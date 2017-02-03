Here Is Why The Market Is Set For A Rally Beyond Expectations

It has been many years since I first heard that the current stock rally cannot continue at this level. Well, it can, and it has. Naysayers have been dead wrong all along. The amazing thing with quantitative easing (QE) is that unless the Federal Reserve (Fed) sells off a substantial part of its bond portfolio, the good times will keep on rolling. In this environment, it does not take a genius to make a mint in the stock market. All you need is the guts to jump into it.

Earlier, Donald Trump's election has triggered a rally in equities. But I doubt that even if Hillary Clinton had won the presidency, the market would have rallied all the same. With liquidity abound, market players will always find a reason to drive stock prices higher- be it a Trump rally or a Clinton rally.

So if anything positive can be said about Trump victory, it is that the money created by QE could now make its way into the real economy. The reasoning is that the new president's economic policy, with its emphasis on tax cut, bank deregulation and fiscal spending, would translate into more lending and spending. Marrying this to the existing QE program could unleash an unprecedented demand for all goods and services. This implies the trillions of printed money will be put to use rather than sitting idle in the banking system. Fast growth and accelerating inflation will then show up in higher corporate earnings, and thereby in a rise in equity prices.

Against this backdrop then, it is still not time to get bearish. It is not the right time although the first year of the new administration must be chaotic since Trump has no experience of how to run a country- and in years that follow, we cannot rule out the possibility of his being impeached and removed from office. As I see it, the great thing about Trump is that while the businessman may not be business friendly, he certainly is 1000% business oriented. There is thus a definite possibility that he will try all tricks of the trade to boost economic growth. And don't underestimate his ability to perform "tricks".

Going forward, therefore, investors should expect to see occasional pullbacks in stocks (as Trump is likely to do something, like the immigration ban, to shock us) but overall, the fundamental underpinnings to this bull market have not been derailed or dented in any significant way by a Trump presidency. Chances are good that the Dow will rally to incredible highs, particularly when the economy is pushed to its limits. Hence, the key thing investors should guard against is inflation. Should inflation run out of control, this would force the Fed to drain liquidity, bringing an end to the secular rally.

That said, it pays to be extremely cautious to play this boom. If the economy turns robust and a hint of inflation is felt in the air, investors need to ready their portfolios for that dark day of reckoning. My advice is to follow a 3-3 rule. That is, if CPI inflation has risen above 3% for 3 consecutive months, they should go on high alert. This is not to say the market will crash at this moment, but at the very least, investors should revert to a more defensive stance. Which is to say, any weakness in stock prices is not to be bought, and consequently, all rallies are to be sold.

As I have explained in my article "The Fed's Hand of God Move to Raise Interest Rate", hiking up interest rates without shrinking the balance sheet is not a real tightening. This is why the economy and stock market were not much affected by the past two 25bp rate hikes. The question, therefore, is not whether the Fed will increase interest rates. It most likely will. Rather, it is whether the central bank will unwind its bond portfolio to withdraw the QE liquidity. It has been my view that the Fed is reluctant to sell the assets it holds. But with Trump coming into office, a burst of inflation might urgently present that necessity. To be sure, there are plenty of reasons why inflation is about to heat up, especially if you look beyond this year:

With the U.S. economy close to full employment (jobless rate was 4.7% in Dec 2016), there is little slack in the labor market. Before long, inflation will be driven up by increased costs due to higher wages. Trump recently suggested he favored a weaker U.S. dollar. This would increase the dollar price of imports and make them more expensive, leading to imported inflation. Saudi Arabia finally has agreed to cut crude production. A turnaround in oil prices will put upward pressure on inflation. Trump's pledge to bring manufacturing jobs back home is inflationary because that would lead to a rise in production costs. Trump also has pledged to get tough with China, Mexico, and other trading partners. This again is inflationary because protectionist policies would impose higher prices on consumers, and deprive them of the choice of cheap overseas products. Prices throughout the U.S. economy also will become less constrained by foreign competition. Trump's aggressive tax cut and infrastructure plan could fuel higher inflation. A rollback of bank regulations, if implemented, would result in more lending and borrowing, quickly adding to inflationary pressure. The Fed is likely to stay on its dovish course and fall behind the curve on tightening. When the trillions of hoarded QE money come out of hiding and enter the economy, they would show up quickly in a burst of inflation.

The last point is of utmost importance. Since 2007, the velocity of money has been on a downhill slide (see chart below). This allows the Fed to print money on a huge scale without causing inflation, and for that reason we have witnessed the triumph of QE. But with the triumph of Trump in November's election, low unemployment and low inflation are not supposed to be able to co-exist that way for long. The velocity of money will increase as does the rapidity of economic activities. And given the money supply has expanded considerably over the same period (see chart below again), any minor change in this velocity will make a big difference to GDP (Readers may be aware of the economic identity MV = GDP). This suggests the economy could easily go from merely robust to overheating. More than ever before, it is vulnerable to inflation.

Of course, I could be wrong about all this, and maybe it will turn out that the new administration will do the responsible thing and not let the economy overheat. It could be that Trump will listen with an open ear to the Fed's policy advice. It could even be that he finally will become more conservative … And it could also be that pigs will fly.