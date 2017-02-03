More Bad News For Natural Gas Bulls - Natural Gas Daily

"Location, location, location" is the number one rule of in investing in real estate. For natural gas traders and investors, it's "Weather, weather, weather."

Unfortunately for us bulls, this Winter is not turning out to be even remotely bullish. The latest weather outlook into mid-Feb is proving to be quite warm.

Source: Genscape Weather

We wrote back on January 13 our price range forecast scenario, here's what we said:

It turned out that for the latter part of Jan and now the latter part of Feb, weather forecasts are undoubtedly pointing to the bearish side. As a result of the very bearish weather in Jan and Feb, our April EOS estimates rose from 1.41 Tcf to start Jan to over 1.77 Tcf today. The 300+ Bcf move is ALL attributed to the bearish weather outlook. Our 1.41 Tcf forecast at the start of Jan was based on "normal" weather conditions, and sadly, weather has been far from normal.

Traders we spoke to this morning expressed a strong feeling for the bearish move to develop more leg, namely they point to the absence of any cold risk in the latest forecast. As prices hover around $3.07/MMBtu, we could possibly see prices tank below $3/MMBtu and into the high $2s before rebounding. The tight fundamentals will cushion the bearish weather outlook a bit, but now that heating degree days (HDDs) are almost 15% lower than normal, storage draws are expected to drop below the five-year average.

Overall, we will be looking to add to our natural gas producer long positions on weakness as we remain bullish on the natural gas (NYSEARCA:UNG) prices. We see the structural imbalance playing a bigger role in the months of March and April when storage draws/injections are minimal. The 25 Bcf per week deficit will continue to chip away at the storage.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.