Pitney Bowes: No Catalysts To Drive Upside

Looking for cheap stocks in the bargain bin often puts me face to face with some questionable businesses or turnaround stories that will simply never materialize. I've learned not to get attached, and to be willing to cut weak holdings quickly before situations turn worse. It has been about a year since I cut Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) in that manner, and the deteriorating situation at the company has only continued. It's a position where I can thankfully wipe my brow and pat myself on the back for avoiding. Every company has a price though, and it is still worth taking a look to see if the situation has shifted enough to think about nibbling again on the long side at the embattled shipping and mailing company.

History Of Poor Execution

Pitney Bowes has missed top-line estimates every quarter for the past three years. The decline has been steady and unrelenting, even despite acquisition activity (e.g., the $381M BorderFree acquisition). The core earnings generator, Small and Medium Business Solutions, has seen revenue has fallen well ahead of management expectations. 2-4% annual contraction has been the long-term guidance for quite some time; Pitney Bowes saw revenues fall double that rate (in constant currency) over fiscal 2016. No bueno.

Meanwhile, margins and growth within the company's Digital Commerce Solutions segment, which is supposed to be the saving grace for the consolidated company in the long term, fell over fiscal 2016 by 300bps. This prompted an impairment charge on the company's operations in the most recently reported quarter for $168M, a fear many have had due to what felt like a management team overpaying for acquisitions. This is all the opposite of what investors would hope to see, as the thesis was for Pitney Bowes to gain some operating leverage from this business as it gained scale to offset declines in the core business. That won't happen if recent trends continue: Digital Commerce EBIT fell marginally y/y in fiscal Q4 2015.

Importantly, market expectations from Pitney Bowes on both businesses have remained unchanged. This is something that bulls will likely continue to latch onto: that these are all short-term stumbles that can be overcome. While that glass half full view, that Pitney Bowes has a tough but manageable path ahead of it, is a possibility, it also could be that the reality facing Pitney Bowes is that it is simply losing market share to more nimble market participants. Anecdotally, via speaking to those operating in the company's core space, there is a very real feeling among customers that they aren't getting much value for their dollar, particularly within small enterprises. These small companies were long the life blood of Pitney Bowes, and the future might not hold that these customers ever come back within the Pitney Bowes umbrella.

2017 Guidance - Just How Stable Is It?

In less than two months, in between Pitney Bowes' 2016 Analyst Day and the recent earnings release on the first of February, guidance was cut quite steeply: $1.80 - $1.95/share seemed to all too quickly become $1.70 - 1.85/share. A 5% swing in guided expectations (mid-point) in such a short time (driven primarily by a soft outlook for software solutions) should trouble any investor, and it really makes it difficult to view the company positively. Weak execution on software sales is not new, and it was a driving force in the fiscal Q4 2015 miss which caused my exit last year. My thoughts there are largely unchanged:

Like myself, analysts on the call dug deep into this Software Services problem [weak sales], questioning management on why sales slowed and how it plans to fix the issue. I appreciate management's candor in addressing these issues, but at this point I need to see execution before potentially buying back in; this slump by itself was enough to make me want to run for the door, which is not something I do often on deep value plays.

This was a problem for me a year ago, and it remains a problem for me today. For distressed companies like this one, it is important for management to frame its expectations both accurately and concisely. Consistently missed and revised downward guidance have both become major trends at Pitney Bowes, and this factor has been the major reason large shareholders have been abandoning the company in droves throughout the past twelve months. Until management can put forth guidance that it can hit and keep to, Pitney Bowes cannot expect these large shareholders to return. Without them, there will not be any meaningful share price appreciation.

With all this said, if Pitney Bowes hits its new guidance, it is tough to imagine the company not seeing some price appreciation in its fiscal 2017. Even at the lower end of likely 2017 free cash flow (~$320M by my view, which includes all of capital expenditures and not just maintenance), free cash flow yield is now in the mid-teens. Pitney Bowes has always been cheap, but at these levels, it is as cheap as it has been since the dividend cut back in 2013.

Takeaway

It is rare for me to call for new blood, but at this rate, Pitney Bowes needs to try something new. The company is floundering in one of the strongest bull markets in decades. CEO Marc Lautenbach has been at the head since 2013, and after the recent fall, shares are nearly back to where they started when he began his tenure. As a reminder, in the year after his appointment, Pitney Bowes rallied 160%. This move was in spite of the cut to the dividend and rather ho-hum results. Perhaps what is needed here, at least to ignite a fire in the short term, is for an executive shuffle. New blood and ideas are usually never a bad thing, and a good shakeout may be in order.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.