Gap Inc: Priced Well Below Its 10-Year Median

GPS's stock price appears a bit low and barring widescale market panic there is an opportunity for 25%+ upside over the next 18 months.

A $1B big buyback program is likely to begin to be utilized by management as the company has recently raked in the cash.

From a pure bargain perspective Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) isn't at its stealiest-of-steal prices because as a retailer its earnings are vulnerable during a down economy. Not to forget to mention the continual pressure from the Internet's growing share of sales, both challenges compounded by fierce competitiveness in the brick-and-mortal space. These factors weigh on this firm's long-term future.

Now given the tough retail environment, just how pessimistic can the market get on this name? During the global financial crisis the company traded at a low of $10.18 or about $12.72 adjusted for today's lower share count and there's no question, such market turmoil may afflict this stock's price again.

Despite the troubles in this sector, GPS looks poised to rally during buybacks which appear forthcoming.

Buybacks Authorized and Today's Valuation

During February, 2016 the Board of Governors authorized a $1B buyback program for GPS stock. More on this potential catalyst for upward price action after some information on the company's valuation.

In terms of today's price per share of $22.78 the stock is trading at a price to free cash flow of 8.62X, which is at the lower end of this valuation metric's 10 year range 5.55X - 26.81X. The company has often bought back shares at higher multiplies to cash flow and earnings than are present today, and the cash is available for buybacks right now, so I anticipate the Board will remain committed to the $1B authorization.

When (and if) forthcoming financial statements report management's execution of buybacks.. The news will be welcome as there were no or very few buybacks executed for reported periods Jan. 2016 - Nov. 2016. The market may react positively to such buybacks materializing. Buybacks in GPS stock have previously led to the stock's rally during 2011.

Due to consistent profit making and likely buybacks GPS looks like it's in position to rally substantially under any business-as-usual circumstance during the coming 18 months worth of reporting periods. This is all despite fears that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is going to crush their brick-and-mortar niche, results show the company is still generating similar amounts of free cash flow (GPS earned similar free cash flow in 2016 as it did in 2011). So the company has survived the AMZN encounter so far. And buybacks are on course to reduce the outstanding share count.

Takeaway

It looks like there is substantial upside available in GPS. I caution investors that retail company stocks are fickle because profit margins are always threatened by competitors for consumer's dollars (including both direct and indirect competitors, e.g. American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) and Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), plus competing expenses such as the price of gas at the pump). Because retail is so fickle, investors tend to get spooked and take profits when they believe the company is getting expensive.

If GPS stock reaches its 10-year price to free cash flow median of 12.16X at anytime during the next 5 years investor returns will exceed a 5-year CAGR of 7.10%. I believe management will make use of the buyback authorization soon and their action coupled with the $1B large authorization lends a runway for investors to bet on.

The circumstances encourage me to forecast a rally from 8.83X toward the 12.16X valuation level in the shorter term of 18 months. I'm ignoring major market risks here so I have to say there's no way I'd bet the house on this forecast's timeline. Look for buybacks to lead a continuance of the recent price rally in GPS stock.

Final Word

Today's price of $22.78 per share represents a valuation of 8.63X free cash flow and the company's 10-year median valuation is 12.16X. I believe the company's stock price will touch this valuation figure on the heels of continued success in business and share buybacks.

Therefore my performance forecast for GPS stock, which ignores market risks, results in a price forecast of $32.09 per share during the next 18 months as valuation climbs from the previously mentioned 8.63X to touch the 10-year median 12.16X price to free cash flow.

Overall GPS price level appears fragile to slowdowns in consumer spending and is not in bargain territory.

Appendix: Gap Inc

GPS Chart

FI DCF Model

