Fifth Third's Current Performance Underlines The Need For North Star

Whether you look at just the period since the election or the last twelve months, Fifth Third (NASDAQ:FITB) has had a pretty remarkable run in an admittedly strong tape for bank stocks. What's arguably more remarkable is that the performance has come despite minimal loan growth (up just 2% since the end of 2014) and a decline in core pre-provision earnings. Even further, I don't think there's really a meaningful metric you can look at and declare Fifth Third a top operator.

On the other hand, the market is a forward-looking entity and I won't argue that Fifth Third's prospects aren't looking better now. Guidance for 2017 doesn't call for robust growth, but it was better than expected, and management continues to position its North Star program as a major transformational effort for the business. I am not giving full credit to the North Star efforts at this point (there's still too much of a "trust us … it'll work" element to the disclosed details), but each incremental 1% of long-term adjusted earnings growth translates to about 10% incremental fair value, so there is at least a path to a higher valuation here.

Lackluster Results Continue To Be The Story

Although Fifth Third did print a solid EPS figure relative to expectations ($0.49 versus an average estimate of $0.43), lower provisioning and "one-time items" contributed five of the six incremental pennies, so I won't call this a high-quality or especially meaningful beat. What's more, loan growth remains weak enough to be a sticking point, even if there were/are some reasonable explanations.

Revenue declined 1% from the year-ago quarter and 2% from the prior quarter; even in an operating environment that is pretty lackluster for most banks, this was not a great result. Even adjusting for a one-time event, net income interest income growth of a little over 1% would have been about half that of other mid-cap banks this quarter, and fee income was likewise weaker than the median performance. Expense control was better for Fifth Third than for most peers, but the combined result was still underwhelming in terms of core pre-provision profits.

Where's The Loan Growth?

Loan growth remains pretty sedate for many larger banks; while the Federal Reserve reported overall loan growth of more than 7% yoy and almost 1.5% qoq for the fourth quarter, banks like Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), PNC (NYSE:PNC), BB&T (NYSE:BBT) all saw pretty restrained sequential growth. Even so, Fifth Third's contraction (down 0.6% qoq) was an outlier, and only a handful of other banks I follow (like Comerica (NYSE:CMA)) saw contraction.

Some of the contraction can be explained away in relatively positive terms. Fifth Third has backed away from auto originations given substandard return prospects, and the bank has likewise backed away from some C&I lending that doesn't meet its hurdles. I'd likewise note that mortgage lending was up almost 3% (and up about 10% from the year-ago period) and mortgage loans tend to be higher-yielding than commercial lending. Still, sluggish loan growth remains an impediment to earnings growth and I'll be curious to see if further investments in the Greensky consumer lending platform will make a meaningful long-term difference.

Looking at credit, Fifth Third saw its NPA and charge-off ratios decline sequentially, and the company's reserve position looks pretty solid even though its NPA and NCO ratios are both above the peer group medians.

A Lot Is Riding On North Star

Fifth Third has a pretty low tax rate, so I wouldn't expect a big boost from the new administration's proposal to lower corporate tax rates. This bank's footprint does cover a lot of the "Rust Belt", though, so if efforts to stimulate traditional U.S. manufacturing do bear fruit, it seems reasonable that Fifth Third could reap some benefits from higher loan demand stimulated by economic growth. I would also note that Fifth Third is not remarkably asset-sensitive, but it does have more than a 50% skew toward variable-rate lending and deposit betas have so far been lower than expected across the sector.

While Fifth Third does have leverage to some of those "baseline" positive sector trends, quite a bit of future improvement is still riding on the company's "North Star" initiative. Management has unveiled more about this program, but a lot of details are still under wraps and that makes modeling the timing and magnitude of earnings impacts more difficult.

If management hits its targets, it could mean an incremental $800 million or so in pre-tax income (with about half of that coming from plans/programs that all already running), and that's a significant boost. Of the sixteen major initiatives, roughly two-thirds have a revenue component and half have an expense component (and simple math says some have both). This is a multi-platform project, with management looking to address opportunities in consumer and commercial banking, payments, and corporate operations, including items like Greensky, optimizing the treasury management business, growing the capital markets operations, and improving its mortgage loan systems.

I'm still in the "sounds great … now let's see you deliver" camp on this. I don't want to make too big of a deal about the lack of specificity, as I wouldn't expect a company to offer up details that its competitors could use against it. That said, banking is intensely competitive and I would expect that rivals in its footprint like U.S. Bancorp, Comerica, PNC, and Wells Fargo would be more than happy to exploit any operational disruptions. What's more, a lot of banks are targeting its core middle-market C&I lending market and its below-average branch efficiency may not be so easily corrected.

The Opportunity

North Star could change a lot for Fifth Third, but I remain concerned today about persistent lackluster loan growth and elevated expenses. I'll happily revise my model if/when the benefits of North Star start to show up in the financials, but I do believe there could be more upfront costs and fewer near-term benefits than generally expected at this point.

In any case, I'm still valuing Fifth Third on the basis of mid single-digit earnings growth and a barely double-digit return on tangible common equity. Those assumptions drive a fair value in the low-to-mid $20's.

The Bottom Line

Fifth Third is actually pretty reasonably priced on a relative basis, but the near-term momentum is pretty lackluster and a lot of the value/upside is tied to the North Star initiatives. I could see Fifth Third making some sense as an "exploratory position" given the meaningful upside to hitting those North Star targets, with the idea being to adjust that position up or down as circumstances dictate given the progress with North Star in the coming couple of years.