A.O. Smith Is A Clear Buy...Again

To get used to the format of this segment, take a look at my last article on Under Armour (NYSE:UA)

After careful consideration, I have rated A.O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) as a Buy for the long term.

Fourth Quarter Report and Annual Figures

This is not the first time I've covered an AOS report, and I'm quite certain it will not be my last. The company, which manufactures water heaters and boilers in the United States, and provides water treatment services in the Asian market, consistently outperforms, and is a very stable company.

For Q4, the company reported an earnings per share figure of $.47, beating expectations, and sales of $698.1 Million, missing expectations. Shares traded in the following manner post-earnings announcement:

AOS Price data by YCharts

This drop happened despite a year over year revenue increase of nearly 10%.

To clarify here, AOS reported RECORD sales AND earnings, yet the stock slid during trading. This company is healthier and stronger than ever, and is more deserving of your investment than a year back. Sales for 2016 were up 6%, and in Asia, sales went up 13% on a currency adjusted basis. The Chinese market is doing wonders for AOS, as the company branded water treatment went up over 40% in local currency.

Earnings for 2016 were up 17% from 2015, demonstrating substantial improvement in operations. What's most impressive is the margin improvement AOS experienced despite heavier volume and demand. In the United States segment, operating margin shot up over 200 basis points to 22.1%, while international operating margin increased by 40 basis points. The acquisition of water treatment company Aquasana for $87 million is already profitable, helping the water treatment product segment to earn $194 Million in 2016. CEO Ajita Rajendra had this to say on the Aquasana performance:

In early August, we acquired Aquasana, which allowed us to enter the U.S. market with a premium line of water treatment products. Aquasana complements our global water treatment product line, which has grown rapidly; in 2016 we sold approximately $194 million in water treatment products

Clearly this is a segment that AOS sees as key for its future growth, and if they can leverage it in other markets than Asia, we can see more substantial growth in the near term.

Other fundamentals improved within the company as well. Debt/Total Cap ratio is at a very health and manageable 18%. Operating cash flow for the company came in at $446.6 Million, significantly more than 2015's $351.7 Million. In addition, AOS has been working to improve shareholder value. They raised their dividend 17%, and also bought back 3.3 million shares over 2016. Now that rates are going back up and debt will be more costly, I anticipate a gradual slowdown in share buybacks, however there is reason to believe the dividend may continue to grow. The company is sitting on over $750 million in cash and marketable securities, and can use that to make an acquisition that can add shareholder value over the 2017 year.

Guidance for 2017

AOS provided solid guidance figures looking forward to FY2017. They predict continued growth in the Chinese market at a rate of 15% on local currency terms. This accelerated growth in this market will continue to bear wonderful benefits for the corporation. Despite record earnings this year, the midpoint estimates for 2017 earnings happens to resemble a 10% increase. Demand for the US water heater segment is expected to rise (by 200,000 in volume) with operating margin expected to be around the same. The big concern for the next year was laid out by Stifel analyst Robert McCarthy, who brought up the potential regulatory difficulties of operating in the US and China during a Trump presidency. John Kita, AOS's CFO responded by saying that operations in China are generally sourced there, and there is very little import/export activity going on within the countries (for AOS purposes).

Conclusion

AOS has become a powerhouse in the water boiler market, and more recently the water treatment market. I fully expect them to be able to deliver on their promise of strong organic growth for 2017, and would not be surprised to see an acquisition take place later on in the second half. This is a clear buy, as the fundamentals are more sound than ever.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.