Atwood Oceanics Swaps Rigs And Gets New Contract For Atwood Osprey

Positive backlog changes are surely welcome by Atwood shareholders, but bigger improvements are necessary to move the stock.

Atwood Condor will work instead of Atwood Osprey while the latter received a one-well contract.

Atwood Oceanics' (NYSE:ATW) weak point is the backlog. Backlog weakness was the main argument of short sellers, which it some point drove the short interest to more than 40% in Atwood's shares.

Now the short float is at more healthy, although high, numbers, after the company's stock traveled from $7 in November to $15 in December and stayed around $14 for more than a month.

In this light, each news on backlog are of huge importance for the fate of Atwood's shares. The company just made public the recent changes made to its Australian rigs' programs.

Atwood Osprey, which was previously scheduled to work for Woodside Energy from January 2018, will be substituted by Atwood Condor. The dayrate for Atwood Condor will be $222,295 per day. The rate for Atwood Osprey was expected to be $190,000.

It is very important to highlight that this is not a sign that dayrates increase. Atwood Condor is a more capable rig than Atwood Osprey and deserves a higher dayrate.

Current work for Atwood Condor is a two-well program with Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) for $240,000 per day. Thus, the new rate for Atwood Condor is another step down in term of rate for the rig. The rich-rate era valued Atwood Condor at $555,000 per day, so the dayrate decreased by 60%.

The good news is that Atwood Osprey also got a contract for one exploration well at a dayrate of $190,000. The rig swap and the additional contract is backlog positive and improves the situation a little for Atwood Oceanics.

At the risk of sounding like a broken record, I will state that the improvement is not sufficient enough to break the bear thesis of the weak backlog.

Information on the fate of 5 idle jack-ups is important and hopefully will be provided when the company reports quarterly results on February 3 after the market close or holds its conference call on February 6.

The continuous decline in rates (Atwood Condor's rate went from $240,000 to $222,295) is worrisome and shows that OPEC/non-OPEC deal was not able to provide any support for dayrates so far.

One could argue that longer-term deals demand a discount from a driller, but I remember that a year ago drilling executives were telling the market they would be accepting low rate for short jobs only but search for more normal rates for longer contracts. What a difference a year makes!

Also, the additional decline in rate for Condor and the lock-up of this rate until the end of 2019 highlights the wrong assumptions used by Atwood's peer Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) in its restructuring plan, which was recently presented to the public.

I continue to believe that there is a significant risk that low rates will be locked until the end of this decade. The demand for offshore drilling is insufficient, and oil companies can choose from a multitude of competing drillers and get terrific rates for years to come.

From a trading point of view, Atwood Oceanics will lack upside until it shows significant improvement in the backlog or oil goes through $55 for WTI (NYSEARCA:USO) and $57.5 for Brent (NYSEARCA:BNO).

In the scenario of a decisive oil breakout, Atwood Oceanics shares should break the resistance near $14.50 and march forward, causing shorts to cover.

From a fundamental angle, market remains very tough. Investors and traders alike should be aware of this fact and size their positions accordingly.

Current oil prices don't move the needle for offshore drilling - the industry needs higher prices, at least in the short term. Sporadic contracts have yet to turn into a trend and mark a long-awaited rebound for the beaten industry.

