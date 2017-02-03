Netflix Should Stay Out Of China

Global Ambitions

In his Q1 2016 letter to shareholders, CEO Reed Hastings expressed management's ambition to make Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) a global presence. Netflix has made absolutely great progress toward reaching that goal by extending their service to over 130 countries. In Q4 2016, Netflix reported an incredible addition of 7 million new subscribers. This brings us to 19 million new subscribers in 2016 and grand membership total of nearly 94 million worldwide. Out of the 19 million new subscribers in 2016, an astonishing 14.3 million were international additions.

This was extremely encouraging news for the video streaming giant because domestic user growth appears to have matured at this point given the nearly 50 million existing subscribers in the US. In the same letter, Hastings announced the firm's struggles to entering China and emphasized that Netflix is continuously looking to penetrate this last major foreign market. Despite the seemingly enticing upside of China's large consumer base, we believe Netflix should steer away from investing in its Chinese platform.

Disruptive Government Regulation

The Chinese government has always actively restricted and censored western media and technology. According to CNN, tech giants Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) have been banned in China for years. The Chinese government, through their censorship efforts, has made its agenda of protecting Chinese companies like Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) very clear. Hastings mentioned that Netflix has a chance in China because companies like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Disney (NYSE:DIS) have succeeded to some degree with their media business.

While Apple and Disney found temporary success, several of their content offerings were shut down by the Chinese government this past year. (Ironically a few months right after Hastings' letter.) Apple's iBooks and iTunes service were shut off in April 2016 (for reasons unexplained) just six months after Apple launched its digital download business in China. In June 2016, the Chinese government banned sales of the iPhone because the device strongly resembled phones by produced by Chinese companies (quite the head shaker). Disney's partnership with Alibaba to produce DisneyLife, an online content platform, was abruptly taken offline by the Chinese government in April 2016 after just five months on air. Shortly after, a Chinese military newspaper marked Zootopia, a Disney film that earned more than $230 million in China, as western propaganda. We believe Netflix should expect the same hostile treatment even if the Chinese government eventually approves their business.

Source: LA Times

Saturated On-Demand Streaming Market

In addition to government regulations, Chinese consumers already have access to digital entertainment through Xunlei Kankan, PPTV, iQiyi, Youku Tudou and various other video streaming sites. iQiyi is owned by Baidu and Youku Tudo is owned Alibaba, two of the biggest Chinese internet companies. Youku boasts approximately 580 million users with over 900 million views on a daily basis. The company spent around $200 million (1.1 billion RMB) in 2015 prior to being acquired by BABA in Q4 2015 for $4.4 billion.

iQiyi is a high quality content provider with over 5 million paid subscribers among 500 million total users. iQiyi was acquired by Baidu, China's major search engine company, back in February 2016 for $2.8 billion. Not only will BABA and Baidu make substantial investments to rule the video streaming space, they will be supported by a government that will surely favor the home teams over Netflix. These companies have an enormous and obvious advantage over Netflix in that they already have Chinese content in a country where 99% of the population only speaks Chinese. Netflix, on the other hand, would have to invest millions into translating its original content and buying Chinese content just to compete with these two behemoths.

Source: China Internet Watch

How Should Netflix Approach China?

Even though we don't support the idea of Netflix investing in China, the country's population of 1.3 billion is simply too large to ignore. We believe the right move for Netflix should be licensing the company's original content to Chinese companies rather than doing business in China directly. Netflix should reach out to Chinese video streamers like Youku and iQiyi and lease its original content. According to IBtimes, Chinese consumers have a strong penchant for Marvel content (over DC content). In the box office, Avengers: The Age of Ultron brought in more than $240 million in China and Guardians of the Galaxy made $96 million. Interestingly enough, Antman, which only brought in $180 million in the United States, made more than $105 million in China. With Netflix's strong Marvel line-up in Daredevil, Jessica Jones and Luke Cage, the company can surely work up deals to lease their original content to Chinese video streamers.

Source: GamersSphere