January Jobs Report: Good Headline, But Participation And Wages Lag

By New Deal Democrat

HEADLINES:

+227,000 jobs added.

U3 unemployment rate up +0.1% from 4.7% to 4.8%.

U6 underemployment rate up +0.2% from 9.2% to 9.4%.

Here are the headlines on wages and the chronic heightened underemployment:

Wages and participation rates

Not in Labor Force, but Want a Job Now: rose +77,000 from 5.662 million to 5.739 million.

Part time for economic reasons: up +242,000 from 5.598 million to 5.840 million.

Employment/population ratio ages 25-54: unchanged at 78.2%.

Average Weekly Earnings for Production and Nonsupervisory Personnel: up $.04 from $21.80 to $21.84, up +2.5% YoY. (Note: You may be reading different information about wages elsewhere. They are citing average wages for all private workers. I use wages for nonsupervisory personnel to come closer to the situation for ordinary workers.)

November was revised downward by -40,000, and December was revised upward by +1,000, for a net change of -39,000.

The more leading numbers in the report tell us about where the economy is likely to be a few months from now. These were mainly positive.

The average manufacturing workweek rose +0.1 from 40.7 to 40.8 hours. This is one of the 10 components of the LEI, and is a positive.

Construction jobs increased by +36,000. YoY construction jobs are up +170,000.

Manufacturing jobs increased by +5,000, but are down -53,000 YoY.

Temporary jobs increased by 14,900.

The number of people unemployed for 5 weeks or less increased by +89,000 from 2,379,000 to 2,468,000. The post-recession low was set over 1 year ago at 2,095,000.

Other important coincident indicators help us paint a more complete picture of the present:

Overtime fell -0.1 from 3.3 to 3.2 hours.

Professional and business employment (generally higher-paying jobs) increased by +39,000 and are up 574,000 YoY.

The index of aggregate hours worked in the economy rose by +0.2 from 106.2 to 106.4.

The index of aggregate payrolls rose by +0.3 from 132.0 to 132.3.

Other news included:

The alternate jobs number contained in the more volatile household survey increased by +547,000 jobs. This represents an increase of 1,548,000 jobs YoY vs. 2,344,000 in the establishment survey.

Government jobs fell by -10,000.

The overall employment to population ratio for all ages 16 and up rose from 59.7% to 59.9 m/m and is up +0.-% YoY.

The labor force participation rate rose from 62.7% to 62.9% and is up +0.2% YoY (remember, this includes droves of retiring Boomers).

SUMMARY

This was a good report with most of the internals supporting the positive headline jobs number. Both the unemployment and underemployment rates rose, but this was due to a big number of people coming off the sidelines and entering the labor force.

The big concerns remain the same ones we have seen for years: An elevated number of involuntary part-time workers and people outside of the work force who want a job now, leading to a lagging recovery in the prime age labor participation rate. Wages also are showing no signs of further acceleration in this report. Since YoY wage growth typically declines by over 2% in recessions, I continue to worry about actual wage deflation when the next one hits.