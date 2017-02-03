Wall Street's 'Wizard' Sees 5% Sell-Off

If that prediction comes true, you can blame Kolanovic's usual suspects: risk parity, volatility targeting strategies, and CTAs.

A couple of hours after I flagged a new note out from JPMorgan's quant wizard Marko Kolanovic, the man I took to calling "JP Merlin" some eight months ago showed up on CNBC's Fast Money.

It was the highlight of my day.

There's nothing like watching one anchor and three plain vanilla options traders try to decipher the heavily-accented analysis of the Street's most celebrated quantitative strategist.

Kolanovic has taken on almost mythical status over the past couple of years and if you follow what really drives markets it's not too hard to understand why.

Basically, Marko has made quite the name for himself chronicling the impact volatility sensitive investors and trend following strategies (hereafter "strats") have on markets. You can read some excerpts from his previous work in my posts from last summer (here and here for instance).

Needless to say, Kolanovic's work dovetails quite nicely with my recent commentary on cross-asset correlations and suppressed volatility.

Last year, as stock/bond return correlations flipped positive, Kolanovic said the following:

Given the low levels of volatility, leverage in systematic strategies such as Volatility Targeting and Risk Parity is now near all time highs. The same is true for CTA funds who run near-record levels of equity exposure. First, most cross-asset correlation measures incorporate bond-equity correlation with a negative sign (equivalently, rate-equity correlation has a positive sign, i.e. correlation spikes in risk-off events when bonds and equities move in opposite direction). A potential tail event driven by central banks would happen if bonds and equities drop together.

I've used that quote on several different occasions. This is the "VaR shock" scenario. That dreaded eventuality when rates volatility spills over and in what one might describe as the ultimate market paradox, the selling of safe havens sends a risk-off signal to stocks (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Note what Kolanovic is saying in the quote above. Low levels of volatility allow risk parity (think Ray Dalio's Bridgewater) and other volatility targeting strats to lever up. At the same time, trend following strats (i.e. the "CTAs" mentioned above) are running record high exposure because... well... because they're following the trend.

Here's an excerpt from Kolanovic's latest note (which, I might add, you would have known about before almost anyone else had you simply followed the Heisenberg Report):

CTA investors currently have high equity exposure, and their assets continue to grow. Volatility targeting funds likely have record high equity exposure given that the volatility of bond-equity portfolios reached record lows. Similarly, elevated equity exposure is likely true for Risk Parity strategies (although this may vary between hedge funds, asset managers, pension funds, structured products and other investors that employ different implementations of this simple allocation method). In addition to systematic strategies, there are indications that discretionary investors are long as well: mutual fund cash balances are near cycle lows, and the beta of equity long-short hedge funds is in its 95th percentile (all hedge funds beta is in its 98th percentile). While the risks of systematic selling have substantially increased, this may not cause a market selloff on its own. For instance, momentum would turn substantially negative with a greater than 5% drop in equities. There is however more sensitivity to an increase in realized volatility in relation to volatility targeting strategies, and option gamma hedging will likely start adding to market volatility if the market drops by only ~1%. The most likely downside scenario would be a short lived ~5% pullback on the back of a hawkish Fed and deleveraging of systematic investors during the first half of this year.

I want to resurrect an old chart from BofAML to illustrate what Marko is talking about. Remember the flash crashing madness that unfolded in the wake of China's RMB devaluation back in August of 2015? Well have a look at this visual:

(Chart: BofAML)

So that's basically the flip side of what I've discussed so much lately. That is, I generally discuss stocks' ability to buffer a bond sell-off. What you see above is an illustration of how bonds buffer stock market routs.

The red circle is the equity sell-off that accompanied the Brexit vote. Note the axes. While stocks crashed (x-axis), bond yields fell (y-axis). Now compare that to the green triangle, which represents Black Monday (after the RMB devaluation). You'll note that while stocks fell sharply, bonds did not offer much in the way of cushion.

Here's how BofAML put it last summer:

The realized volatility of portfolios has remained muted (and in some cases has declined) as bonds have strongly diversified equities in the current sell-off (unlike in Aug-15), and risk parity funds may also be running larger fixed income allocations today. In fact, our models suggest that many funds have not yet had to de-lever at all in the current sell-off.

This is two sides of the same coin.

The problem, obviously, is that if volatility spikes and both stocks and bonds fall, these strats will all have to delever, exacerbating the pain. Consider the following quote from Kolanovic ca. 2015:

The positive feedback between inflows and low volatility eventually increases the crash risk for trending assets.

Hopefully you can see how all of this fits together. This is the context for Thursday's note, excerpted above.

Risk parity and volatility targeting strats have been able to lever up thanks to exceptionally complacent markets. Remember, last month was the third calmest January in history as measured by average VIX level.

(Chart: Goldman)

Kolanovic also cites hedge fund beta. Sound familiar? It should. I flagged it a little over a day ago.

(Charts: Nordea, Deutsche Bank)

Also mentioned by Marko in Thursday's CNBC segment was the put to call ratio. That's yet another red flag I highlighted this week:

(Chart: Bloomberg)

Essentially, Kolanovic's point is that while you see low volatility (it's readily apparent in the VIX), what most investors don't see or think about is what that complacency means for risk parity, volatility targeting strats, and CTAs.

When you observe this kind of suppressed volatility, you should probably ask yourself what the implications are for strategies that lever up in conditions like those we're witnessing today.

More importantly, you should ask yourself what the implications would be for those strategies should the environment abruptly change.

Don't forget, the stronger the trend and the lower the volatility, the more exposed these strats will be if and when the tide turns. That deleveraging, when it comes, will not be pretty and will serve to perpetuate and exacerbate what's likely to be an already precarious situation.

[Footnote: quant funds are not enamored with Kolanovic and/or the implication that they exacerbate selloffs]

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.