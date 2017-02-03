New Iran Sanctions Won't Impact Iran Oil Production - Oil Markets Daily

The U.S. this morning imposed new sanctions on Iran as President Trump and his cabinet prepares to set a different tone for Iran. The sanctions are supposedly not in violation of the nuclear pact and will be imposed on 13 individuals and 12 entities. These individuals and entities sanctioned by the U.S. are more of a warning signal than anything else. It illustrates President Trump's willingness to do something his predecessor wasn't going to do.

Our analysis of the new sanctions imposed concludes that the impact on Iran's oil production will be nonexistent. Iran sells its oil to Europe and Asia, and with access to the global banking system (which this sanction did not take away), Iran's access to funds overseas and access to the global markets did not diminish. There is a risk, however, created by the latest sanction on Iran via geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

Iran could retaliate after this by launching more missile tests to push President Trump's buttons. Our analysis concludes that Iran will likely further escalate tensions between Iran and the U.S. to the point where it's on the edge of breaking the nuclear pact. It is in Iran's best interest to test the boundaries of where Trump is willing to go, as it shows strength to its own people. Politically speaking, the government needs to show that it is not controlled by the Americans, and additional missile testing would be a testament to the "strength" of Iran's government.

This is where we see the wildcard. We have no idea how easily Trump will be pushed around. His attitude might well be that if Iran does just one more missile testing, he will impose more sanctions. Or, he could very well rip up the entire nuclear pact and say that Iran violated the agreement. We are fairly certain (75%+) that Iran will likely respond with strength, but we are less than confident (<15%) in how Trump will react to Iran's response.

Geopolitics can be extremely confusing to analyze, but the net effect on oil fundamentals will be minimal unless the nuclear pact is thrown out. On the dynamic of oil prices, however, oil prices will incorporate a new geopolitical risk premium. Tensions flaring between the U.S. and Iran are concerning, and traders will be less reluctant to short.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.