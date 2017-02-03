The Activist Investor's Must Have CEF Portfolio

Get paid to wait given high distribution yields, large discounts to net asset value and return of capital at NAV.

Thesis

The investment strategy espoused by activist investors to get CEF boards to close the discount between the fund's net asset value and its market price allows for the construction of highly attractive CEF portfolios.

Activist investors actions involve moves such as "open-ending" a fund, which causes it to trade at NAV like an open-ended mutual fund. Other actions include merging the fund with another fund, liquidating the fund at NAV at some termination date in the future or effecting tenders of shares at NAV.

Some moves require a shareholder vote and others do not. Therefore do not ignore the proxy statements you get in the mail or online. You should read them carefully and vote appropriately.

What are Management Boards Doing Wrong?

They fail to address long-standing large discounts. They faill to buy back their shares at double digit discounts. They fail to address under performance versus their benchmarks. They use non-disclosure policies to justify inaction. Focus on asset growth instead of returns and net asset value.

There is no doubt that the CEF market is replete with funds that trade at steep discounts that would benefit from shareholder activism pressures and board action. Poor management practices that have resulted in steep discounts to NAV are rampant in the industy. As a result of these failures activist investors with deep pockets saw an opportunity to effect change through the purchase of large stakes in various CEFs.

Recent Activist Investor Successes

Below are some examples of CEFs who saw their discounts close to zero or close in the past year as a result of activist involvement.

JGV - Nuveen announced that shareholders of the Nuveen Global Equity Income Fund (NYSE:JGV) approved the fund's merger with and into the open-end Nuveen NWQ Global Equity Income Fund.

FAV - The merger of the First Trust Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:FAV) with and into the First Trust High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI), an actively-managed ETF.

PHF - Pacholder High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHF) announced on Jan. 23 that its Board approved the liquidation of the fund, subject to shareholder approval. The discount narrowed from over -10% to less than -2.5% in one day.

Getting Paid to Wait

One of most attractive features of constructing a portfolio with activist investor held CEFs is that you are getting paid to wait. The static yield on most of these CEFs is between 6% and 11%. Therefore if nothing happens you can be satisfied with a reasonable amount of monthly income. Another attractive feature of such a portfolio is that given the discounts to net asset value, many of these funds are returning capital. Thus you are paying in some instances .90 cents on the dollar for assets and getting a portion of your capital back at $1 dollar. Take this returned capital and invest it wherever you like! I will do this trade all day long! If one of these CEFs is successfully forced to enact a discount narrowing maneuver, you can enjoy an instant additional pop of between 7% to 11% or higher depending on the discount at the time of the announcement.

Portfolio Construction

I recommend that each individual investor construct a portfolio that matches their inherent strategy preference. One can concentrate on a number of different strategies including developed market and emerging market equities, high yield bonds, real estate and other alternative investments. I will provide a sample of the top holdings of CEFs held by various activist investors. This list is by no means exhaustive and is just a demonstration of how to approach the strategy.

(NYSE:DSU) (NYSEMKT:ERC) (NYSEMKT:FTF) (NYSE:BGB) (NYSE:AVK) (NYSE:DCA) (NYSEMKT:NRO) (NYSE:LCM) (NYSEARCA:SCZ) (NYSE:TDF) (NYSE:IIF) (NYSE:BKT) (NYSE:ADX)

Conclusion

A portfolio of activist investor CEFs tailored to one's particular investment strategy is an attractive way to play the CEF space. Large discounts to net asset value, coupled with high distribution rates, return of capital at NAV and the active involvement of activist investors can result in a highly attractive portfolio with excellent static return and enhanced total return.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DSU, AVK, LCM, NRO over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.