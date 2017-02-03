The Electric Vehicle Revolution: An Overview Of An Industry Poised For Growth

The EV revolution is investable in three ways - through EV manufacturers, EV charging station operators or through firms involved in lithium mining or cell creation.

EV adoption is still extremely low, with market penetration remaining around 1% or less in most developed markets worldwide.

Aggressive government subsidies have sped up adoption of EVs, while some European governments such as Germany are considering banning the registration of new gas cars after 2030.

EVs are becoming increasingly economical without subsidies as well due to their extremely low operating costs and declining sticker price.

The implementation of the Chevy Bolt and the Tesla Model 3 will likely launch the first mass adoption of EVs.