PBF Energy: Fairly Priced And Fundamentally Solid In A Rocky Industry

Given uncertainty surrounding regulation moving forward, PBF is currently fairly priced but a good buy if you are confident Trump will deliver on his promises.

PBF would benefit significantly from a cut in corporate tax rates, and a decrease in RINs costs, both of which are likely under Trump's administration.

PBF is a well-placed, geographically diverse refiner that will benefit from improving operational efficiency at its newly acquired refineries.

Investment Overview

PBF Energy (NYSE: PBF) is a fundamentally well-placed player in a difficult refining industry. PBF is the United States' 4th largest independent refinery. It is geographically diverse, with five refineries operating in 4 of the 5 PADD regions. Both the Chalmette and Torrance refineries were recently acquired, and management has shifted from an acquisition focused strategy to properly integrating these new acquisitions and managing costs.

On the upside, PBF will most likely be able to fully integrate recently acquired refineries and stabilize profit opportunities from Chalmette and Torrance. However, much of where PBF's stock heads lies in how management handles RINs headwinds and the Trump administration's impact on the EPA. PBF stands to benefit greatly from a future RINs reduction, but also is in a position to take on the brunt of import taxes on crude.

In this article, we evaluate PBF's position in the refining industry and its exposure to future regulatory changes. Our valuation predicts that PBF is currently slightly undervalued if we assume Trump's administration delivers on key promises regarding the industry.

Thesis

1. PBF will successfully upgrade operations at Torrance and Chalmette, stabilizing production and future cash flows.

PBF has been hit with some operational issues surrounding the newly acquired Torrance and Chalmette refineries. Specifically with Torrance, two power outages in September and October caused complete shutdowns which severely affected output.

PBF has worked closely with Southern California Edison on their South Bay upgrade project. There has been no more news of operational issues with Torrance recently. We should expect to see some of the $60 million in lost profit opportunities from Torrance return in PBF's Q4 earnings release.

Furthermore, Chalmette has been difficult logistically due to its location and storage capacities. Management has indicated plans to focus on Chalmette operationally.

2. Management will reduce RINs headwinds, but overall RINs impact depends on future regulation.

While PBF's strategy of acquiring strategically placed, complex refineries worked well during the oil boom, there was the side effect of significantly increasing RINs costs. RINs costs for PBF have increased dramatically recently.

RINs Impact:

2015: $171.6 million

2014: $115.7 million

2013: $126.4 million

Given PBF's increased refining capacity and previous quarters' RINs costs, it is safe to estimate that RINs will cost PBF $400-$450 million in 2016. Increased pressure from the EPA came in November with new biofuel standards for 2017 indicating a 6% increase in renewable fuel volume requirements.

However, PBF has taken steps to reduce RINS impact at its Delaware City refinery. This deal would allow PBF to ship and store bulk amounts of ethanol.

The overall impact of RINs on PBF will most likely depend more on Trump's policies than management's efforts to ameliorate costs. Given Carl Icahn's position as one of Trump's special policy advisors, as well as Trump's historic stances on corporate taxes and

3. Future corporate tax rate cuts will offset potential import tax increases on crude oil.

PBF's stock has recently been hit due to news about a potential import tax of up to 20%. This would significantly impact PBF's East Cost refineries at Delaware City and Paulsboro. These refineries were prized for being the most complex East Coast refineries, but would be hit the worst by an import tax on crude. Net imports for PBF represent 51% of production, leaving PBF especially exposed. However, PBF's geographic diversity helps to hedge exposure to taxes. PBF's Chalmette and Toledo refineries will not be as affected.

On the other hand, Trump has talked about the idea of a 15% corporate tax rate down from 35% today. This would more than offset the potential import tax.

Assumptions

In our model, we assume a short term increase in crack spreads due to a few reasons. First, there is currently an oversupply of crude oil. Second, we assume a slight increase in demand for refined petroleum products and a reduction in the existing overhang of crude oil.

Our key assumptions revolve around how management will manage costs moving forward. Our base case assumes a slight increase in costs as a result of management meeting their target RINs reduction and operational improvements but without regulatory support. Our bear case assumes that management fails to reduce RINs costs and fails to improve operational efficiency at Chalmette and Torrance. Lastly, our bull case assumes 75% of RINs costs are waived and operational improvements are recognized at Chalmette and Torrance.

BULL BASE BEAR Historical Avg '15 Historical Avg '11-'15 COGS % of Sales Down to average of 83.8% by 2020 as a result of RINs reduction Slightly increase to 84.8% by 2020 Steadily increase to 85.2% average by 2020 85.3% 89.9% RINs Savings New legislation significantly reduces or completely waives RINs costs (avg to 75% waived) Management meets targets of $100-$150M savings per year through 2020 Legislation is not changed and management failed to meet RINs savings goals

Valuation

We used a 5-year DCF model with the following bull, base, and bear cases to achieve a price target of $27.33, a 19.2% upside.

Price Target Probability Bull 38.41 40% Base 22.00 40% Bear 15.84 20% WPP Upside 27.33 (19.2%)

Relative Valuation

A relative valuation to comps suggests that PBF is slightly undervalued in relation to its industry. However, relative valuation may not be the best measure because of differences in business models. Only HollyFrontier (NYSE: HFC) also operates solely as a refining company, whereas the other companies are integrated.

Name Mkt Cap ($B) EV/ EBITDA P/B 5-year Revs CAGR 2015 Sales ($B) 2015 Operating Margin PBF Energy 2.47 4.16 1.41 -0.995 14.53 8.44 CVR Refining (NYSE:CVRR) 1.20 8.782 0.92 4.11 8.45 DelekUS Holdings (NYSE:DK) 1.11 19.00 1.27 -13.30 4.98 1.76 Alon USA Energy(NYSE:ALJ) 0.60 10.32 1.10 -12.68 3.68 5.73 HollyFrontier Corp 4.59 10.00 0.98 -11.25 10.52 9.39 Tesoro(NYSE:TSO) 9.98 6.61 1.81 -4.17 24.20 9.96 MarathonPetroleum (NYSE:MPC) 23.20 8.81 1.73 -6.54 54.22 6.93 Western Refining (NYSE:WNR) 3.07 8.04 1.68 -2.93 7.69 10.01 Average 11.73 9.54 1.36 -7.76 26.69 7.32

Catalysts

Trump's administration changing RFS2 standards to reduce RINs impact and lowering corporate taxes

Increase in import taxes on crude

Q4 Earnings Call indicating operational improvements at Chalmette and Torrance

RINs reduction from biofuel storage and shipment at Delaware City refinery

Risks

Decreasing crack spreads due to rising oil prices. Most of PBF's refineries have high Nelson complexity factors, and primarily process low-API, high sulfur crude. PBF would sfuffer from an increase in heavy, sour crude prices or a decrease in light, sweet crude prices.

Increased unreliability from Torrance. If Southern California Edison's upgrade project fails or is delayed, there may be more operational issues.

Delays in regulation regarding RINs could significantly impact any upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.