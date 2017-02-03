Amazon: Overvaluation Is Confirmed

Amazon reported earnings yesterday, after the bell, and although they beat on the bottom-line, they reported top-line growth that was below analyst expectations.

Yesterday, after the bell, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) reported earnings and although they beat on the bottom-line, the company reported revenue that was below expectations. AMZN reported Q4 2016 revenue growth of 22% y/y, to $43.7B, which was $980M below estimates. However, Amazon was able to improve the bottom-line with EPS of $1.54, which was $0.19 above estimates and represents growth from last year in the same period when they reported $1 EPS.

Management also gave Q1 2017 guidance, which was a bit disappointing to analysts. For the upcoming quarter, AMZN expects revenue of between $33.25B- $35.75B, representing 14% to 23% growth. However, analyst consensus was for $35.95B in the next quarter. Moreover, management gave disappointing guidance with respect to operating income, guiding from between $250M to $900M, compared to $1.1B in the first quarter of 2016.

In my previous article, Amazon: Now Is The Time To Exit, I highlighted several reasons why I believed AMZN was overvalued and specifically mentioned several areas to watch during the earnings release.

Amazon Web Services

One of the areas that I highlighted was Amazon Web Services (AWS). I discussed how that segment was hugely profitable for AMZN, but explained that "I expect[ed] margins in the AWS segment to decline, primarily due to fierce competition commoditizing the industry." The segment did report disappointing results, with 47% y/y growth, down from 69% in the same period a year ago.

During the earnings call, in the Q/A session, management discussed how price cuts impacted AWS's quarterly segment results "we had seven price cuts in Q4, essentially timed for December 1, so about 1/3 of the impact was seen in Q4." That means that Q1 of 2017 will bear the brunt of those cuts. Moreover, management went on to say that cuts are "going to be constant in this business." With price cuts further cutting into the profitability of this segment, I believe this will weigh on AMZN's profitability moving forward.

Source: Earnings Call Presentation

Content Investments

During the earnings call, management also discussed that they stepped up investment in the second half of last year, including spending marketing dollars to grow its Prime Video customers. Additionally, management guided that they "will continue to invest in 2017 and likely beyond."

Investing in this content is necessary for Amazon to provide Amazon Prime Members with enough value to continue their membership. However, the competition for content continues to heat up, and as such, the prices for this content will rise and impinge upon profitability as well as free cash flow.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is the most obvious competitor for video content. However, Hulu, which is co-owned by Disney (NYSE:DIS), Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), Fox (NASDAQ:FOX), and Time Warner (NYSE:TWX), has been becoming a bigger player in the market and has gained a number of exclusive rights of late. For example, in late December, Hulu signed a multi-year deal to be the exclusive streaming home of dozens of movies such as Mulan, Pocahontas, and Hercules.

With respect to music content, Amazon also faces competition from numerous players. The notable competitors are Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Pandora (NYSE:P), and Spotify (Private:MUSIC), but there a number of other smaller competitors as well. Moreover, Sprint just entered the industry as a competitor with its $200 million purchase for a 33% stake in Jay Z's music streaming service. Moving forward, Amazon will have to pay substantially more for content, due to this added competition, which will impinge upon margins.

Conclusion

With Amazon facing competition from numerous fronts, its profitability and growth from its important AWS segment has been declining, and will likely continue to as well. Additionally, with the top-line not growing as fast as analysts have been expecting, and rising content costs impinging upon the profitability of gaining Prime Members, I continue to be bearish on Amazon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.