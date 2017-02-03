U.S. Bancorp On Track But Not On Sale

Drivers may be more muted here, as U.S. Bancorp's capital position is already good, its taxes are relatively low, and its asset sensitivity is not that high.

It's probably fair to say that if you tried to play a "I like the company, but the stock looks expensive" drinking game with my writing in recent months, you'd put your life at risk. Be that as it may, it remains a familiar takeaway with U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) - a high-quality super-regional bank that rarely commits unforced errors, runs itself very well, and is typically recognized as a top-notch bank by investors.

Even allowing that a bank like U.S. Bancorp should trade a premium, it's hard for me to be bullish now. Management has already largely optimized the capital position and the bank's effective tax rate is low enough that corporate tax reform likely won't be a huge boost. What's more, it's not particularly asset-sensitive. There are potential positives in the form of less regulatory burden, good performance in commercial lending, and further growth in fee-generating businesses, but I wouldn't look to buy U.S. Bancorp unless it somehow fell below $50 in the near term.

Rinse And Repeat

In terms of pre-provision profits relative to expectations and the prior (third) quarter, U.S. Bancorp did okay; I'd argue that PNC (NYSE:PNC) was a little better but BB&T (NYSE:BBT) and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) were not. Overall metrics like ROA and efficiency ratio were below management's medium-term targets, but not to a worrying degree and management does expect further improvement as the operating environment improves.

Revenue rose about 4% from the prior year and 1% from the prior quarter, with U.S. doing about as well as PNC in terms of net interest income (up 5%/up 2%) and a little worse than Wells Fargo, but outperforming on fee income. PNC did a better job of controlling expenses, as U.S. Bancorp saw a 2% sequential increase, but U.S. Bancorp's mid-50%'s efficiency ratio is still pretty much the gold standard for larger banks. Core profits shrank a bit from the prior quarter (down about 1%), but U.S. Bancorp also didn't rely on a boost from provisioning to meet expectations.

Lending, Credit, And Spreads

U.S. Bancorp's lending growth (up 5%/up 1% in terms of end of period balances) was a little better than average and, like Wells Fargo, U.S. Bancorp did well with its C&I lending (up almost 2% from the prior quarter). Card lending growth was less impressive - less than 2% growth (versus about 5% growth at Wells Fargo and over 2% for the banking sector as a whole), but I'm not surprised that the more conservatively-run U.S. Bancorp would be lagging at a time when many banks are falling over themselves trying to grow their card lending portfolios. Given management's comments at the November BAAB conference regarding credit trends in cards and auto loans, I'm not surprised they're being a little more cautious.

At nearly 3%, U.S. Bancorp has a pretty solid net interest margin, but this is not a particularly asset-sensitive bank, with sensitivity actually trending down recently. One interesting "but" here is that the sector has so far seen lower than expected deposit beta since the December rate hike. This is an important swing factor in determining a bank's real earnings leverage to higher rates, so I'll be very curious to see if this trend continues.

In terms of credit, there's not much to say. U.S. Bancorp stacks up well in terms of its non-performing asset ratio and its reserve position. In fact, it looks like one of the best-reserved banks in its weight class. Given management's comments that they expect net charge-off ratios to average out close to 1% over the full cycle (this quarter's was half that), I continue to believe that this is at or near the best part of the credit cycle.

Where Can U.S. Bancorp Go From Here?

I've said this at various times in the past in regards to other companies and industries, but it is worth noting that the best-run companies don't tend to be the outperformers when conditions get better for the sector as a whole. In the case of U.S. Bancorp, there's not a lot left to do in terms of optimizing capital and U.S. Bancorp would likely see less benefit than several of its peers from lower corporate taxes, as it is already has a good effective tax rate.

On a more positive note, U.S. Bancorp has done a good job of building up its C&I lending efforts, and if the new administration's policies do lead to stronger economic growth, that should lead to more lending growth opportunities for this bank. I would also note that U.S. Bancorp would likely be a beneficiary of efforts to roll back regulation in the banking sector, as it could create revenue, expense, and capital opportunities, as well as drive a return back toward past norms for valuation.

U.S. Bancorp still needs to resolve its AML/BSA compliance consent orders, and addressing this issue is likely part of why the bank's efficiency ratio is higher than management wants it to be today. I have no real concerns that management will get back into compliance, and the consent orders' limitations on whole bank acquisitions really isn't a limiting factor for U.S. Bancorp; I think a whole bank deal could be possible at some point in the future, but I don't believe it is a priority and management can still acquire loan portfolios in the meantime. In terms of M&A strategy, I believe management when they say they want to build up their fee-based businesses; this bank is already quite strong in the lucrative payments space.

I'd also note that there has been a changing of the guard, with Andy Cecere succeeding Richard Davis as CEO starting in April of this year. This transition was expected and I would be surprised if it leads to any significant changes in terms of strategy or performance.

The Opportunity

My basic outlook for U.S. Bancorp hasn't changed too much (other than moving ahead by a year), although the prospects of better lending growth and lower deposit betas are intriguing. I'm still looking for mid-teens ROEs over the long term, and adjusted earnings growth in the 4% to 5% range, with share buybacks likely driving higher per-share growth. Combined with an estimated high-teens near-term return on tangible equity, none of my valuation methodologies suggest that U.S. Bancorp is undervalued today and in fact, it looks relatively expensive.

The Bottom Line

I have no problem paying for quality and I'm not surprised that U.S. Bancorp sports a healthy valuation. I could understand selling these shares to raise cash to pursue more promising ideas, but I wouldn't be in a big hurry if I already owned shares. I continue to believe that this is a very high-quality banking business and if the shares were to pull back 10% or so, I'd definitely take another look.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.