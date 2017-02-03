Schlumberger: Take Profits Now

In my view, investors should be fully relativistic or not. Either they should review a business in relation to its own past performance and to some ironclad rules of valuation, or they should judge it against the universe of companies available to shareholders.

The idea of comparing a company to its peer group always struck me as strange. Why should I care how a company is doing relative to its competitors? Why do I care which is the least rotten apple in a bushel? This sort of thinking may necessarily affect institutional investors, but we individual investors have the advantage of picking and choosing from a much wider universe of companies.

It's with that in mind that I would like to review the reasons why investors should avoid Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB). The shares are up about 21% over the past 12 months, which is a sign that the market is obviously hopeful about a turnaround in Exploration and Production - E&P - spending. This is odd in light of the fact that E&P spending is widely expected to remain muted in 2017.

In this article, I'll go over the financial performance, the dividend which may be in trouble, alarming insider selling activity and what could be considered a realistic scenario for the company's future.

Financial Performance

Unsurprisingly, revenue really started to drop off in 2015, with a decline from 2014 to now of approximately 42%. At the same time, net income has been absolutely crushed as the company has gone from earning $5.5 billion two years ago to losing $1.7 billion in 2016. Revenue has declined, but net income - the source of all shareholder returns - has been eliminated. This is largely the result of the relatively more static nature of this company's cost structure.

The Capital Structure

There is a great deal of debt here, but in fairness, things seem to have improved recently. While debt grew rapidly until December 31, 2015, the company has repaid nearly $2 billion of debt over the past 12 months. Also, the timing isn't terrible. Only 15% of long-term debt is due before 2019. Additionally, the interest rate paid, with some exceptions like the 7% notes due in 2038, is quite low. Thus, I don't consider there to be an imminent risk of liquidity crisis. So I would say that debt is high, but does not present an imminent threat to shareholders. More worrying to me is the dividend.

The Dividend

I like dividends a great deal for obvious reasons, but in light of declining income, I must consider the sustainability of the dividend. Cash flows are the basis for all dividends, and in the absence of cash flows, sooner or later, dividends will need to be cut. If management fails to cut a dividend in the face of declining fortunes voluntarily, sooner or later the choice will be taken from them and when that happens, the shares react very negatively. While Schlumberger's net income has declined over the past four years, the dividend has grown at a CAGR of ~13.25%. This is obviously not sustainable, and prompts the question: what changes first, the company's negative earnings trajectory or the dividend? This question should be on the minds of anyone who is buying this company for its dividend.

Insider Activity

I fully understand that insiders sell for all manner of reasons. In order of expense, there are vacations to fund, houses to buy, weddings to finance, etc. That said, when a larger than "normal" number of shareholders start to sell, I take notice, and this is exactly what happened in the final months of 2016. In particular, I look out for sales that represent at least 25% of the individual's total shareholdings. For instance, on December 20, 2016, Ashok Belani (VP, Technology) owned 129,038 shares of the company. The next day, that person sold off 36% of the holdings. The previous day, Gerard Martellozo (VP, Human Resources) sold 100% of his stake. The most dramatic set of trades in my view happened on December 12 and December 13, 2016, when Imran Kizilbash (Treasurer) took his share count in the company down from 211,702 to 473. Again, these trades and others are not necessarily evidence of pending negative performance for the company, but I feel it worthwhile to inform potential investors that people who are inside this company are selling, and in some instances selling dramatically large stakes in the company.

Modeling The Future

Investors don't buy past net income; unfortunately, we must forecast what is likely to happen in future. In particular, we are looking for a situation where the stock has not yet reacted to the likely future net income for a company. In particular, we are looking for a "surprise," a disconnect between what the market expects from the business and what it is likely to deliver. If the shares have already appreciated and now reflect a realistic future, at best they are probably reasonably priced and don't represent value. At worst, the future won't unfold as the market predicted and the shares will be punished. If the company simply delivers what the market expected, there's not much upside. If the company underperforms, shareholders get punished. In the case of Schlumberger, the market currently has a forward P/E on the stock of about 45.5. In other words, the market is forecasting net income over the next year of about $2.5 billion. This would be quite a swing from negative $1.7 billion, but E&P expenditure is expected to increase. Schlumberger's profitability is largely driven by E&P, so I should review credible forecasts.

The E&P Forecasts

Before getting into the scenario analysis, I should point out that forecasts for E&P spending growth in 2017 are actually not that robust. A report by Deloitte suggests that, excluding the Middle East and North Africa, 2017 spending will remain flat, and is on pace for major underinvestment until 2020. Barclays suggests that E&P spending will increase by an average of 7%, with the lion's share of that growth in North America, and only about 2% internationally. Perhaps the most compelling forecast comes from Schlumberger itself, where it states in its 10-K that the uptick will only start to happen in the latter part of 2017.

Schlumberger expects the 2017 recovery in the international markets to proceed more slowly than in North America. This will likely lead to a third successive year of underinvestment, with a continued low rate of new project approvals and an accelerating production decline in the aging production base. These factors taken together are increasing the likelihood of a significant supply deficit in the medium term, which can only be avoided by a broadbased global increase in E&P spending, which is expected to start unfolding in the later parts of 2017 and leading into 2018.

Schlumberger, 10-K pp. 15

Modeling Profitability

Armed with these three forecasts, I have modeled likely revenue and net income ranges for Schlumberger over the coming year. I have assumed a 5%, 7% and 10% growth in E&P spending in 2017, which is arguably optimistic in light of the above forecasts, particularly Schlumberger's. To derive profitability under each scenario, I've applied the company's average net income margin (net income divided by revenue) over the years 2011 to 2016.

Findings

If Schlumberger achieves 5% revenue growth in 2017 and maintains its historical margin, it will deliver on what the market currently expects. That is the situation that is currently priced into the shares after their sizeable run-up over the past 12 months. If, however, the company fails to deliver, as it suggests that it will in its own 10-k, some of the air that has been pumped into the stock over the past 12 months will deflate. In short, investors who purchase today face an unpleasant risk-reward scenario. If the E&P spending materializes quickly, they won't get much of a gain as the shares currently reflect that view. If E&P doesn't appear quickly, the shares will react negatively.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Price Model, the trend for SLB turned Bearish on February 1, 2017. The stock had formed a rising triangle pattern at the top of the six-month rally on the daily charts. Yesterday, the shares closed below the support line for this formation ($83.50), signaling that lower prices lie ahead. We see the stock dropping to the $77.50 level over the next three months.

Today we bought the SLB 17MAR17 85.00 Put Options which will provide us with approximately 13x leverage on our SHORT trade. Our initial stop-loss exit signal will be a daily close above $84.00.

For investors who have been LONG the shares, we recommend that you SELL to lock in gains and avoid any further price decline.

Conclusion

Since there are other wonderful businesses available to investors, for instance, Delphi Automotive (NYSE:DLPH) or Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), it's unfathomable to me why someone would buy this company at these elevated prices. The dividend is at risk of being cut as CAPEX budgets are expected to remain muted in 2017. The shares have already moved and reflect a very optimistic future for Schlumberger. Finally, while insider selling usually means very little to me, the size of the recent selloff is noteworthy. I would recommend investors avoid this name.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SLB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.