Is It Too Late To Buy Into Argentina?

The inclusion of ARGTES bonds in the GBI-EM index, more sovereign rating upgrades to come and the chance of becoming an EM again are big drivers.

For big players and influencers such as investment banks, funds and rating agencies, optimism is on the rise.

Despite Trumpnomics and its effect on LatAm assets, Argentina's stock market continues to show great performance. January in particular has been spectacular for the country's benchmark index, the Merval, marking one of the best beginnings of the year on record.

But beyond Merval's nominal appreciation, most Argentina related assets such as the country's ETF, Global X MSCI Argentina (NYSEARCA:ARGT), have not lost any traction for the past 12 months.

Now, most of these gains seem to be more related to market expectations and overconfidence rather than actual positive figures coming from the country's real economy. In fact, after more than one year of a new administration and several pro-market reforms, Argentina's activity levels continue to lag, which leads some to question whether the country remains an overall attractive investment opportunity.

But clearly, for big players and influencers such as investment banks, funds and rating agencies, optimism is on the rise.

The case

There are several drivers that still make Argentina's case. Its re-entrance into the international credit markets, the normalization of its economy and its disinflation path are unquestionable. However, what seems to be the most important factors for the big players out there, are the sovereign rating upgrades that are most likely to come.

Regarding Argentina's debt, there's no doubt that the country has made unprecedented progress. Argentina's sovereigns have shown an impressive compression in their yields, bringing tremendous gains in the past year, and trading closer to their LatAm peers.

Continuing this path, and adding some fiscal prudence, the country should be able to achieve a strong BB sovereign rating by 2021. But certainly, the final goal is reaching investment grade status, which should boost investor demand instantly.

Fixed income boost

Ahead of these upgrades, we already know that some of Argentina's peso denominated fixed-rate ARGTES bonds will be included in the GBI-EM Global Diversified index, the most frequently used benchmark tracking EM local currency government bonds.

The eligible instruments are peso-denominated fixed-rate ARGTES 18.2% Oct 21s, ARGTES 16% Oct 23s, and ARGTES 15.5% Oct 26s. These three bonds have close to $8.2bn in market value and will collectively have an estimated 1.16% weight in the GBI-EM Global Diversified index.

Consequently, the country will also be eligible for inclusion in the GBI-EM (Narrow) Diversified and the GBI-EM Broad Diversified series, which would also bring flows of foreign investor money into these Argentine instruments.

But there is another very important upgrade being considered.

From FM to EM

As many of you know, Argentina remains to be considered a frontier market, which limits the amount and asset classes that international funds can place in the country. Certainly, after many of the reforms that took place, conditions have changed and now the country is on the long path of becoming an emerging market all over again.

Following the pace of the country's new policies and regulations, it would not be surprising to see the upgrade of Argentina into EM status taking place by May 2018. Money-wise, this change could directly result in $1.7bn in active and passive flows from foreign investors. Given the local market's depth, such a sum should prices higher.

The key here will be a growth in the country's role and prominence in fixed income and equity investment portfolios. According to Morgan Stanley, the deepening of Argentina's capital market should trigger roughly $230bn (~8% of GDP p.a.) in net financing and FDI over the next five years.

But even before Argentina becomes an emerging market, it is very likely that MSCI will welcome Argentina's shares back into its Emerging Market index ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM). MSCI would most likely start with companies with an overseas listing, such as Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO), which farms sugar and soybeans, among other things.

An optimistic investment report

Last but not least, Morgan Stanley recently released a paper giving support to all this optimism. The report expects that the country's normalization of its economy should drive a virtuous cycle that will boost long-term growth and returns within the next five years.

The investment bank is pretty bullish, as it sees returns in USD of +133% (+18% CAGR), +49% (+8% annual) for local rates in USD terms, and +42% (+7% per year) for sovereign credit during this period. Regarding MSCI Argentina index, they forecast it should reach circa 5,700 points by 2021YE (+133% in USD; +18% CAGR).

Remaining concerns

Despite the optimism coming from the big banks and credit ratings, we should not forget that their call is heavily dependent on Argentina's ability to complete its macro normalization process and thus on keeping its governability on track.

Although Argentina's disinflation is well on course, inflation remains high by any standard. Preliminary CPI figures compiled by Elypsis for the City of Buenos Aires reached 1.8% m/m for January (36.6% year over year). Since there are still many utility price hikes scheduled for the first quarter, it will be hard to see better inflation figures anytime soon.

Fiscal consolidation looks like a daunting task as well at this point. Argentina holds a history of weak commitment to painful adjustments, and with the October 2017 mid-term elections approaching, the current administration will do its best to avoid a fiscal spending contraction. Thus, the country will continue to rely on foreign capital to finance its fiscal deficits in coming years.

However, unless the fiscal deficit get out of control and/or the international credit situation changes, the country remains a long-term investment case and its path toward becoming an EM will continue its course.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.