Buy Twitter On Snapchat's IPO Valuation

After the close Snap (Pending:SNAP) filed for an initial public offering. The social-networking company has a wildly popular site in Snapchat, but the prospectus has some huge red flags.

Considering the recent trend of overly hot IPOs followed by years of underperformance, one of the best stocks to consider on this deal is Twitter (NYSE:TWTR). The valuation is much more compelling and the success of Snapchat increasingly places the company as the target of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) leaving Twitter more free to focus on social media.

Red Flags

Snap filed to raise up to $3 billion at a valuation expected to reach $25 billion. In the last fund raising almost a year ago, the private firm raised $1.8 billion in cash and was valued at around $20 billion.

As this Forbes article highlights, Snap plans on obtaining a valuation similar to that of what Twitter garnered when going public. Considering the similar valuation for Google (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL), the alarming part isn't necessary the valuation, but rather the uniqueness of the company.

Facebook and Google were leaders in their respective sectors while Twitter and Snapchat are followers in a way. Both have unique aspects that set them apart from Facebook, but both are close enough for the social networking giant to copy them.

The other red flags are numerous including the following:

2016 revenues of $404 million

2016 net loss of $514 million

2016 adjusted EBITDA loss of $459 million

Q4 daily average users of 158 million

The concerning part is that at first blush one might think the substantial loss is due to stock-based compensation, but the reality is that Snap only spent $32 million on that category in 2016. The majority of the costs were cash related.

While a valuation of over 60x 2016 revenues is hard to swallow, the stalling user growth is a major concern. As the below chart depicts, Snapchat is seeing DAU growth virtually stall.

Sequential quarterly DAU growth dropped to only 3% in Q4. The highly troubling part is that ROW growth completely stalled. As North America becomes saturated with 69 million DAUs, Snapchat will find the growth path difficult as users outside North America and Europe increasingly turn to competitive options such as Instagram from Facebook.

Buy Twitter Instead

The clear reason to buy Twitter is that the social-media giant has already scraped bottom with user growth. In fact, Twitter has seen growth re-accelerate in recent quarters.

For Q3, Twitter reported that MAU grew 1% sequentially to 317 million. The key though is that users actually declined during last Q4.

Source: Twitter Q316 presentation

The last quarter could even see faster growth due to the NFL games streamed on the platform and Donald Trump favoring the service for his proclamations. My previous articles have highlighted how engagement for his accounts have exploded since the November elections.

The other ironic part about the Snap valuation is that Wall Street has long suggested Twitter doesn't do a good job monetizing the platform. Yet, Twitter is expected to produce revenues in excess of $2.5 billion last year with possibly less DAUs than Snap.

At a valuation of $12.6 billion, Twitter is worth half of the projected price to own a piece of Snap. Twitter has significantly better financials having already reached positive cash flows and adjusted earnings.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Snap is a financial mess trying to compete with Facebook. Twitter trades for half the expected valuation of the IPO and offers better financials and accelerated user growth.

Don't fall for the hype of Snap. Twitter is the value play in the social sector and the company offers the potential for some upside considering engagement likely increased during Q4.