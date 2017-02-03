Apple: The Impact Of Higher Rates

Earlier this week, I showed the impact of higher US interest rates for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) after its latest debt offering. I also told investors in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to expect a debt deal coming from Apple after its quarterly earnings. Apple used a lot of domestic cash in its fiscal Q1 on the dividend and buyback, putting the company under $16 billion in domestic funds according to the 10-Q filing. It appears that Apple's margin of safety is around this area, so it seemed just a matter of time before Apple hit the debt markets again. Apple did that late this week, and we can now see the impact of higher rates.

Back in July 2016, Apple took out $7 billion in debt via both floating and fixed rate notes. At that time, US interest rates were quite a bit lower, as the 10-Year chart below shows. No matter how good your balance sheet is, and Apple's is certainly one of the best, a rate increase of this size is going to impact future debt deals.

On Friday morning, the company filed a document detailing this week's debt deal. Apple again combined both floating rate and fixed rate debt in the offering, although this one had more parts to it than the July one. In the table below, I've compared these two deals in terms of maturity, size and coupon rate.

Now these two deals aren't perfect one-to-one comparisons, but we can see a few similar issues. For instance, the five-year debt rate rose from 1.55% to 2.50%, the ten-year went from 2.45% to 3.35%, and the thirty-year went from 3.85% to 4.25%. Overall, the weighted average interest rate for the fixed portion went from 2.47% to 2.93%, although there was more fixed rate debt this time around. Total deal size increased from $7 billion to $10 billion.

These funds are likely to be used primarily for capital returns. It will be interesting to see what Apple management does with the buyback this quarter, given the rise in shares to new yearly highs. Investors are expecting an update to the capital return plan at the April earnings report, which will most likely feature a dividend raise. I'll have more on that angle as we get closer to that date.

This week, Apple took out another $10 billion in debt to finance its capital return plan, so we can see the impact of higher US interest rates. As expected, the company paid a bit more for its borrowings, just like we saw with Microsoft. At this point, rates are still historically low, so it is a good time for companies to borrow instead of paying huge repatriation taxes. However, if we continue to see rates increase, especially if we do get three Fed rate hikes this year, companies may need to rethink their funding plans.

