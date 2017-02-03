Bank Of America: Options Pullback Play

The recent slowdown in momentum has strongly lowered the premium of the long-term call options, compared with its unchanged stock price.

BAC is one of the most promising stocks of 2017 based on its fundamentals.

BAC FUNDAMENTALS

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), is currently one of the largest US banks based on its assets. Around the 2008-2009 years, BAC was strongly down from its +50$ prices going as low as 2.5$. The bank was largely hit by the financial credit crisis, but managed to survive as the government stepped in and they renewed their business. As of today, BAC is currently a profitable company with a promising future for investors:

The firm has strongly lowered its operating expenses and cleaned up its balance sheet

A strong growth in net-interest income and operating profit

An solid dividend yield accompanied by share repurchases

An increase in book value throughout the last years

More important even, BAC is the bank who will benefit the most from increasing interest rates. The interest rates were hiked in 2016 and the Federal Reserve hinted at future rate hikes throughout 2017, as inflation is picking up again. The company will earn an additional $5.3 billion in net interest income if short- and long-term interest rates rise 1%.

RECENT PERFORMANCE

Since Donald Trump became the president of the USA, bank stocks have been increasing strongly in value. The appreciation in stock value was the strongest for Bank of America. The stock is now 65% above its price level 1 year ago.

Source: stockharts.com

Given the current market conditions, in which we expect the interest rates to increase further, we still believe BAC is bound for growth in 2017.

CURRENT OPPORTUNITY

While the recent run-up in stock value certainly is impressive, the stock price is currently bouncing back from its resistance level around the 23.5$ zone:

Source: stockharts.com

This resistance may seem normal, given the recent run-up in stock price. BAC its stock price remained for years below the 20$ level, once it crashed during the financial crisis of 2008-2009. While the stock price may run-up further to the 30$ level, it is not surprising to see the price consolidate first before it will resume its uptrend.

This slowdown in momentum does have a side-effect however. In my previous article I proposed an option investment in BAC call options to people who were bullish on BAC. I advised to purchase long-term call option contracts on BAC with a strike price of 22$ which would expire 18 January 2018. My reasoning was the following

the price level of those call options is mainly determined by the implied volatility calculated in the premium of those options. At the moment of my first article, the implied volatility was around 29% (just below the historical volatility of 30%).

the call options provided a reasonable trade alternative to benefit from increases in BAC its stock price (compared to a simple long purchase of common BAC stock)

the call options would provide a leveraged return, while the downside remained limited to the premium paid for the call options

As the momentum in the stock price of BAC is currently drying up, the implied volatility of those long-term call options has declined strongly. The IV is currently at 22.3%, lowering the premium of those options to 2.79$.

Source: yahoo.finance

The premium of the Jan 2018 BAC call option declined with 22.5% while the stock price barely declined 1.4%. This is a clear demonstration of the leverage-effect of derivatives at work. The same leveraged effect on the price can be observed in Jan 2018 call options on BAC with other strike prices.

While this strong decline in premium can be explained by the recent slowdown in BAC its stock price and the low IV of the stock market in general, fundamentally the outlook for BAC has not changed in the last weeks:

The stock price is still where it was in the previous weeks (around the 22$-23$ level)

The fundamental outlook for BAC remains mainly unchanged, the stock price level certainly does not imply a changed outlook

The recent 2016Q4 EPS results confirmed its strength in earnings

While the fundamental picture remains mainly unchanged for BAC in the previous weeks, the 22% decline in the call option prices seems overrated to me. For a value investor (or a speculator) who still believes BAC has a good change of appreciation in stock value in the coming months, I don't see why the call options should be 22% cheaper than they were a few weeks ago.

This low implied volatility for BAC will most likely not stay at these depressed levels of (22.3%), just as the implied volatility of the stock market (NYSEARCA:VXX) cannot stay low forever. Once the stock price of BAC (or the stock market in general) starts picking up again, the premium of the call options will rebound in a leveraged way.

Source: optionistics.com

In conclusion: BAC still has promising fundamentals for 2017, especially when looking at its interest rate sensitivity. The stock price has rallied and is currently facing resistance around the 23$ price level. This slowdown in momentum has a leveraged effect on the premium of call options on BAC. These option prices declined with 22% while the stock price barely declined 1.5% over the same period. For investors who still believe BAC will continue its uptrend in the coming months, we advise to take a long investment in these call options into consideration.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC CALLS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.