When Is The Hershey Company A Buy?

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) continues to be a name I would love to own if it were ever cheap enough to yield 3.5%, but I don't see it getting there. We had a pullback a few months ago which knocked the stock back a bit, but was still too steep for my tastes. Interestingly this stock mostly has traded sideways for years, which makes it more of an income play (and hence my desire to buy the name at a strong yield). However, the stock got a jolt when Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ) bid to buy the company for $23 billion. Hershey is of course still riding that wave, but has pulled back from an all-time high of $117.79. We know the name is a premier brand. It has staying power. But can it be bought yet?

Well of course, that would depend on performance of the name. And that said, the company has just reported Q4 results. Now before delving into them let me say like so many domestic companies with international exposure I anticipated currency headwinds. Hershey of course did not escape this headwind. Let's start with sales. Net sales were $1.97 billion, and actually rose 3.2% year-over-year. Of course currency accounted for a 0.5% headwind, so on a constant dollar basis sales were up 3.6%. This also beat estimates by $10 million.

I have to say that I think that the issue of currency is still a risk but it has been mitigated over the last year or so. This is evidenced by a reduced currency impact each quarter. To bolster revenues the company has pricing power but can also be either helped or harmed by direct trade. Here in Q4 we saw an impact in a net price realization which was negative 0.6 points. Volume was up 3.4 point due to sales growth and better than expected timing on some North American shipments. There was a positive impact from the acquisition of barkThins of 0.9 points. Another thing to note was that total advertising and related consumer marketing expense increased in Q4 2015. I will add that selling, marketing and administrative expenses rose about 4.5% in the quarter. Margins dipped slightly to 44.5% from 45% last year. But the overall strong performance led to Q4 earnings of $0.55, and after making adjustments, $1.117. This beat estimates by a strong $0.09.

But can you buy here? The stock has been for traders mostly, but hasn't moved significantly higher years until the Mondelez offer. Now the stock has given much of those gains back. For the stock to move higher on its own we need to see higher sales and earnings (or at least expect them) and see increases to shareholder friendly policies like dividends and buybacks. We did see a dividend hike of 6% recently which strong. Looking ahead, the company expects constant dollar sales for 2017 to grow 2-3%. Earnings after adjustments should grow 7% to 9% to $4.54 to $4.65. Is this growth worth a buy here when the stock is trading at a premium multiple? I don't think so. Let it pull back further. The name in my opinion was a buy under $88 based on expectations for earnings, based on yield protection, and based on historical trading patterns when I first covered the name in 2016. The stock is a hold and I will reconsider below $90.

