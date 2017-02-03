Identifying Equity REITs Worth Keeping Versus Those To Avoid Right Now - Part IX: Malls And Shopping-Centers (Small Caps)

Since the numbers of eREITs and eREITs' types are far greater than the those of mREITs , each article will focus on different type of eREITs.

Assuming that we are about to see higher rates/yields in 2017, this analysis should provide a good indication how different types of eREITs are expected to perform.

Unlike mREITs that have shown mixed effects, eREITs suppose to react less favorably to periods of increasing rates/yields.

After examining the effects of higher rates/yields periods on mortgage-REITs, it's time to do the same drill with equity-REITs.

Background

Last month, I prepared an analysis regarding the performance of mortgage REITs (REM, MORL), "mREITs" hereinafter, during periods of increasing rates and yields. In total, I've covered 40 names across four different types (of mREITs): Commercial, Residential, Hybrid/Special and Traditional/Agency. The main findings when it comes to mREITs' performance during increasing rate and yield periods were:

While the performance of the sub-groups varied, commercial mREITs - e.g. ARI, LADR, STWD, BXMT (the first three names are part of my A-Team) - have outperformed the other sub-groups.

A few selective names (NRZ, ARI, BXMT, STAR) have continuously and consistently outperformed.

(Side notes: NRZ is one of my top picks and I have recently explained my preference for ARI over BXMT from a risk/reward perspective, at least when it comes to the A-Team purposes).

The mREITs analysis was not only comprehensive, but it also assisted me in arranging my own thoughts and views in regard to both past and future actions that I took/need to take when it comes to various mREITs that I held/hold.

As such, I believe that just as the coverage of mREITs was useful in better understanding the resilience of mREITs to higher rates/yields, it can be beneficial to run the exact same analysis with eREITs. Not only because I believe that mREITs are better positioned than eREITs, but also especially since I believe that many eREITs are overvalued and, as a result, I have short positions in more than a handful of those, short positions that are part of my H-Team.

Here is a list of the sub-groups that already been covered:

Part I: Residential eREITs

Part II: Data-center and storage eREITs

Part III: Small-cap (*) hospitality eREITs

Part IV: Large-cap (**) hospitality eREITs

Part V: Large-cap (**) healthcare eREITs

Part VI: Small-cap (*) healthcare eREITs

Part VII: Industrial eREITs

Part VIII: Triple-Net Lease eREITs

Part IX - the one you're currently reading - focuses on Small-Cap Malls and Shopping-Centers ("SC-M&SP" hereinafter) eREITs.

(*) Small-cap = Below $3 billion market cap

(**) Large-cap = Above $3 billion market cap

If you are a regular reader of this series, you may move on to the "The Importance of a Quick-Smooth Coverage" section

eREITs: A Much Bigger and More Diversified Universe than mREITs

There are ~x6 more eREITs than mREITs. There is also far greater diversification within the eREITs arena than within the mREITs limited space. As such, it doesn't make sense technically (too long) and fundamentally (too different) to cover the eREITs arena altogether in a single article. Therefore, I'm cutting the eREITs analysis into smaller parts/articles; each part/article focuses on a different type of eREITs.

Before presenting the list of the eREITs that will be part of the analysis, there are few important clarifications that need to be made:

Companies with a market cap <$100 million and/or an <18-month track record were automatically "disqualified." The classification of the groups has been done on a "best effort" basis. In more than a few cases, companies could easily be placed in more than one group. Nonetheless, even in cases where a company fits more than one group, it was placed within the group that most closely characterized it, to my best judgment. When applicable (only for three types of eREITs) and for the purpose of this specific analysis, the $3 billion mark is what distinguishes between large caps (>$3 billion) and small caps (<$3 billion)

The original list of all the 120 eREITs that are part of this analysis can be viewed in previous articles, parts I - VIII, inclusive.

Along the way - and as more and more articles were added - I received few requests from readers include additional names, mostly specialized eREITs in this series of articles. As such, I've decided to "take (not only one but) two for the team" and to expand this into a thirteen-part series.

The two-extra parts will see the "specialized eRETIs" sub-group breaking up into three (separate parts): Commodities-related & Housing, Government-related & Telecommunications, Diversified/Hybrid & Leisure.

I currently have 27 specialized names (see details below) and I have capacity to take more on board. Therefore, if you wish a specialized eREIT that (doesn't appear on the below list as of yet and) meets the criteria (as set above) to be included in parts XI - XIII - feel free to bring it to my attention either by leaving a comment or by sending me a private message.

Whether this is good news I'll leave for you readers to judge...

Due to this expansion, the total number of eREITs that are being covered in this series went up from 120 to 135 as of now. This number may increase should I receive additional names, especially for the last two sub-groups, i.e. parts XII and XIII, that currently only contain 9 and 6 names, respectively.

The 135 eREITs are spread-out across 13 different types of eREITs (including three types that were separated into large and small caps due to the large number of companies and/or wide range of market caps within the specific classification).

While, as mentioned above, a few names may belong to more than one type, I believe that the classification is both comprehensive and representative; it's a well-balanced, diversified reflection of the eREITs segment as a whole, as well as an accurate-focused mixture of names within each type of eREITs.

Methodology

In total, we now have 13 sub-groups of eREITs (sorted according to order of publication):

Apartments (12 names): AIV, APTS, AVB, BRG, CPT, EQR, ESS, IRET, IRT, MAA, , UDR Data-Center and Storage (11 names): CONE, COR, CUBE, DFT, DLR, EQIX, EXR, IRM, NSA, PSA, QTS Hospitality, Small-Caps (10 names): AHP, AHT, CHSP, CLDT, DRH, FCH, HT, INN, PEB, XHR Hospitality, Large-Caps (7 names): APLE, HPT, HST, LHO, RHP, RLJ, SHO Healthcare, Large-Caps (9 names): ARE, HCN, HCP, HR, HTA, MPW, OHI, SNH, VTR Healthcare, Small-Caps (9 names): CCP, CHCT, CTRE, DOC, LTC, NHI, SBRA, SNR, UHT Industrial/Commercial (13 names): DCT, DRE, EGP, FR, GOOD, GPT, LPT, PLD, PSB, REXR, STAG, TRNO, WPC Triple Net Lease (12 names): ADC, EPR, FCPT, GNL, LXP, MNR, NNN, O, OLP, SRC, STOR, VER Malls & Shopping-Centers, Small-Caps (12 names): AKR, CBL, KRG, PEI, ROIC, RPT, SRG, UBA, UE, WHLR, WPG, WSR Malls & Shopping-Centers, Large-Caps (13 names): BRX, DDR, EQY, FRT, GGP, KIM, MAC, REG, RPAI, SKT, SPG, TCO, WRI Specialized, Commodities-related & Housing (12 names): CORR, CTT, ELS, FPI, HASI, HIFR, LAND, PCH, RYN, SUI, UMH, WY Specialized, Government-related & Telecommunications (9 names): ACC, AMT, CCI, CSAL, CXW, DEA, EDR, GEO, GOV, Specialized, Diversified/Hybrid & Leisure (6 names): ABR, BPY, CLNS, GLPI, MYCC, RMR

Over the past five years, we have witnessed three periods of rising rates/yields:

Period I: 4/26/2013-12/27/2013

Period II: 1/30/2015-7/3/2015

Period III: 7/8/2016-12/15/2016

For each type/classification of eREITs, there are three charts that show the performance of the relevant group of companies during the three periods - three charts per group, one chart per period.

Then, the average return for each group during each period was calculated in three different ways:

Average based on all the observations (of all the companies that were publicly traded) during the period.

Average that excludes the best and worst observations that were recorded during the period.

Median or average of the median (if it comprises two observations).

By excluding the best and worst, we "soften" the "bumps" that may occur due to specific/extreme news/events that may have affected a certain company. In other words, we avoid temporary "noise."

After receiving three different averages, I calculated an equal-weighted average for all three averages. By doing so, I believe the data is more reliable and less affected by temporary specific news, events or returns that one or two companies may have gone through the examined period.

Bear in mind that this is a relative drill - an attempt to point out at specific types and names of eREITs that perform more or less favorably during periods of higher rates/yields. Therefore, more than an accurate mathematical-scientific result, I'm mostly interested in presenting the trends and the different performances of various types of eREITs. That way we will be able to draw better conclusions regarding each sub-group's relative strength compared to other sub-groups within the eREITs segment.

Comparisons

Before presenting the charts for the specific eREITs' sub-group that this article is focused on, it's worthwhile taking a closer look at how the main best comparable ETFs have performed during the three periods (of higher rates/yields) that we examine.

Here is how the Vanguard REIT Index ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ), the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR), the US Treasury 10-Year and 30-Year yields (UST, TLT, TLH, PST, TBF, TBT) and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) performed during the relevant periods:

Period I: 4/26/2013-12/27/2013

Period II: 1/30/2015-7/3/2015

Period III: 7/8/2016-12/15/2016

As we can see, during periods of higher rates/yields, the real estate-related ETFs (VNQ, IYR) performed poorly. That is true in both absolute terms, i.e., negative returns, and relative terms, i.e., outperforming SPY.

Clearly, this should come as no surprise to anyone. I wrote a couple of times about the relationships between rates/yields to eREITs prices; while the former move was higher, the latter move was lower.

This fact only makes this analysis even more challenging/intriguing, because knowing that eREITs underperform during period of increasing rates/yields, the real question is: Can we find specific names that may strive while most, if not all, of their eREITs peers suffer?

The Importance of a Quick-Smooth Coverage

I intend to publish this 11-part series, covering different sub-groups within the eREITs segment, over the course of two-three weeks max. The idea is to allow for a quick-smooth coverage as well as to provide an(other) important tool/analysis, as early as possible inside the new year.

This may assist readers in taking timely manner and (hopefully) better decisions before we dive (more deeply) into 2017 as a whole, and the month of February specifically.

Why February is so important? Because of two reasons:

1. February is the heart of the earnings season (that follows the end of the calendar year). Most companies, especially those outside of the S&P 500, report their financial results post January.

Similarly, the vast majority of eREITs don't report their earnings during January and, therefore, a timely-manner series would provide something to chew on pre-earnings.

2. Historically, February is the worst-performing month during post-election years:

As a matter of fact, February is considered to be the ugliest month of the year even in non-election years. As such, it's no wonder that I'm in a rush to finish as many parts in this series as possible before the flow of eREITs' earnings reports starts.

Most REITs have a sub-IG rating. As a HY-rated segment, yields of REITs suppose to reflect their rating, i.e. (default) risk. I claim(ed) that the current yields that many eREITs offer don't reflect the appropriate levels of risk (not only default) and uncertainty. Putting it differently, eREITs' dividend yields don't trade in tandem with their respective credit rating.

Take a look at where HY spreads over the past year:

And if you think that IG-rated credits look much better, you're wrong:

In more simple words, current spreads/yields neither reflect the real risks out there nor they are sustainable on both fundamental and historical perspectives. And in case that I wasn't clear enough before I wish to add that eREITs are no different.

Taking into consideration that January 2017 has seen one of the narrowest ever trading range for the S&P 500, it seems like we have an almost perfect set-up for the market to move sharply from here. Where to? I'll leave that projection to you. Personally, as anyone who read my previous pieces (here and here) knows, I'm very cautious (not a "full-size bear" though!) and my portfolio is structured accordingly. I'm currently running about half a dozen long-short themes/strategies simultaneously; perhaps I'll touch upon this in a separate article (following the end of this series), but the main message I wish to deliver is: Be careful and very minded of risk management.

Recent previous articles that have already been published as part of this series:

Part I: Residential eREITs

Part II: Data-center and storage eREITs

Part III: Small-cap hospitality eREITs

Part IV: Large-cap hospitality eREITs

Part V: Large-cap healthcare eREITs

Part VI: Small-cap healthcare eREITs

Part VII: Industrial eREITs

Part VIII: Triple-Net Lease eREITs

The next part of this series, part X, will focus on large-cap malls and shopping-centers eREITs.

Stay tuned and don't lose focus!

SC-M&SP eREITs - Charts and Analysis

Chart 1: SC-M&SP eREITs, 4/26/2013-12/27/2013

(*) Please note that this chart contains no data regarding SRG, UE and WPG because these stocks only started trading during/post the examined period.

Average including all observations: -9.52%

Average excluding best and worst observations: -9.44%

Median: -9.41%

Average performance of all three averages: -9.46%

Not an encouraging start for the SC-M&SP eREITs with an almost 10% negative return for during the first examined period of rising rates/yields. Having said that, two names (KRG and ROIC) managed to post positive returns against the tide and two other names (PEI and RPT) only posted a not-that-bad ~3% negative return for the period.

Four names recorded double-digit negative return, with CBL and WHLR clearly under-performing their peer group.

Chart 2: SC-M&SP eREITs, 1/30/2015-7/3/2015

(*) Please note that this chart contains no data regarding SRG because this stock only started trading during/post the examined period.

Average including all observations: -16.46%.

Average excluding best and worst observations: -15.09%.

Median: -15.53%.

Average performance of all three averages: -15.69%

If the first period was poor, the second period is already awful. Even with two more stocks trading during the second period, none of the eleven names escaped a significant negative return. As far I recall, this is one of the worse (if not the worst) performance of any sub-group during a single period of rising rates/yields thus far.

Only PEI (-6.76%) and ROIC (-8.61%) managed to escape from recording a double-digit negative return but I surely wouldn't call this an outperformance.

WHLR was at a (negative) world of its own during this period. Nonetheless, we have eight other names that posted double-digit negative return ranging from ~10%-20%. Spooky!...

Really nothing to cheer about this period in regard to this sub-group.

Chart 3: SC-M&SP eREITs, 7/8/2016-12/15/2016

Let's start with the upper (out-performing) half of the sub-group:

Let's start with the bottom (under-performing) half of the sub-group:

Average including all observations: -8.19%

Average excluding best and worst observations: -9.58%

Median: -9.85%.

Average performance of all three averages: -9.21%

It's ain't going nowhere; things continue to be as ugly as one may expect. Although CBL and WHLR, previous under-performers, apparently going through a "cat bounce" type-of-reaction (to the massive declines they both recorded in earlier periods), all other ten names posted negative returns.

All six names in the bottom half posted double-digit negative returns with the four names at the bottom of the upper half not too far (disappointing) behind.

SC-M&SP eREITs - Main Results and Findings

First of all, let's put the data we have gathered from the charts into a table:

Metrics / Period Period I Period II Period III Average per Metrics Regular Average -9.52% -16.46% -8.19% -11.39% Modified Average -9.44% -15.09% -9.58% -11.37% Median -9.41% -15.53% -9.85% -11.60% Average per Period -9.46% -15.69% -9.21% Overall Performance Very Poor Very Poor Very Poor

There are a few conclusions one may draw regarding SC-M&SP eREITs out of the data during periods of increasing rates/yields:

We haven't seen such a catastrophic performance as of yet. If we thought that it would be hard/impossible to "beat" the awful performance of the Triple-Net Lease ("TNL") eREITs - this sub-group proves we were wrong/naive. Although, unlike TNL eREITs, the SC-M&SP eREITs didn't posted (as a group) double-digit negative returns in each and every period of rising rates/yields that we examined, the average performance of the latter, when we combine all three periods together, is even worse than that of the former. Only 4 out 32 observations in total, or only 12.5%, ended with positive returns. The average return (among these four names) was 6.49%. None of the four positive observations were recorded during the second period. Not only the sub-group overall performance but also the single components of this group lagged. Seven (!) names - AKR, PEI, RPT, UBA, UE, WPG and WSR - recorded negative returns during each and every examined period in which they were trading (In the cases of UE and WPG, we only refer to the last two periods since these stocks weren't trading as of yet during the first period). Not a single name among the SC-M&SP eREITs managed to post a positive total return, on average, during the three periods of rising rates/yields. Putting it differently, there are no out-performers here. Having said that, WHLR losing more than half of its value definitely been an under-performer among many under-performers. Aside of WHLR, there were six other names, AKR, KRG, RPT, UBA, WPG and WSR "succeeded" in losing more than 1/3 of their value, if we combine the returns they posted along all three periods.

Bottom Line

The bottom line is very easy and very clear:

If we thought that it can get worse than what we've seen with the TNL eREITs, comes this sub-group and proved that never say never. Recording double-digit negative return, or very close to it, during each and every examined period suggests that SC-M&SP eREITs are struggling tremendously during periods of rising rates/yields .

. The sub-group posted negative returns in 28 out of 32 observations; that's an extremely high 87.5% failure rate. Furthermore, 18 out of the 32 observations (or about 56.25%) ended with double-digit negative returns.

Not even a single name out of the 12 SC-M&SP eREITs succeeded in posting a positive return, on average, and seven names (AKR, KRG, RPT, UBA, WHLR, WPG and WSR) lost more than one-third, on average, of their value. WHLR, losing ~55%, UBA and WSR, losing ~40% each, were "leading" this disappointing pack.

There are no out-performers here. The only name that clearly beat this group, i.e. losing much less than its peers, was ROIC.

To sum it all up, Triple-Net Lease eREITs aren't the worse-performing sub-group among eREITs during period of rising rates/yields. Unbelievably, we found another sub-group that is even worse.

Please note that the above are only interim conclusions. Final, decisive conclusions regarding the entire eREITs segment will be drawn only when this 13-part series comes to an end.

Only after analyzing all types of eREITs will we be in a position to better differentiate between right ("resilient eREITs") and wrong ("under-threat eREITs") when it comes to investing in eREITs during periods of rising rates/yields. Bear with me, be patient, and stay tuned!

