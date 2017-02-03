Market Volatility Bulletin: New All-Time Highs, Part Deux?

S&P pushes for all-time highs, while bonds and dollar hesitate to play their role in the reflation trade.

Yesterday the US equity indexes went all of nowhere. The daily chart for SPY (really SPX) looked like so:

The indexes floated in a tight band near their all-time highs as the jobs number approached.

VIX managed a middling gain, but nothing noteworthy. We remain stuck in a tight-range, low-vol environment, as we more or less have now going on six months (with a few brief flare-ups now and again).

This morning, green across the board on the better-than-expected jobs gains:

The official unemployment rate ticked to 4.8%. Interestingly, the ten-year note is sporting a bit of a lower yield after the news, and the dollar is just barely up against other currencies. Equities seem to "like" the news, while rates signal a bit of caution? Too early yet to mean much, but this combination of price action does not fit the pattern we would have expected or attributed with the now-famous "reflation trade" of higher equities, higher bond yields, stronger dollar.

Today we'd like to feature a piece done by Charlie Bilello. The article is titled "The Other Side of Uncorrelated". He makes points we think are excellent to consider for asset allocators and traders alike (more so long-term investors).

The article discusses how investors chase after what's worked, and dumps what has not treated them as they had hoped. Now, certainly there are some investments that truly do have horrible prospects as a long-term hold. Frequently however, there are strategies or assets that encounter a string of bad luck. How we think about "alternative" strategies to stock holdings like SPY or bond holdings like AGG matter quite a bit: what are we really hoping that they'll achieve for us?

Give it a good read: it has truly important content for both traders and investors.

Thoughts on Volatility

Yesterday we discussed the popularly traded ETP "VXX". Judging by daily average volume, traders rely rather heavily on VXX to gain VIX-like exposure. It is our belief that volatility is underpriced at today's levels, but that these ETPs are actually quite dangerous and we are concerned that many traders and investors do not properly understand the dynamics of the product they trade. VXX and many of its long-volatility brethren truly are a "trade" - something to hold onto for brief periods just to scalp a quick spike in the VIX.

The product is inappropriate in almost any other context.

Paradoxically, even shorting VXX is dangerous (unless done in very small quantities relative to one's portfolio). This is because there legitimately are instances where the VIX - and with it VXX - rockets higher. Disclaimer: we've never attempted shorting VXX; we cannot speak from direct personal experience as to the mechanics of how one would do so.

Part of what we hope to accomplish in these daily bulletins is to help people find suitable alternatives to gaining long-VIX exposure which do not involve waiting out huge periods of carnage-inducing contango. Much of our daily "Tracking the Trade" commentary is designed to demonstrate for VIX-product traders some compelling alternatives.

Does that make us biased against these products? Not really. A lot of the strategies that we consider could (we suppose) be used on ETPs such as VXX. It's never been in our wheelhouse, but we'd love for readers to experiment (perhaps with simulated trades) with our methods on these products.

We don't particularly care how readers trade their conviction; we just hope that they understand the exact risk profile that they are adopting before they enter a position, and that they have a decent understanding of what some of their alternatives are.

For those contemplating a position in the VIX, consider using the actual futures contracts (or use of ES options as we discuss almost daily) vs. ETPs such as VXX. These strategies allow one to more finely craft their desired exposures, without a mandated strategy or expense ratios.

Yesterday we asked readers a question, and we'll repeat it over the next few days as we are interested in their answers. The question is: "why do VIX futures generally (but not always) exhibit contango?" We're interested in the degree to which traders of these VIX products understand why the contango exists in the first place.

Not that it is somehow mission critical for successful trading to know why the term structure looks as it does, but it doesn't hurt.

We'll be asking this question over the next several bulletins, as we're looking for a reasonable cross section of answers and levels of expertise. We'll PM everyone who guesses with the answer in a week or so. Don't be shy!

Tracking the Trade*(please read disclosures):

As we write this at market open, ES trades at 2284; overnight trading range was 2270 -2287.

We'd still take range-bound as the base case scenario on ES, though the options market is increasingly weighing the possibility of a plunge lower (more on this). Last week we mentioned that it was quite likely the S&P would try hard for a close north of 2300; we just might get there!

Yesterday we updated the new trade that we initiated on Monday. Take a look at the commentary from the last couple days for a clearer perspective on what we're doing.

Remember, pricing can change rapidly between the time we write this and the time you read it. The goal here is for you to have an educational experience that can expand your skill set and perspective.

Thesis (Strategy):

Buy-the-Dip is still alive for now, but the market has over-reached. VIX seems to be trying to pick up over the last few days, but it is yet in the early stages of this development. From our perspective the catalysts keep coming, but are summarily disregarded.

We hypothesize here that any meaningful pullback would be instinctively bought up, at least initially. Our downside may be limited due to market knee-jerk reactions built in over the past four years to buy any weakness. Therefore, while we prefer a trade with an inverse exposure to SPY, it is not our primary objective as we illustrate the dynamics of this trade.

We have "legged into" a long-volatility play whose sensitivity to time is positive rather than negative. In other words, rather than enduring a nasty contango with a long-VIX product, we could get positive exposure to both volatility and time.

For those who do not know, "legging into a trade" refers to the popular practice of gradually building into the overall position rather than trading all the desired options legs at once.

Tactics (How to Play it): Examining exposures

We have set a trade that we can watch play out over the next several days, so that we can examine its features and behavior in bite-sized pieces.

In Monday and Tuesday's bulletins we more or less did the following:

Sold the Feb 2290 call against the end-of-Feb 2310 call for a modest credit.

Paired this with a sale of the Mar 2165 put

Below is the P&L exposure looks like today (solid line) and at the Feb expiration (dotted line).

On Wednesday and Thursday, we scaled into the second leg of the trade by purchasing a total of four of the March-April 2150 put spreads. That exposure looks like so:

"Which option makes you the most nervous?"

For right now, the 2290 Feb calls we sold makes us nervous. Not so much for a blow-out to the upside (like last Wednesday's move), but for a big move down. With SPY trading where it currently trades, playing the two March puts against the call spread works fairly well. But if the market were to shred lower, both the calls (the one we sold and the one we bought) would not be worth very much. On the other hand, there is still plenty of time on those March contracts that we sold down at the 2165 strike region.

Now, if you size the trades properly this doesn't have to be a major concern. And if you keep a moderately good watch on your holdings, once again there are adjustments one can make given an adverse move. But you asked (not really, but hey!) which option makes us most nervous, and that's our answer.

"Should you scale up on the second leg again?"

No. Simply holding off has its virtues. Never trade out of boredom. We think that where we are now is basically perfect in terms of sizing. Next week we'll consider some practical trade modifications.

"What's the P&L look like?"

We scaled into the first leg on Monday and Tuesday for a total credit of $25. The spread is now worth $19.75, showing a gain of $5.25

We scaled into the second leg on Wednesday and Thursday for a total debit of $39.50; debit is currently worth $39, showing a loss of $.50

Net gains on the trade as of 10:09 EST are $4.75 per full legged contract.

Remember that this trade is supposed to have exposure that is not altogether different from VIX, and yet for the week it is sporting a gain. Please understand this could have gone the other way, where putting on VXX could have been a strong idea and this more nuanced approach would have all been for nothing.

Our point of emphasis is that we were able to tailor a volatility strategy that met our goals. That's what's important, not the P&L (at least for these "classes" where we're walking readers through trades for educational purposes).

"What will today's trade do for your options sensitivities (Greeks)"?

Recall that our goal was to leg into a position that had positive exposures to both time and volatility. We've created a table that shows the full exposures for each leg with a little explanation of what each exposure means.

Source: TheBalanceofTrade, Interactive Brokers

Negative exposure to the S&P, positive exposure to volatility, positive exposure to time. Not all that different from long-VIX exposure (at this moment in time: mind you these need to be tended!), but with positive sensitivity to time.

Mechanics

We are not trading anything today, so there are no trade mechanics to discuss.

Last Thoughts

The downside is getting a little heavier in SPX in the options market. As a parting example, for Feb expiration, the 2200 put currently carries a price of$2.25, while the 2310 call (just one percent away) trades at only $5.50. That means the options price of SPX going up 20 points over two weeks is a bit more than double that of going down 90 points. Vol is definitely still cheap, but we see nerves getting a little more stretched; the SPY (or ES) options market is beginning to price in large drops.

We hope you come to view these bulletins as a valuable resource that advances the way you understand markets.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We actively trade the FX and futures markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. It is our belief that the S&P 500 is meaningfully overvalued. As such, we typically carry a net short position using ES options and futures. We want to emphasize that these "trades" are for educational purposes, to demonstrate how to reasonably analyze, enter, adjust or modify a position. These are NOT actual trade recommendations.