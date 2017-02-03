Kinder Morgan Answers Our Questions

Based on articles we had written and comments those articles received, David and I came up with a list questions we wanted more detail on from KMI.

David Alton Clark and I just wrapped up a conference call with Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) investor relations where we discussed various issues impacting KMI. David and I have each written about KMI and wanted to see if we could get better details on KMI and its future plans. With the new information I am even more convinced my calculations are reasonable and that KMI is a buy at the current market price. The following are the highlights from the discussion.

What impact does President Trump's desire to have pipeline companies use American steel and pipe when building pipelines in the United States have on KMI?

David C. has written an article on this topic, and I had made several comments on it as well. So each of us were very interested in hearing exactly how KMI viewed the issue. David M. and Miguel said that KMI is conducting a review of what impact this might have for KMI. They expressed confidence that if the requirement to use US materials was broadly enforced, new contracts would take that into account and this would have non-material effect on KMI's profits. They also indicated that currently many states also have requirements for local materials, so they weren't prepared to state how large an effect this might have on KMI pending the review that is currently in the works.

David M. and Miguel also indicated that they couldn't say with certainty what the availability of more U.S. made materials would be, so it's possible that KMI is already using all that they can (which is a qualification Trump did make when discussing the issue). It was also agreed that anyone building a pipeline in the U.S. would face the same impact, so it was unlikely that this would change the competitive landscape for U.S. pipelines.

Are David C. and I correct that KMI is planning on increasing the dividend in 2018?

David C. and I both asked this question in several different ways in the hopes of getting a more definitive answer on this question. While we shared a laugh or two over Chairman Richard Kinder using the term "whale of an increase" during the conference call, we didn't get any more definitive an answer. Reading between the lines, I think KMI intends to increase the dividend for 2018. But before they can figure out if and how much that will be they need "better line of sight" on several credit and debt metrics. Several issues with JVs and other funding measures for major projects (Trans Mountain being the 800 lb. gorilla) also need to be closer to resolution in order to make a commitment.

From my perspective, I'd rather have them wait a while or even have a smaller increase as long as they get the balance sheet in order. I don't see that it does investor's any good if the increase is such that in a year or 3 they have to freeze or cut it because they did too much now. David C. and I agree, and so did Miguel and David M. that getting the balance sheet correct was the priority.

What impact does KMI see in their Mexican natural gas export business if tensions increase?

Given the current uncertainty in relations with Mexico, David C. and I both worried about the impact that bad relations might have on KMI's Mexican gas export business. David M. and Miguel stated that KMI had long term contracts in place to supply private parties in Mexico with natural gas. Demand beyond that is uncertain but Mexico is replacing fuel oil with natural gas, and without the KMI supplied gas they only have expensive LNG supplies to rely upon.

With that information, I think we will have a lot more to worry about if relations with Mexico deteriorate to a level where it will cause KMI problems over the next few years. I thought before this meeting that things would have to go very bad for this to be an issue for KMI, so I am glad to get some additional data that I think reinforces that conclusion.

How bad is it for KMI if Trans Mountain gets canceled?

I think this is a question on everyone's mind since there is still the chance that this project won't end up being built. David C. even wrote an article about it here. I take a less alarmed position in respect to the project not getting built. It would certainly be a major setback, but with ground not broken yet KMI could direct most of the cash they would use for this project to other projects.

David M. and Miguel indicated that only something like $600 million of the cost of Trans Mountain had been spent at this point. Also contracts in place with shippers would help KMI recover some of the costs if the project were canceled. With this new information David C. and I were both convinced that a failure to build the project wouldn't cripple KMI, even if it would hurt.

David C. raised an issue at this point about why KMI wanted to get a partner for Trans Mountain? It's a very profitable project (Miguel and David M. pointed out that that's why KMI is putting so much effort into getting it done). So why share those profits with a partner? David M. and Miguel responded that it was mainly a matter of risk management. Trans Mountain is a huge project with a lot of risk even for a company as big as KMI. Also discussed was that without a partner, Trans Mountain would require just about all of the DCF that wasn't already going to pay dividends. That would then leave no cash to increase the dividend, a very important point from my perspective as a dividend growth investor.

What impact does KMI foresee Keystone XL having on their business?

Keystone XL was the subject of an Executive Order by President Trump expediting the approval process. Naturally one would wonder what impact this has on Trans Mountain as both projects are designed to move Canadian produced oil to foreign markets.

Miguel and David M. pointed out that, despite the Executive Order, Keystone XL had not even begun the actual approval process where KMI was nearly done getting Trans Mountain approved. While both projects face still many hurdles, KMI plans to break ground later this year and Keystone XL is likely a few years away from doing that.

I then mentioned that I read had the KMI had both more potential shippers wanting to use Trans Mountain, and shippers who were already contracted wanted more volume than they had been allotted. Miguel and David M. wouldn't confirm that, but did say they KMI had a lot of interest in shipping on Trans Mountain.

David M. and Miguel also mentioned that the Gulf market that Keystone would supply was already oversupplied while the Pacific market that Trans Mountain would supply still had excess demand. While I would be happier if that oil all went to the U.S., certainly a lot of the oil coming from Trans Mountain will first be refined in California refineries.

So did this change my opinion on a good price for KMI?

I didn't hear David M. and Miguel say anything that was contrary to my assumptions when I wrote this article. While David M. and Miguel were careful not to say anything new (and really on a call with just two bloggers they really couldn't), I am more certain that KMI plans to increase the dividend if everything goes according to their plans (or even if most things do). So I still think KMI is a buy at anything under $22.70 which even with the run up in price today still makes it a buy.

What to look at going forward

I include this section just because I like to have this section, rather than because I think any investor needs me to point out the long pole in KMI's tent. So, clearly Trans Mountain is something that must be monitored going forward. I would look for progress on either getting joint venture partners or an IPO set up.

David M. and Miguel also indicated that smaller projects would be where KMI was looking for growth after Trans Mountain, so I would look for news on that front as well. And I would look for more statements about the dividend policy going forward in the next couple of earnings calls.

Conclusion

I think it is a good thing that KMI is reaching out to SA authors to help them provide better content. I think with the additional details I got from this conference call, I am even more confident that the right price now for KMI stock is $22.70. There are still some risks to holding KMI, but KMI management looks to be doing the right things to lessen that risk, and the current market price is low enough for me as a dividend growth investor to take that risk.

Note: I hope you all got something out of this article. I do appreciate the time you took reading it. If you are one of those who follow me here, I appreciate it; if you'd like to include yourself among those individuals, please hit the "Follow" button next to my name as well as following other contributors whose work you enjoy. As always, please leave any feedback and questions you may have in the comments below.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended. The price I call fair valued is not a prediction of future price but only the price at which I consider the stock to be of value for its dividends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.