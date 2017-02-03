The Electric Vehicle Revolution: An Overview Of An Industry Poised For Growth

Final Thoughts
If you enjoyed this article and want to read more like it, please scroll to the top of the page and click the follow button next to my author profile. This will provide you with updates when actionable articles such as this are posted.
Be sure to leave your thoughts in the comments section below as well, I look forward to discussing the EV industry with the Seeking Alpha community.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.