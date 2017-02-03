Pfizer May Be Another IBM

This article takes a stab at valuing PFE on a sum-of-the-parts basis and concludes that the stock looks overvalued.

Yet, instead it just may be a lumbering giant making weak decisions not designed to provide rapid organic growth.

The stock trades near 30X earnings as if it were about to rebound with great growth.

PFE reported another year in which it did not quite earn its dividend.

Introduction

Oh, how the mighty Big Pharma dinosaurs have fallen, or at least are stumbling. Maybe Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has not actually fallen, but if so, it's because it never really rose much after falling so far after the glory years that ended 10 or more years ago.

PFE has gotten so weak that of 21 drugs or groupings of drugs it lists on its 42-page Q4 earnings report, that it groups in with its growth group of "Innovative Health" drugs, 9 showed Y-O-Y declines in revenues last year.

It increasingly reminds me of IBM (NYSE:IBM), a once-dominant innovation leader that got too fat, happy and bureaucratic and since became an also-ran in the race to win the future, keeping the Street happy with lots of deals (fees to the Street) and aggressive financial engineering.

Background - PFE peaked in George W. Bush's first term

In the 1980s, PFE began to rise from the pack with one innovative product after another. By the time of the tech/telecom/large cap bubble of the late '90s, it traded for a time above 50X TTM EPS, with an EPS trend as follows (per Value Line). To keep things concise, I'm going to give the data mostly on an every other year basis here; the upward trend continued every year in this time frame:

1995 - $0.41

1997 - 0.57

1999 - 0.87

2001 - 1.31

2003 - 1.75

2004 - 2.12 (peak for that run of years).

Now let's look at the EPS the past 5 years, with the explanations as needed following:

2012 - $1.94

2013 - 3.19

2014 - 1.42

2015 - 1.11

2016 - 1.17.

The 2015-6, numbers are based on the Q4 press release and accompanying slides. For 2012-4, we have a comprehensive analysis by PFE published in 2015, which on p. 3 provides the data on gains discussed next.

The strong result in 2013 was due to a giant $10.3 B after-tax gain on the full disposition of PFE's animal health division, Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS). This looks to have been about $1.61 per share. Excluding that truly one-time gain, EPS was $1.58. Also notable was a $4.8 B after-tax gain in 2012 from the sale of the nutrition business, or about $0.66/share. Absent that gain, EPS in 2012 was $1.28/share. Sales of major divisions are, most would agree, about as "one-time" as an event can be in terms of looking at a more "core" EPS trend. They reflect products developed, acquired, invested in, etc., over many years. Now the company wants the cash, wants to be more of a pure play pharmaceutical company, etc.

Restating the above numbers, we get for 2012-6 this EPS trend: $1.28, 1.61, 1.42, 1.11, 1.17.

This means the adjusted average EPS for PFE for the past 5 years is $1.32. This puts PFE's average P/E, adjusted for the two major divestments, at 23.9X at a stock price of $31.5.

PFE is now earning the average of its EPS in 2000-1. But that's in nominal dollars. And by 2001, PFE was at the top of the Big Pharma heap, so it had all the advantages one could have asked for.

Adjusted for 16 years of inflation, that's unimpressive to say the least.

Aside from the hospital products division, largely acquired with Hospira in 2015, the major non-core part of PFE that could be sold is the consumer products division, said to be worth about $14 B to an acquirer, or about 4X annual sales.

Anyone who reads PFE's quarterly and annual reports and wonders if there are truly special factors going on may wish to read through the 2014 Financial Report (an 'Appendix A') linked to above. This reviews operations from 2012-4 in some detail. This company has for years become a confusing welter of products with patent expirations, corporate acquisitions, "restructuring" charges and other charges, along with ordinary and generally profitable operations.

In other words, I am making the case that this is a "WYSIWYG" (what you see is what you get) situation.

There are several reasons why I no longer have PFE on my shopping list as I continue to look for bond substitutes as my shorter-duration muni bonds mature or get called and I thus continue to de-emphasize bonds, a process that began near record low bond yields that occurred in the US after the Brexit vote in the UK in June last year.

There's no possibility in this sort of article to be comprehensive, so in the sections that follow, I'll list the most important points, then discuss operations in a little detail.

The balance sheet has been transformed for the worse

In 2001, PFE had working capital of $4.8 B and long-term debt of $2.6 B (Value Line data). In 2002, these numbers improved to $6.2 and $3.1.

By 2007, all the optimism embedded in the 50+ P/Es of the 1999-2000 era had been realized. Along with rising dividends, the balance sheet had improved further, with working capital of $25.0 B and long-term debt of only $7.3 B.

Then trouble hit. EPS of $2.20 in 2007 was followed by $1.18 in 2008. In 2009, the company made a multi-billion dollar settlement with the Federal government. In Q2 of 2009, PFE halved the dividend from 32 cents to 16 cents per share. Suggesting share manipulation, the dividend stayed at that level through the December quarter but even as operations worsened, with EPS dropping to $1.03 in 2010, the dividend began growing again. Concomitantly, the Wyeth acquisition that brought Prevnar and other drugs strained the balance sheet, which as of 2010 showed working capital of $31.8 and long-term debt of $38.4 B.

None of this is tragic, and here we are with PFE no longer even reporting the balance sheet when it reports detailed quarterly earnings. The Q4 2016 quarterly report is 42 pages. It provides even a serious investor and analyst such as myself more information about the same group of products than I could possibly want. However, it deliberately omits the balance sheet, which used to be a source of pride for this and most other blue chip stocks. So until the 10-K gets filed, we will have to make do with the Q3 balance sheet, which cannot have changed a lot, since the Anacor and Medivation deals closed in Q2 and Q3, respectively.

Anyway, at the end of Q3, the balance sheet showed $38.5 B in current assets, $35.2 B in long-term debt, and lots of other assets and liabilities.

Here's the issue that leads to the next section. While shareholder equity is positive at $63.3 B, roughly 1/3 of PFE's market cap, this includes $56.3 B of goodwill and $54.2 B of intangible assets. PFE showed a negative tangible book value of $47 B.

Which raises the question of whether PFE has overpaid by much, which I discuss next with regard to the latest PFE deal, the acquisition of the oncology company Medivation.

Is the Medivation deal going bad already?

The Q4 results may raise questions in the mind of PFE bulls. Because this is a large deal and the most recent major deal for PFE, it is in my view a guide to the quality of PFE's decision-making. Please stick with me with this introductory quote from Medivation's Aug. 22 press release, followed by MDVN's numbers, then PFE's numbers and commentary from the Q4 conference call. From the Medivation press release:

Pfizer To Acquire Medivation Propels Pfizer into a leading position in oncology

Medivation agrees to transaction valued at $81.50 per Medivation share in cash, for a total enterprise value of approximately $14 billion

Expected to be immediately accretive to Pfizer's Adjusted Diluted EPS upon closing, approximately $0.05 accretive in first full year after close with additional accretion and growth anticipated thereafter NEW YORK & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:) and Medivation, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVN) today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Pfizer will acquire Medivation, a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing small molecules for oncology, for $81.50 a share in cash for a total enterprise value of approximately $14 billion. The Boards of Directors of both companies have unanimously approved the merger, which is expected to be immediately accretive to Pfizer's Adjusted Diluted EPS upon closing, approximately $0.05 accretive in the first full year after close with additional accretion and growth anticipated thereafter. Pfizer does not expect the transaction to impact its current 2016 financial guidance. "The proposed acquisition of Medivation is expected to immediately accelerate revenue growth and drive overall earnings growth potential for Pfizer," said Ian Read, chairman and chief executive officer, Pfizer. "The addition of Medivation will strengthen Pfizer's Innovative Health business and accelerate its pathway to a leadership position in oncology, one of our key focus areas, which we believe will drive greater growth and scale of that business over the long-term. This transaction is another example of how we are effectively deploying our capital to generate attractive returns and create shareholder value." Medivation's portfolio includes XTANDI® (enzalutamide)... the leading novel hormone therapy in the United States today [which] generated approximately $2.2 billion in worldwide net sales over the past four quarters, as recorded by Astellas Pharma Inc., with whom Medivation entered an agreement in 2009 to develop XTANDI globally and commercialize jointly in the U.S.

Two things to note here. As usual, PFE is focusing on adjusted earnings, meaning fake earnings that ignore the actual cost of the deal. Second, this is at least as much an Astellas (OTCPK:ALPMY) product as a PFE product.

Here is the top line for the June quarter from a Medivation press release (collaboration revenues, all from Xtandi):

June quarter 2016: $206 MM

June quarter 2015: $176 MM

H1 2016: $389 MM.

So, Xtandi was annualizing at $825 MM in collaboration revenues (not the same as profits) to Medivation as of Q2. The company was at base profitable, with SG&A costs of $75 MM in Q2 2015 (which were swollen in Q2 last year).

Earlier in the press release, Medivation projected $935 MM in collaboration revenues for all of 2016. Subtracting the $389 MM it booked for H1, it was projecting about $546 MM in revenues for H2, or about $273 MM per quarter.

So, how did revenues from Xtandi fare in Q4 for PFE?

Only $139 MM. (I don't see full-year or Q3 Xtandi revenues.)

Here is how this was discussed on the conference call in response to a question from Vamil Divan (emphasis added):

Xtandi revenues in Q4 declined 8% versus Q3 of the same year and 13% versus same quarter of last year. However, Xtandi demand, as measured by specialty pharma, was up - increased 4% in Q4 versus Q3 and over 9% versus the same quarter of last year. The same inconsistency between revenues and demand is also observed on a full-year basis, where revenues were up by 8%, while total prescriptions were up by 15%. This inconsistency is due to changes in the demand mix, with a significant increase in patient assistance program last quarter, which impact revenue. This spike in PAP programming is unprecedented compared with prior experiences.

This could be a management failure by PFE. It's supposed to be this great marketer and savvy acquirer, and it buys a one-product company and cannot even project sales close to right for even the quarter immediately following the closure of the deal.

One is reminded of some special and material charges PFE had to take, unexpectedly, after the Hospira acquisition closed.

That's pretty bad. Is the Medivation deal still worth $14 B? I have to think not.

But that is not all...

In 2013, Medivation and Astellas announced what Medivation's CEO David Hung said was "an important opportunity to help determine the potential clinical benefit of extending time on enzalutamide treatment" in announcing initiation of the Phase 4 PLATO study.

Bad luck for PFE (and Astellas) here. In December, less than three months after the Medivation deal closed, PFE and Astellas announced that PLATO failed to meet its primary endpoint.

There goes one apparently important growth opportunity for Xtandi.

Then there's the attitude of analysts toward PFE's lagging position in immuno-oncology.

Why is PFE in the second tier of PD-1/PD-L1 companies? Analysts are not happy

There are three companies already making significant sales from what PFE, in the conference call, acknowledged is the new cornerstone of I-O therapy, the programmed death-1, or PD-1, active drugs. These companies are of course BMS (NYSE:BMY), Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) with Tecentriq through its Genentech division.

In the second tier are PFE in collaboration with the inventor of the drug, avelumab, Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKGAF); AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) with durvalumab, and bringing up the rear, Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) in partnership with Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) with REGN2810.

Roche has an especially huge program with its drug, the most extensive program for testing of one drug either alone or (mostly) in combination with other drugs that I have ever seen ongoing at one time.

With that background, it's time to read between the lines and focus on what analysts and their clients are really thinking. It's eyebrow-raising enough when one analyst pesters an iconic company such as PFE with a critical question; when two do so, I'm smelling smoke.

Seamus Fernandez put it this way, gently as one would expect, given he wants to get to ask questions of PFE and have other access going forward:

Ian, maybe you can just kind of comment on the fact that I-O investment overall seems wildly inefficient. In that context, can you just discuss the general efficiency of pharma's investments into this area? And in oncology, if you think the industry should really be looking to consolidate more of that spend over time. Or should companies really be taking these independent paths, chasing the same targets?

Using the term "wildly inefficient" is not a favorable one.

One reason that other than that phrase, he beat around the bush is that much earlier in the call, Timothy Anderson had been more direct (emphasis added):

I'd like to ask you about Immuno-Oncology and just the commitment to the agreement on avelumab and with your partner, Merck KGaA. As you outlined, you've got lots of registration-enabling trials ongoing and lots of combinations. Should we interpret that as meaning that you're fully committed to that partnership and to avelumab? Or is it in the realm of possibilities that in this fast-changing world of I-O, where the landscape continues to shift, you have to be more open-minded to continually reassess the way and try to become a leader in this area? And maybe Merck KGaA and the assets that you have in development don't quite get you there.

Whoa! That language is a real slap in the face to mighty PFE.

You're welcome to go on to look at the company's responses, but they are what one would expect. My point is that two analysts do not come at the largest market cap US pharma company on the same topic for no reason. They see PFE lagging here, which is an indictment of management.

To summarize so far, management's deal-making expertise is in question based on the large Medivation deal (and on the smaller but still multi-billion dollar Anacor deal); its foresightedness in its I-O/oncology study is being questioned by analysts, and next I review an important embarrassment from last year that calls into question PFE's product development skills.

Recalling the bococizumab fiasco

This was a multi-faceted set of misses by PFE. On one level, PFE made a dangerous statement some months ago when it criticized Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and Sanofi along with its junior marketing partner Regeneron for launching their PCSK9 inhibitor (cholesterol lowering) drugs before having outcomes data in hand.

An almost written, barely unwritten rule among major pharma companies is to avoid unnecessary criticism of their peers. They are all in the same boat, personnel moves around, and more broadly speaking, you really don't need to make enemies. I wish I had a link to that quote; if any reader happens to have it, thanks. Just think: PFE angers two large marketing companies, SNY and AMGN in what was thought to be a major drug class. Might they not negotiate that much harder against PFE for a contract out of spite? It's unwise to go public with that aggressive a direct criticism.

Worse than that was PFE finding out after enrolling well over 30,000 patients (!) in clinical trials, only to find out... well, let's see PFE's version of it. From PFE's November 1 press release:

Pfizer Discontinues Global Development of Bococizumab, Its Investigational PCSK9 Inhibitor With the completion of six bococizumab lipid-lowering studies, Pfizer has observed an emerging clinical profile that includes an unanticipated attenuation of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) lowering over time, as well as a higher level of immunogenicity and higher rate of injection-site reactions with bococizumab than shown with the other agents in this class.

In plain English, PFE got around to finding out that the drug had not just one but three separate problems:

the drug lost effectiveness on chronic use (unacceptable)

too many patients developed antibodies against the drug, which at least would have hurt the marketing of the drug

more patients experienced pain on injecting the drug than was seen with AMGN's or SNY/REGN's similar drug.

Sorry, but to find this out in October or so, 2016, after testing this drug on so many patients for many years has to raise questions about PFE's competence.

Veteran pharma/biotech writer John Carroll reported on this news. Here are two of his comments:

The move marks the termination of one of the pharma giant's biggest late-stage clinical efforts, leaving it still in the hunt for new drugs that can whip up some enthusiasm from analysts... Pfizer had already read out data from the first 4 of 6 studies in the late-stage program, regularly touting its efficacy and promoting its marketing hopes in the field.

"Regularly touting its efficacy."

Ouch!

Finally, tying this section of the article to the previous one, Carroll went on to assert (emphasis added):

Pfizer has one of the weakest late-stage pipelines in Big Pharma [note this is an opinion from Mr. Carroll, who is a reporter and not an analyst], and this setback was noted by several analysts, including Leerink's Seamus Fernandez, who said: "This removes an important Ph3 pipeline product for PFE..."

Finally, Carroll went on to report that bococizumab was the only in-house, all-PFE drug of importance in Phase 3, saying:

Aside from the newly acquired PARP [inhibitor] talazoparib, the checkpoint inhibitor avelumab partnered with Merck KGaA and the SGLT2 diabetes drug ertugliflozin partnered with Merck, Pfizer doesn't have much that's new in late-stage studies. Much of its Phase III effort is now given to biosimilars.

Mr. Carroll's article was written before OPKO (NYSEMKT:OPK) failed in a Phase 3 program for its long-acting growth hormone drug. PFE had been counting on this to replace its aging Genotropin product, which did $580 MM in revenues last year. So that's another pipeline weakness that he did not expect.

In other words, there's not a lot going on at PFE to recharge growth that, as shown above, has on balance been absent in real terms since the 1990s and early 2000s.

Now let's look at some points from Q4 and the full year.

PFE has another weak quarter and year, and provides a slow growth/no-growth forecast

For the record, here are the summary numbers that you've probably seen:

OVERALL RESULTS ($ in millions, except

per share amounts) Fourth-Quarter Full-Year 2016 2015 Change 2016 2015 Change Revenues $ 13,627 $ 14,047 (3%) $ 52,824 $ 48,851 8% Reported Net Income/(Loss)(1) 775 (172 ) * 7,215 6,960 4% Reported EPS/(LPS)(1) 0.13 (0.03 ) * 1.17 1.11 5% Adjusted Income(2) 2,894 3,306 (12%) 14,761 13,755 7% Adjusted Diluted EPS(2) 0.47 0.53 (11%) 2.40 2.20 9%

And:

REVENUES ($ in millions) Fourth-Quarter Full-Year 2016 2015 % Change 2016 2015 % Change Total Oper. Total Oper. Innovative Health $ 7,726 $ 7,637 1% 2% $ 29,197 $ 26,758 9% 11% Essential Health $ 5,902 $ 6,410 (8%) (6%) $ 23,627 $ 22,094 7% 11% EH Standalone (Excl. Legacy Hospira) 4,735 5,228 (9%) (7%) 18,994 20,581 (8%) (3%) Legacy Hospira 1,167 1,182 (1%) (1%) 4,634 1,513 * * Total Company $ 13,627 $ 14,047 (3%) (1%) $ 52,824 $ 48,851 8% 11%

Some comments follow.

Innovative health revenues were virtually flat Y-O-Y in Q4 but up on the year. This largely reflects sharp deterioration of Prevnar13 vaccine revenues. I'd expect limited growth even here (see below). As the market has gotten more penetrated, this product has peaked. The Essential Health, namely old drugs that are off patent or about to be off patent in the US but keep selling in the EU, China or elsewhere, is a mess. One might be tempted to give it a somewhat generous multiple, but it turns out that per the tables on p. 28 in the 42-page earnings press release, higher cost of goods for these drugs offsets lower percentage sales and marketing costs. So they are no more profitable than the innovative products, which have higher gross margins and lower percentage S&M costs.

That's a big problem, because if PFE's pipeline is not worth much as a percentage of its market cap, then the company can be valued primarily as the sum of its two types of drugs, Innovative (newer) and Essential (old and getting older).

Furthermore, PFE's guidance for sales this year around $53 B has to be taken with some caution if not outright cynicism. Remember, it spent $5 B to acquire Anacor largely for its atopic dermatitis drug Eucrisa, which was approved by the FDA on Dec. 14 and will begin adding to revenues, though the deal as a whole will not be profitable any time soon. Then there are deals such as this, which fly under the radar screen, are done for cash outlays (and perhaps royalties), and add to revenues but do not represent organic (or "real") growth. From Dec. 23:

Pfizer Completes Acquisition of Small Molecule Anti-Infective Business From AstraZeneca Pfizer Inc. today announced that it has completed the acquisition of the development and commercialization rights to AstraZeneca's late-stage small molecule anti-infective business, primarily outside the United States. The agreement includes the commercialization and development rights to the newly approved EU drug Zavicefta™ (ceftazidime-avibactam), the marketed agents Merrem™/Meronem™ (meropenem) and Zinforo™ (ceftaroline fosamil), and the clinical development assets aztreonam-avibactam (ATM-AVI) and CXL. Zavicefta specifically addresses certain multi-drug resistant Gram-negative infections, including those resistant to carbapenem antibiotics, one of the most significant unmet medical needs in bacterial infections treated with hospital anti-infectives.

Revenues adjusted for a planned divestiture this month were $51.7 B in 2016. The above antibiotic acquisition (sales unknown) plus the expensive Anacor product will go some distance toward the $53 B (midpoint) projected for this year. If not, a minuscule average price increase would get there.

In any case, in 2004, PFE revenues were $52.5 B. It's going to do about the same today, but in nominal dollars, it's shrunk quite a bit. Net profit margin was 31% then, but more like 16% last year.

So this company has performed poorly and shows no momentum. I would assign it a low multiple by any metric. Before wrapping up, I'll go into that in a little more detail.

Valuing PFE

Per p. 28 of the earnings release, last year, Essential products generated $12.7 B in pre-tax profits on sales of $22 B. Innovative products generated $14.6 B in pre-tax profits on $27 B in sales.

(I think that Consumer Healthcare accounted for the bulk of the difference in actual revenues and the sum of revenues from Essential and Innovative Health products. PFE is not completely clear on this detail that I see.)

The table on p. 37 provides a complete list of revenues by segment that does sum to the year's total revenues. All analysts of PFE may want to review all line items at least by category. There is a lot there.

Old drug division - valuation comment

How to value the old drug division is difficult, because the most important one, Lipitor, is apparently growing in China. Then, the second largest seller, Premarin, an ancient brand that has not gone generic and may never go generic, is basically stable in sales. Premarin probably deserves a significant premium valuation.

Overall, though, the $11 B revenues Legacy Established Products and $4.2 B revenues Peri-LOE Products are in decline and deserve perhaps a 5X P/E of pre-tax profits, maybe less. I assume a 20% tax rate to normalize to where the law may be changed, but think that when PFE gets its tax rate to the teens, that's not realistic.

That comes to $63 B.

Newer drug division - valuation comment

There's an unfortunate problem here. The biggest seller, Prevnar/Prevnar13, with over $5 B in revenues, declined Y-O-Y last year and may well be in irreversible decline. The second largest drug, Lyrica ($4.1 B sales), gets 3/4 of its sales in the US and may go generic at the end of next year; if not then, for sure in 2019. So those highly profitable products deserve, collectively, a low multiple, despite being placed in the "growth" category.

Another large seller in this "growth" category, Viagra (in the US and Canada) goes generic in 3 years; Chantix in 5. Together they account for $2 B in revenues. Enbrel, which PFE markets ex-US and Canada, did almost $3 B in sales last year, which declined at a 13% rate and deserve a low P/E.

Sutent, an oncology drug, goes generic in 4 years; it's another billion dollar seller. Chantix, growing and headed toward $1 B in sales, goes generic in 2022. Etc.

So, at least half of this "growth" category deserves a low single digit P/E (the ones going generic soon) or mid-single digit P/E on pre-tax earnings in my view.

There are a few growing products, Ibrance notably and Xeljanz. But because so many members of this group are, fairly soon, going to see sales drop precipitously, I cannot give this division any more than a 6X multiple on pre-tax earnings. Call it $90 B.

The running total is $53 + 90 B = $143 B.

Other segments - valuation comment

Then there are the consumer products, sterile injectables and some other segments. Call it all $25 B in value. That gets us to $178 B.

Valuing the pipeline and R&D

I have an independent view of PFE's R&D. That is, that it has been destroying value at the company for over 15 years. The company successfully covered that over with sales from the acquired mega-blockbuster Lipitor, but PFE itself admitted at least 10 years ago that it had lost its way, along with much of Big Pharma, in the glory years of the '90s.

PFE spends $7.5-8 B annually on R&D.

Looking at how weak the pipeline is, and how far behind Roche and others such as BMY in immuno-oncology, with little other than Ibrance and Xeljanz to point to as commercially major successes from in-house R&D, I would say that PFE's R&D is a negative to the company's value. So while the biosimilar pipeline and some of the partnered products have some value, overall I'll just give the pipeline $12 B in present value.

That brings the running total to $190 B.

Intangibles and balance sheet considerations

With a market cap around $190 B, one way of looking at where the sum-of-the-parts analysis should be to make the stock attractive simply looks at tangible book value and adds (subtracts) that to the market cap. So, if we were looking at Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG), we would subtract most or all of its net cash and marketable securities. When looking at PFE, which has encumbered so much of its future cash flow with debt, having disposed of its accumulated profits via dividends, buybacks and acquisitions, we subtract net debt and other net liabilities. If we add the $47 B negative tangible assets to the $190 B market cap, we get $237 B in value needed just to break even. That's before a required return.

With any reasonable required return, one would have to see value creation that would bring the total to more like $300 B (a number that depends on what rate of return one requires).

I just do not see it.

If PFE would break itself up as Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) has done, maybe a lot of value would be unlocked. I would expect that it could accomplish what it does now with a (much?) lower cost structure. But I think that's unlikely. Rather, I'd expect consumer products to be sold if more cash in the bank were needed.

How great is the intangible value of PFE? Certainly, it's a great marketer. BMY had to turn to it to turn Eliquis into a big success. Yet, overall, I suspect that PFE's reputation exceeds its strengths, which could account for its high valuation.

It's difficult to see any special intangible strengths in PFE other than great global marketing; and of course, access to capital. As per bococizumab, its product development strengths have atrophied. As per Medivation, and possibly both Anacor and Hospira, its acquisition abilities are no longer bringing in great products such as Lipitor that it can turn from also-rans to mega-hits. It's possible that its deal-making is destroying value now, not creating it. (This point is why amortization costs matter to GAAP accounting; over time, these charges help track this issue for us.)

It's rather arbitrary, but I'll give PFE's intangibles $30 B in value, bringing the total value to around $220 B.

This does not meet the threshold to be an interesting stock.

Time to wrap up.

Concluding thoughts - PFE rich to fair value, but it can't reasonably be shorted

First, a caveat. PFE is far too large for a comprehensive article. I've tried to cover the points that strike me as most relevant to an overview that might help an investor think about PFE as a new money investment.

This company is going to defend the dividend now as hard as it can. The dividend is $1.28 per share per year. PFE has not earned that amount either in 2015 or in 2016. It may earn it this year; it just depends on "restructuring" and other charges. It's just a fact of investing life that companies Wall Street loves because they do deal after deal see their stock prices supported almost endlessly.

So this is not in any way a short sale recommendation. It's also not much of a comment for investors who own PFE for the dividend, understand that none of us knows the future and companies can change. PFE will "be there" tomorrow, and tomorrow, and tomorrow. So we shall see.

However, that same comfort with this stock that leads me to suspect that it's valued to give zero or negative positive return makes it an easy stock to avoid. There are just too many similarities to IBM as it began to fade. I had hoped just last year that PFE had turned a corner and was regaining enough operational excellence to make it a good income stock with appreciation potential, but the string of weak results, both financial and operational, made me change my mind last summer.

Understanding the unpredictability of choosing one stock versus another, for income in this sector I prefer AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) and Roche; for growth, Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG); and for deep value, Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD). As a Big Pharma play in biotech, BMY looks more interesting to me than PFE.

Having been a follower of PFE for at least the past quarter century, it's interesting to do somewhat of a deep dive into this company that set the standard for growth pharma back then. It will be nice to see it get its mojo back; for now I see it as a stock to watch as it tries to evolve into the exciting pharmaceutical environment that awaits us.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you may wish to provide.

