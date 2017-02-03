Sabra Healthcare REIT May Hit Another Rough Patch Ahead

This article explains why Sabra may be heading for another patch of rough road and why investors may want to evaluate whether to ride it out or cut and run.

Sabra came out on the positive side of the Forest Park issue and the share price has risen to roughly $25.75 today.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ: SBRA) is a Maryland corporation and operates as a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Through its subsidiaries, SBRA owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. SBRA primarily generates revenues by leasing properties to tenants and operators throughout the United States and Canada. SBRA's geographic footprint is shown in the chart below.

My most recent article on SBRA was published on Seeking Alpha in June of 2016. The article was positive on SBRA and upbeat on its future prospects given SBRA had just recently sold their Dallas Forest Park Hospital complex following the bankruptcy of the operator/tenant. SBRA came out on the positive side of the sale and it looked like SBRA was firing on all cylinders and positioned to continue executing its growth plans, further paying down its debt, and rewarding its long term investors with continued dividend growth. SBRA may still do all of those things but there may be another patch of rough road for SBRA.

Thanks to a tip by another Seeking Alpha member, FAVABEAN, I've become aware of a potential legal and ultimately financial problem with one of SBRA's tenants. The Maryland Attorney General (AG) has filed a lawsuit alleging that the operator, NMS Healthcare, inflated patients Medicare billings and pushed out Medicare patients once their 100 day Medicare coverage expired even though many were eligible for Medicaid long term care payments (a lower reimbursement rate). The Washington Post carried an article at the end of December on the lawsuit and allegations. An excerpt from the Post article provides a bit more detail is provided below.

"A nursing home operator in Maryland aggressively and illegally booted residents from its facilities to maximize payments it collected from public health plans and in many cases dropped the residents off at homeless shelters or inadequate living facilities, the state's attorney general alleged in a sweeping lawsuit filed Wednesday in Montgomery County Circuit Court. The lawsuit asserts that the firm, Neiswanger Management Services (NMS), was acutely aware of the reimbursement differences between federal Medicare and the lesser rates paid by Medicaid, which uses state and federal money to provide health coverage for low-income patients. NMS's motive, according to the attorney general: Leave bed space for new Medicare patients, who yield more than $500 a day in reimbursements, compared with roughly half that for Medicaid."

SBRA's 2016 rental income total was roughly $167M. NMS represents about 12.5% of that income or about $21M. If the MD AG's lawsuit develops legs and our Federal Government joins in the legal action due to Medicare billing issues, NMS's financials could head south quickly which would make a sizable dent in SBRA's rental income. One might think that SBRA could simply sell off the underperforming properties as was done with the Forest Park Hospital complex. Unfortunately, there may be a bit of a problem there as well.

Another article published by Herald Media Mail claims that SBRA significantly overpaid for the SNF facilities operated by NMS. An excerpt from the article is provided below.

"While NMS operates the five facilities with a total of more than 700 beds under a lease agreement, it no longer owns them, according to the lawsuit. In a series of transactions in 2015 and this year, the homes were acquired by California-based Sabra Health Care for $284.4 million, the suit states. The Maryland Health Care Commission calculated that the "per-bed" price of acquiring the homes was "two to three times greater than the largest per-bed amount ever approved by the Commissioner in connection with the issuance of a certificate of need for the construction of a new (emphasis in complaint) nursing facility in Maryland."

If it is true that SBRA paid a high premium for the NMS facilities, it may be difficult to sell off the properties without taking a significant capital loss.

Conclusion

I've been very positive on SBRA in the past and accumulated over 4000 shares in my personal portfolio. I enjoyed the dividends SBRA paid out and I accumulated those 4000 shares at favorable prices that allowed for about a 20% capital gain. I sold my entire position today as well as the SBRA holdings in the portfolios that I manage for two relatives. I may have punched out too quickly but with a 20%+ gain on the holdings, the Federal Reserve apparently intent on raising short term rates, and the latest additional potential risk of another troubled operator, I took the conservative approach and liquidated my position in SBRA.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide my opinion to interested readers and to serve as a vehicle to generate informed discussion in the comment posting. I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, portfolio concentration or diversification. Readers are strongly encouraged to complete their own due diligence on any stock, bond, fund or other investment mentioned in this article before investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.