity during the past year has been very intense and proven by the 17% quarter-on-quarter growth in the new lending of the main businesses.

Popular continues to place great emphasis on its business model, focused on small-and-medium-sized enterprises, which is distinctive from our competitors. In fact, 63% of the new production during the year comes from this segment, allowing us to raise our market share to 17.7%, increasing 120 basis points year on year. Consequently, this consolidates our relationship position, our leadership position, in this market. The added-value service that we provide to this segment enables us to increase front book rate and profitability.

It is also worth pointing out the 25% year increase in the new confirming agreements, along with a 15% increase in factoring. Other specialized businesses have also evolved favorably, as in the case of WiZink. This bank was born out of the union between Banco Popular-e and Citibank's business in Spain. Its contribution to the Group has increased by 24% year on year.

During the last quarter, WiZink has incorporated the cards business of Barclays in Spain and Portugal, leading it to increase its business by some 66%. It also has increased the issuance of new cards, above 30,000 per month, and this represents an increase of 15% in comparison with the previous quarter. With regards to the insurance business, distribution fees have increased by 12% in 2016, and life and non-life insurance premiums have risen by some 13% over the same period.

In terms of asset management, the positive trend seen during the third quarter of the year in investment fund volumes has been confirmed, now reaching almost €11 billion. For the part, customer deposits show a year increase mainly on the back of retail deposits. In Q4, after an abnormally strong Q3, we have seen a decline due to some outflows from institutional clients deposits, mostly related to the public sector; however, this is a normal situation in this period of the year.

Moreover, our solid liquidity position was again confirmed as our 103.5% loan-to-deposit ratio can show. This enabled us to be more selective in deposit prices, and to align deposit growth to the evolution of lending. Our liquidity coverage ratio is also well above the minimum requirement, standing at 135%.

I will now go to speak about asset quality. After the entry into force of the Bank of Spain's new regulation, and in order to anticipate the normalization of non-performing loans entries, Popular has carried out a non-recurrent reclassification exercise in which we have applied a conservative criteria. Besides the ordinary evolution, one-off movements amount to €3.2 billion, mainly coming from restructured and substandard loans. After this exercise, the stock of restructured loans in normal situation amounts to only €4 billion, 28% of the total, of which €0.7 billion correspond to real estate lending.

On the organized side of non-performing asset strength, it is worth mentioning that €258 million reduction in non-performing loans, as well as the €329 million decrease in the stock of real estate assets.

There has been a further reduction of €584 million in non-performing loans, due to the sale of portfolios. Excluding non-performing influence, the underlying performance of gross ordinary entries during the quarter has shown a significant improvement with a 27% quarterly drop. This positive trend should continue over the coming months.

Similarly, the level of recoveries show a significant change. On one hand, the level of ordinary recoveries has risen significantly, up to €752 million, almost twice the volume of the third quarter. On the other hand, Popular has, for the first time, sold €621 million in loan portfolios, which were mainly composed by NPLs. This has been possible thanks to a more specialized management of non-performing assets, on the back of the recently created real estate and asset transformation unit.

Retail foreclosed assets, sales continue to perform well. This year, they have reached €1.9 billion, and 8% higher than in 2015. I also wish to point out that we are currently generating capital gains in sales, reflecting the strong performance on the real estate business. Over the last quarter, these capital gains represented 2.1% over the book value.

The outlook for the year to come is very positive, given that the sale of portfolios in the medium-size tranche, affected by political uncertainty in 2016, should grow once these uncertainties have cleared; and that everything points towards and the continuity of the upward trends in retail sales.

With respect to land sales, these have increased by some 49% year on year, reaching a figure of €603 million. It is also important to point out the increase in online sales. The various macro indicators for the sector are also positive and, once again, show signs of growth.

One of the main targets for the Bank continues to be the divestment of non-performing assets. To achieve this, we count with several options, firstly, the normalization of both non-performing and loan gross entries and recoveries, secondly, portfolio sales both in terms of non-performing loans and foreclosed assets. Moreover, we will continue to foster retail sales through our branch network.

Given the positive outlook of the residential market, we expect an increase in sales with prices which are above book values, both in land and finished buildings. Furthermore, the intensification of rental activities is another means in which the Bank is working. And finally, we have the possibility of separating part of our real estate assets through our spin-off, better known as Project Sunrise.

The regulatory approval process is following its path, although it is taking longer than anticipated, due to the strong interest generated. As already mentioned, the reclassification exercise, performed in the last quarter, has increased the stock of non-performing assets. So despite the provisioning effort done, we have not been able to reach the targets with regards to coverage ratios. Nevertheless, they have been significantly reinforced in comparison to 2015, especially regarding non-performing loans, and, therefore, increasing the divestment portfolio's options.

During the last years, the coverage ratio of non-performing and objective doubtful loans has increased from 43.9% to 54.3%. It has also been the case for subjective doubtful non-performing loans that is still performing, which have increased from 34.5% to 43.4%.

Before moving on to the conclusions, please let me spend a few minutes talking about the solvency of the Bank. At the year - at the end of the fourth quarter, our common equity Tier 1 phased-in ratio stood at 12.12%, and the total capital ratio at 13.14%.

Compared to our SREP, we have a buffer over the minimum regulatory requirement, which, together with the reinforcement of our available distributable items, enable us to meet our compromises, and, therefore, cover both AT1 coupons and dividends payments.

We have ended the year with a 8.17% common equity Tier 1 fully loaded ratio, lower than initially expected, due to the one-off reclassification done in the last quarter. The ratio has been affected by a number of factors, such as losses in the second half of the year, the generation of deferred tax assets, or goodwill variations.

On the positive side, it is important to highlight the fall in risk-weighted assets, mainly due to de-leveraging and higher provisions. In the future, the Bank will continue to generate capital organically through different ways. Earnings retentions will provide 22 basis points of capital generations for every €100 million of retained earnings. This is mainly due to the deferred tax asset effect and the reduction of the impact of regulatory thresholds, further risk-weighted assets reduction as we move forward in non-performing asset reduction.

The selling of treasury stock and the reduction of the available-for-sale valuation adjustments, both would allow to generate 105 basis points of capital. Besides, if needed, the Group is in a position to generate capital inorganically through the divestment of non-strategic business units. This option could generate close to 100 basis points of capital.

To finalize, allow me to draw some conclusions. In this last quarter, it has been evident that Popular's main businesses are strong, solvent, and very competitive. This is a fact despite the difficult operating environment, and after having gone through a restructuring process, which was aimed at increasing our commercial agility and efficiency.

Business trends for the main business comes from our leading position in the SME segment, which has enabled us to increase our market share, both in loans and deposits. At the same time, we have transformed our distribution model and enhanced our processes in order to support our branch network.

We have launched the specialized business unit, and created a dedicated network for the real estate and asset transformation unit. These initiatives, together with the enhancement of the coverage levels, should allow us to accelerate a reduction in non-performing assets, one of the main challenges of the Bank. I also want to highlight that we maintain an adequate capital position and that we account with internal capital-generation levers.

Although the implementation of the new accounting regulation has had a negative impact on non-performing assets and provisions, we have carried out an intense clean-up exercise of our balance sheet.

In summary, Popular remains with its corporate culture; its business model; its sound values; its capacity to face tough competition in the Spanish market; and especially, the professionalism of its workforce. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you, Pedro. Unsurprisingly, we have received a large number of questions on a variety of topics. As we usually do, I will explain the questions by categories, starting with the P&L, from the top side of the P&L. On lending volumes, we have questions around what explains the weak performance in the quarter, and if we can give some guidance about 2017.

Pedro Larena

Yes, with regards to the lending volumes, as I have explained, we have performed, or suffered, the reclassification of a lot of assets to non-performing assets; therefore, the total volume of profit over lending has increased.

Overall volume, anyway, is quite flattish. And if you go to the profitable lending, you will see a slight decrease of around 1%, which is in line with the market. This, in fact, and despite this slight reduction, we have achieved 9.5% market share of production in corporate lending, which is, again, a record-high for us. For 2017, we expect slight a flat evolution of the lending volumes.

Unidentified Company Representative

Right. Again on volumes, but on this occasion around funding volumes, if we can explain what has been reason for the performance in the quarter, that drop quarter on quarter, on the retail side.

Pedro Larena

The funding volumes, we had an extraordinarily good quarter in the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, we have seen a decline, or several outflows, basically related to institutional customers, more specifically, on the public sector part. The evolution reduce in this period, if you subtract that, year over year you see that, in fact, we have increased 0.2% the proceeds from customers. With regards to next year, we have the luxury of continue with our liquidity position, managing our needs of funding with customers with the lending demand that we are having.

Unidentified Company Representative

Moving on, on to the pricing side of the NII, on lending yields we have a few questions regarding what has been the evolution in the quarter; and specifically, what is the outlook for 2017? That is lending yields evolution.

Pedro Larena

With regards to NII, what happened is that we are - the replacing of the assets at lower levels are definitely impacting that item. The worst, in this sense, is probably behind us. But we will still have some impact in repricing of the portfolio during these coming two quarters.

We have, anyway, improved our front yields, front book yields, by 7 basis points, and quarter over quarter, and above back book yields, that now the gap between front and back book is around 38 basis points, which is quite good. If you talk about the SMEs, this increase, quarter over quarter, has been 8 basis points. And if we take the last, the latest data, public data available from Bank of Spain, you will see that our front book yields are 40 basis points above our competition.

Unidentified Company Representative

Right. Now, on the cost part of funding, that is wholesale and retail, if we can explain the quarter's evolution; if we still see some room for improvement on the retail funding side. And what can we say about wholesale funding cost?

Javier Moreno

On the funding cost, we have anticipated, we reported, a positive trend in the quarter. Starting with the retail cost of funding, we managed to gather retail deposit at 18 basis points, which is 7 basis points below the figure of the previous quarter. That implies a positive gap in between the back book and the front book of 33 basis points. So that imply a positive impact on the net interest income in the following quarters as well.

Moving on to the wholesale part of the funding, we also have a lower level of cost coming from the fact of some redemptions, as anticipated, at a high cost. We had €2 billion redemptions of covered bonds costing 3.4%, and we haven't replaced them with another wholesale transaction.

Unidentified Company Representative

Right. A few questions on TLTRO-II. What is the overall funding balance at the end of the year, whether we can or we want to pay some more in the next auction? And what is the contribution to NII?

Pedro Larena

Okay, yes, the total amount borrowed, out of the overall facility of TLTRO, which is €23 billion, is €16 billion, which is €4 billion above the amount borrowed at the end of the third quarter. The impact of this additional €4 billion borrowing is a €16 billion additional net interest income in 2017. On the other hand, we have started to accrue the 40 basis points discount on the ECB facility as we have reached the level of growth requisite to our registered debt saving.

Unidentified Company Representative

And to finalize with NII, we are getting questions about the outlook for 2017. And also, what is the sensitivity of our NII to movements in rates?

Javier Moreno

Okay, starting by the latter, we are positioned to benefit from increases in interest rates. Just to give you an idea of sensitivity, for every 100 basis points parallel run increase in interest rates our net interest margin will grow roughly 10%. And talking about the prospect of net interest income for 2017, we see that line growing at a low single-digit figure, due to the combination of different effects.

On the lending side, we expect flat volumes in the market and, thus, Popular should evolute in line with that. The yields on the front book should continue to improve, as we have reported in the last two quarters. And we still suffer some smaller, but negative, repricing effect according to the forward-yield curves at least in the first, and probably in the second, quarter of 2017.

On the funding side, on the funding side we expect that further reduces, both in the retail sides and in the wholesale. In the wholesale, we have maturities in 2017 of €3.4 billion, costing around 3.2%. Assuming that we were to replace them in the market at current prices, the cost will be lower. But, having said that, as we evolute in the addressment of non-performing assets we won't need to replace 100% of maturity, so that will impact positively in net interest income.

On top of that, we will benefit, as I said before, of contribution of the 40 basis points discount of the ECB borrowing. And finally, the ALCO portfolio, once it has been restructured, we expect a maintained contribution to the net interest income around 10%, as in the present year.

Unidentified Company Representative

Right. Moving now to the P&L, I have questions on fees, and what is the expectation for 2017 for this line?

Pedro Larena

First of all, let me flag that in the fourth quarter the trend has changed and we have increased by 5.5% in fees and commissions, due to the fact that we are focusing on our high fee-income generation of our specialized business. We may expect that for 2017 this item also grows slightly.

Unidentified Company Representative

Okay. I'm going to group all the questions we have on the other revenues lines. People want to understand a little bit better the performance in the quarter, and the outlook for lines such as trading, equity income, and other income tranches for Q4.

Javier Moreno

Starting with trading income, as you have seen, we have restructured the ALCO portfolio; and that implies recognizing losses by an amount of €107 million, so that the trading losses reported in the quarter amounts to around €90 million. Looking ahead, we expect to benefit from volatility expected in markets and to report trading income in the range €100 million, €120 million. So more normalized levels.

Other income and other expenses, overall other expenses, in the quarter registered the effect of the contribution of the deposit insurance scheme; that represents €59 million in the quarter, a figure that will, is also expected, by the same quarter next year. Talking about the equity income line, we reported €30 million income this quarter. That is good performance, 27% above the previous quarter.

All of the companies, including in the consolidation through this line, evolute in a very good way, especially, we think, we talk previously about that, Euro Automatic Cash and Allianz Popular. All of them reported significant growth pace versus the previous quarter, and also versus the previous year, with the only exception of Targobank. Targobank reported heavy losses, that represented €71 million losses for Banco Popular, this is a non-controlling stake in the bank, and the Credit Mutuel brand clean-up process; that implied those losses.

Looking ahead, what we expect is if we remove all the positive elements that we have during the year in this line, especially the sale of the Pisa stake, and also the negative impact of Targobank, the normalized, or the starting point of income, it is around €110 million, €115 million. So that is the starting point, and we expect that figure grow at a sound pace in 2017. Other thing is Targobank, which we don't expect positive contribution, nor negative, in 2017.

Unidentified Company Representative

Okay. Continuing with the P&L operating costs, if we can provide an update on the restructuring plan, we have concluded or not; and what is the expected performance, going forward?

Pedro Larena

First of all, let me state that the restructuring process have been successfully completed during the Q4. That cost amounted to €370 million, that was fully charged in that Q4; a little bit below the expected, the forecasted costs. And that this will represent in the future savings for almost €200 million per year, onwards.

If you struck that impact of the restructuring process, you will see that the overall total expenses have reduced by - will reduce by 2%. So the overall underlying performance in expenses was very good as well. In the coming years, we expect that this underlying performance will remain and will stay, the expenses line, flattish; and, on top of that, we'll get this almost €200 million savings from now on.

Unidentified Company Representative

Moving on to the provisions line, a few questions about whether we can again provide more visibility or some explanation around the reasons for the very high level of provisions; we can provide more granularity. And some specific questions around the mortgage floors and Targo's goodwill impairment.

Javier Moreno

As you have seen, we have recorded €5.7 billion provisions, a heavy amount, to cover all the risk the Bank is facing. The bulk of those are credit and real estate related, 5.2% - sorry, €5.2 billion; and out of that, €3.8 billion has been devoted to our credit losses, and the remaining €1.4 billion to real estate.

The provisions are the consequence of, on one side, the evolution of non-performing assets; and, on the other side, the new regulation of Bank of Spain. Those provisions have been estimated according to our updated appraisal and the most up-to-date information that we have, bearing in mind the possibilities of our customers to generate cash flows, and including any potential cost of effect that may ultimately reduce the cash proceeds that we can obtain out of our customers.

The consequences that the coverage level of non-performing loans is well above 50%. With this level of coverage, we expect not only to increase the possibilities to recover non-performing loans, but also to reduce the level of inflows of our real estate assets in the following quarters.

Moving to any additional risk, as you have seen, we have also registered €129 million to cover the effects of a full retro activity of foreclosures to inception of the loans. This figure is lower than the one estimated before and is due to an update of the parameter. And finally, we have registered €169 million to fully underwrite the goodwill of Targobank.

Unidentified Company Representative

Into asset quality now, if we can explain a little bit more the evolution of NPL. And what is behind the extraordinary reclassification of NPAs?

Javier Moreno

I would like to start - let's start with the volume of new NPL entries, and I would like to split them into different groups. On one side, we have extraordinary entries; and on the other one, we have extraordinary items. Let's start with the latter. The extraordinary items, which amounts to €2.1 billion, are the results of the new regulation. That is more demanding in different aspects. For instance, the pull-in effect or the criteria to classify high restructuring loans as non-performing; and also, introduce new indicators to classify any other credit as subjective, non-performing.

So most of the classification of the non-recurring classification that we have made are in the form of subjective doubtful. That means that they are not arrears; they don't have overdue amounts, they have weaknesses in their financial structure. The consequence of that - and most of them, if not all, comes from the restructured portfolio, and so the standard portfolios, so that credits that the Bank has recognized as special surveillance, or high risk. The result is that once this reclassification has been done the remaining amount of restructured loans classified as performing is only €4 billion. And out of that, only €300 million comes from real estate developers.

Moving on to the ordinary movements, the trend has been positive with new entries of €563 million, which is 27% below the level that we reported last quarter. And if we look at the trend during the whole year, quarter after quarter, we will see that, that is a clear downward trend. And that is we do expect to continue in the following quarters. Moving on to the recoveries, again, we have to split the ordinary recoveries and sales of portfolios.

Starting with the ordinary recoveries, they went up 50% versus the previous quarter. We have said that the previous quarter has been a non-ordinary one, so the levels of ordinary recoveries had €750 million implied back to more normalized levels of recoveries reported in the second and in the first quarter.

And we expect that this trend continue, and is even reinforced, in the following quarters on the back of the new structure of the real estate unit, and also the contribution of the additional coverage levels.

Additionally, we have sold portfolios of non-performing loans, a total amount of about €600 million, out of which more than €550 million comes from non-performing loans. This is, again, part of the new strategy of the new real estate unit. And it's also something that we should expect to see higher volumes, looking at 2017.

Unidentified Company Representative

On foreclosed assets, if we can provide more color on the sales performance in 2016, and that's [indiscernible] on foreclosed.

Javier Moreno

On foreclosed, I would like also to comment on a couple of questions, entries on one side, and sales on the other. Starting with sales, we reported a similar figure versus last year. However, the contribution of that figure is different so that retail sales went up 8% versus 2015. So a good performance from our retail network; and also good performance from our Internet channel, with a contribution up 10% versus 4% in 2015. All of them are within the retail segment.

However, this year, we had less contribution of middle-market portfolio sales. Last year, we reported €362 million, while this year only €130 million, roughly. Looking ahead, we expect these two segments behave in a more positive way than this year, on the back of a good economic and supportive economic environment; the resources devoted and this strategy of the new real estate unit; and also, the increase in coverage as well.

Talking about the entries, again, we have to split them between ordinary and non-recurring entries. The ordinary entries stood at roughly €300 million, so was consequence and linked to the ordinary level of recoveries. And as I said before, our target is, for 2017, to reduce the level of inflows of real estate assets coming from NPLs. And the extraordinary items comes mainly from the decision of the Bank to take control on several companies holding real estate assets, to sell them directly from our balance sheet, because we have more prospect to increase sales from them.

Unidentified Company Representative

To finalize on the overall volume of NPLs, and if we can provide some outlook about the future performance.

Pedro Larena

As Javier said a moment ago, we expect - or we are living in a federal government environment, from an economic point of view; and also, a good performance of the real estate market. These two facts allow us to believe that we will be able to review the overall NPA volumes.

If we talk about the NPLs, we expect a more normalized entry, gross entry of assets; and also, normalized recoveries. And in addition to that, we are going to continue with the sale of portfolios to the market. Talking about foreclosed assets, we are going to continue with the retail sales, which are done well and at good prices. We are also going to continue with our rental activities, as much as possible, to make productive these unproductive assets. And also, the middle market and the wholesale market, we expect them to revitalize with the political stability that we are living at present.

Unidentified Company Representative

Okay. On NPA coverage levels, provision coverage levels, given that we are below our 50% target, if we can explain the reasons behind this deviation.

Pedro Larena

Yes, you see our coverage of unproductive foreclosed assets is around 39%, that's excluding, obviously, rentals. Our coverage of NPLs is around 50%, excluding as well the mortgage floors provisions. And both combined, we have a coverage of 45% of the NPAs. The reason for not reaching the targets was the reclassification of assets that we made from current assets to non-performing assets.

Unidentified Company Representative

All right. Now moving on to the solvency category, if we can explain the deviation, once again, in the core equity Tier 1 fully loaded; basically, what we were expecting for the full year.

Javier Moreno

You have seen, we have reported a 8.17% Tier 1 fully loaded ratio. This has been impacted by several effects, being, the most important one, the level of losses recorded in the year which exceeds the expectations. There is an additional effect linked to the level of losses, which is the impact of DTAs, deferred tax assets, which probably, as you know, once these amounts exist the regulatory threshold has to be deducted directly from our core capital. That is what's happened in this fourth quarter, speeding the pace of deterioration of the capital ratio. This effect will be the same in speeding up the construction of additional capital once the Bank starts to develop a profit, a positive profit.

Apart from that, we had a positive effect coming from risk-weighted assets. The main drivers behind that is, on one side, the level of provisions; on the other hand, the lower level of risk related to operational and market risk; and also, the de-leveraging of the total loan book, as I previously explained; and finally, some normal calibration of the model to update them with the latest-available information.

On top of that, we come with some what we call transitionary elements, one of them is the treasury stock, and the second is the available-for-sale losses. Well, the first is transitionary, because we don't have any special purpose to hold that stake. So we will - you could expect to have this reduced in the following months.

And regarding the available-for-sales losses, our ALM portfolio is composed mainly by Spanish public debt. Currently, they report some level of losses; however, we don't expect, finally, there is any default in the public debt, so that this is a transitionary effect on our side.

Looking ahead, and as we have reported previously in the presentation, we have several levers to post capital in the following quarters, starting with a possibility, or with the fact, that we will start to report profits, combined with the effect of the DTAs. Both of them together will boost the capital by 22 basis points per every €100 million of net income.

On top of that, per every €1000 reduction of non-performing assets, we will free up 20 basis points of capital. We will benefit also from the reduction of the transitionary elements; if we remove all of them that will add 105 basis points to our total level of capital.

And finally, and should it be necessary, we have some stakes in non-core businesses which could add up to 1 percentile point of capital ratios.

Unidentified Company Representative

Okay. And finalizing with solvency-related questions, if we are expecting any restriction in coupon payments due to the lower core equity Tier 1 that we have reported versus Q3.

Javier Moreno

Absolutely not. We have reported total capital figures of 13.14%, which compares fairly well with the requested - with the regulatory requirement of 11.375%, so we have a good cushion there. On top of that, we are fully committed with all of our investors, shareholders, of course, and bondholders as well; and we are committed to do everything we can to protect their interest. As a proof of fact, we have reinforced the level of additional distributable items and report, at year end, figure of €3.8 billion, which compares favorably with the amount that existed at the end of 2015.

Unidentified Company Representative

And lastly, and with this we will finish, we have questions around when is the expected arrival of the new Chairman, Mr. Saracho? And what can we say about the currently officially announced targets for 2018 of the Bank?

Pedro Larena

In regards to the appointment of Emilio Saracho, there is an Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting that will take place on February 20; he will appointed Chairman thereafter. The Bank, in any case, continues focus with its strategic headlines, which are basically to continue improving our main business and reducing NPAs. If we talk about the targets, there is no doubt that now they are even more challenging to achieve. This, coupled with the fact that we will have a new Chairman, suggests that the most prudent position now is to put this target under revision.

Unidentified Company Representative

Okay, well, with this section, we have basically covered all the questions we have received. Thank you very much for attending. If there is any follow-up question and information that you may require, please call the investor relations [indiscernible] team. We will be more than happy to help you. Thank you very much. And good morning.

Pedro Larena

Thank you.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.