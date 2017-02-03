Reduce Cost Basis In These 3 Attractive Set-Ups

Reducing cost basis in any respective position is something that I feel is not talked about enough. Over time, if an investor reduces the cost of his or her investment, it stands to reason that this has to improve his or her probability of success. Three undervalued stocks that I have covered lately in my Seeking Alpha commentary have been the Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO), Dollar General (NYSE:DG) and Guess? (NYSE:GES). I was attracted to these stocks because of their bearish sentiment and cheap valuations. Dollar General and Guess? look to be trying to be finding support at present. However, the Cato Corporation is still languishing below $25 a share after same-store sales for January came in weaker than expected. Technically it is the weakest of the three. Out of the three stocks though, Cato's looks the cheapest relative to itself. Cato's earnings multiple has now dropped below 10 which is by far the lowest level it has been in over a decade. There may be more downside if the present trend continues. Conservative investors could wait for a weekly swing before going long this underline although this will mean a buying price well above $30 a share.

These types of stocks (which have really got beaten up) are where investors should have a small percentage of their portfolio invested, in my opinion. Why? Well, as mentioned, they are cheap and out of favor but still have growth expectations going forward. We want cheap stocks which still have their long-term fundamentals intact but have suffered hopefully on a temporary basis because of maybe a year or two of declining revenues and earnings.

However, for new investors especially, investing in companies that are not large blue chips may appear to have significant drawbacks. Look at Cato for example. The stock is down over 17% year-to-date and sentiment is on the floor. The retailer has a market cap of less than $700 million and no obvious competitive advantages that can give it an edge in its sector. The stock is closing on being down around 50% over the past two years. However, instead of looking at the company over the past 2 years, let's delve into the numbers over the past 10.

Earnings Even with the huge drop in earnings this year, the $1.68 expected print will be still higher than earnings a decade ago - Pass Free Cash Flow $54 million (10-Year Trend Is Up) - Pass Revenues $987 billion (10-Year Trend Is Up) - Pass Gross Profit Margins 38.6% - (10-Year Trend Is Up) - Pass Price History of the stock Up 9% in the last 10 years excluding dividends - Fail Healthy balance sheet Total assets = $642 million (10-Year Trend Is Up) - Pass Company Equity $413 million which is almost double the amount of liabilities on the balance sheet - Pass Resistant to recessions? Sales hardly affected during the recession of 2008 and the share price recovered quickly - Pass

Nothing of Cato's 10-year fundamentals sticks out to me as a huge negative, despite its share price only rising 9% over the past decade. In fact, the stock did almost reach $45 so its steep decline may be playing into our favor at this present moment in time.

So here is how I would play a value specific portfolio with these types of stocks. I have mentioned only three underlyings here but the more you have the better. In fact, if you could spread the portfolio across as many positions as possible and asset classes, the portfolio's probability of success would have to go up. Furthermore, by selling covered calls against your long stock positions, this would reduce the cost basis of your positions over time. Here is how you could do it with Cato at present if you decided to go long this name.

You could sell the $25-July'17 call for $2.50 which will give you $250 for every 100 shares bought (1 covered call). The amount of covered calls would be up to the discretion of the investor (depending on one's risk tolerance) but for simplification purposes, we will say that we are only holding 100 shares and selling one covered call against this stock. Furthermore, as Cato will go ex-dividend in March and June, the investor will collect $0.66 a share in income which is an extra $66 per 100 shares. Therefore, now our cost has been reduced by $316 which means if you buy today which is around the $25 level and adopt this strategy, your real buying price is well under $22.

What's the drawback? Well, you are capping your upside but I feel this is something investors need to learn. By reducing your cost basis, you are essentially capping your gains. However, you are greatly increasing your probability of success which over time will lead to solid returns. Therefore, if Cato is below $25 at expiration, you keep the covered call premium and the dividends paid out and you are still holding the stock. For the second half of the year, you could adopt the exact same strategy which would bring your cost price well down to around the $19 level. If on the other hand, Cato rallies from these levels and is higher than $25 in July, you keep the round figure of $316 but you lose the stock. Nevertheless, that is almost a 13% gain in 6 months. Not too shabby. The prudent thing to do here though, as already mentioned, would be to wait for a weekly swing so Guess? may be the best set-up at present to adopt this strategy.

In summary, badly beaten-up stocks can be hard to invest in because the investor doesn't know when the trending move down will end. However, the stocks mentioned above are where investors should be looking. Furthermore, one can decrease risk meaningfully by having a lot of positions, pick dividend paying stocks and by selling option premium aggressively against long stock positions. Technically also, it is advisable to wait for a weekly swing which only Guess? seems to have printed at present. For your information or if you want to take out these trades, here are the levels that all three stocks would have to trade above next week to form a weekly swing.

Dollar General - $75.22

Guess? - Has formed a weekly swing

Cato Corporation - A weekly swing in Cato is over 20% from where the stock is trading at present due to the lower low this week

Disclosure: I am/we are long GES.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.