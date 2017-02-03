Visa: Sky's The Limit

In this article I will initiate coverage on Visa (NYSE:V). The name has been one that I have long done business with as a cardholder and as a business accepting Visa, yet I have yet to discuss the name as an investment. I have of course covered its rival MasterCard (NYSE:MA) a number of times, which is a name I wish I bought five years ago. I recently discussed my remorse over failing to buy that one. Compared to MasterCard, Visa is comparatively 'cheaper' trading at a lower trailing twelve month price to earnings and only trading about 6 times book, whereas MasterCard trades at around 18 times book. Of course one must consider what makes up these books in using such valuation metrics but they are worth considering. What I think is much more important however is performance relative to expectations as well as policies related to dividends, buybacks and the outlook for the name going forward.

With that in minds, Visa just announced its Q4 earnings. I am impressed because the results indicate that the company is on a path of slow and reliable growth, much like its counterpart MasterCard. Net revenue for the quarter came in at $4.46 billion, a 25.3% increase over Q4 2015. This was primarily due the inclusion of European operations as well as growth in the volume of processed transactions. Processed transactions jumped 44% versus last year to 27.3 billion. When we back out the inclusion of Europe, we still see that processed transactions spiked 13%. This is pretty sizable growth for a long-standing company like Visa. These revenues were up nicely and beat expectations by $170 million.

Of course, when revenues rise at such a dramatic clip we have to be on the lookout for the impact on what it costs to produce those revenues. Not surprisingly, with the inclusion of European operations, expenses rose significantly year-over-year. What I find to be the key takeaway here is that the pace of revenue increases was greater than the increase in expenses. However, we really have to consider currency changes. When we adjust for changes in currency, we see operating expenses were flat. Total operating expenses were $1.4 billion.

Factoring in the growth in revenues and the expenses of the company, it reported net income of $2.1 billion, an increase of 7% as reported. Once again, adjusting to a constant currency basis, net income actually was up 10% year-over-year. This translated to earnings per share of $0.86, which beat estimates by a strong margin of $0.08. All in all, it was a strong quarter with higher transactions, payment volume growth, greater data processing and cross border volume growth, all of which increased relative to last year independent of the European inclusion

To be clear, these numbers are strong, and continues a string of relatively strong quarters over the years. Revenues were up nicely year-over-year and beat missed estimates. Earnings delivered a beat thanks to fiscal discipline on the expense side of the equation. But what does the company do to be shareholder friendly? Well during Q4 2016, Visa bought back 22.3 million shares for approximately $1.8 billion. There is still another $3.9 billion remaining under the current repurchase program authorization. The company also pays a dividend that on a yield basis is about equivalent to rival MasterCard, so there is room for growth here as well. The company now pays a $0.165 quarterly dividend, or $0.66 annually. This only translates to a 0.8% yield. While a dividend is shareholder friendly, I expect this dividend to grow in the coming years.

Finally, the outlook. I am bullish. The company sees 16-18% annual growth in revenues for its 2017. It also sees a 30% growth in earnings per share (much to do with European inclusion) driven by continued strong growth in processed transactions. I will be looking for a hike to the dividend and continued share repurchases throughout the year. If you can acquire shares under $80, and plan to hold long-term, I can't go wrong recommending this name.

Note from the author: Christopher F. Davis has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like his material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "follow." He also writes a lot of "breaking" articles, which are time sensitive, actionable investing ideas. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check the box for "Real-time alerts on this author" under "Follow."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.