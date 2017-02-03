Industrial Sector Dogs Yield And Gains Led By Scorpio, Navios, And Seaspan Into February

Analysts projected 10 top yield industrials to make 80.3% more net gain from $5k invested in the lowest priced five than from the same investment in all 10.

Annual yields from 10 industrial sector leaders averaged 12.64% and they mixed up 86% after December. Dow dogs retreated, showing 3.71% average yield.

January/February Industrial Dogs

Yield (dividend / price) results from here verified by Yahoo Finance were calculated as of 2/1/17 for Small, Mid, & Large cap Industrials sector stocks. Small cap firms were valued at $200M(illion) to $2B(illion); Mid cap firms were worth $2B to $10B; Large caps were valued above $10B. (One XN Microcap firm under $200M managed to make the top 30.) Those yield results led to the actionable conclusions discussed below.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned in three steps: (1) any stock paying a reliable, repeating dividend (2) whose price fell to a point where its yield (dividend/price) (3) grew higher than its peers (such as this Industrials collection), is so tagged. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically these are in fact, best called "underdogs".

Fifty For Show

Since late 2011 this report series has applied dog dividend methodology to uncover possible buy opportunities in each of eight major market sectors listed by Yahoo Finance.

Last year the series was recently revised to report on 11 sectors as defined by Morningstar and tracked here: Basic Materials, Communication Services, Consumer Cyclical, Consumer Defensive, Energy, Financial Services, Healthcare, Industrials, Real Estate, Technology, and Utilities.

This article intended to reveal bargain stocks to buy and hold up to one year. See Dow 30 article for explanation of the term "dogs" for stocks reported based on Michael B. O'Higgins' book "Beating The Dow" (HarperCollins, 1991), now named Dogs of the Dow. O'Higgins' system works to find bargains in any collection of dividend paying stocks. Utilizing analyst price upside estimates expanded the stock universe to include popular growth equities, as desired.

Dog Metrics Mark Industrial Stocks by Yield

Actionable Conclusion (1): Ships & Ports Top Yields Sink

The shipping and ports firms sourced seven of the top ten industrial stocks showing the biggest yields, placing first, third through sixth, eighth, and tenth. Average yield for the top ten industrial dogs was 12.64% for January/February.

Top yield dog was Seaspan (NYSE:SSW) [1]. The remaining six shipping and ports firms were: Navios Maritime Midstream (NYSE:NAP) [3]; Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) [4]; Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) [5]; Navios Maritime (NYSE:NNA) [6]; Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) [8]; Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) [10].

An Integrated Shipping & Logistics firm placed second, Euronav (NYSE:EURN). Finally, two from non-maritime industries made the list. A business services firm was seventh, Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) [7], and a conglomerate placed ninth, Icahn Enterprises (NYSE:IEP) [9]. These completed the YChart calculated top ten Industrials sector dogs top yield list as of 2/1/18.

Industrial Top Ten Compared With Dogs of The Dow

Relative strengths of the top ten Industrials sector dogs graphed below by yield were plotted as of market close 2/1/18 and compared to those of the Dow. Projected annual dividend history from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the ten highest yielding stocks and the total single share prices of those ten stocks created the data points shown in green for price and blue for dividend.

Actionable Conclusions: (2) Top Ten Industrials Mixed Up

Dividend from $10k invested as $1k in each of the industrial top ten dogs soared after December, while the aggregate single share price of the top ten increased, too. Dividend popped up 8.5% while total single share price soared 85.5%.

Dow dogs mixed retreated, however, as aggregate single share price for those top ten fell 3% between November 17 and February 1. Meanwhile, annual dividend from $10k invested as $1K in each of the top ten stepped up 0.19%, according to IndexArb.

The Dow dogs overbought condition (in which aggregate single share price of the ten exceeded projected annual dividend from $1k invested in each) narrowed slightly.

Actionable Conclusion (4): Dow Dogs Ever Overbought

The overhang was $215 or 53% in January February 2016 saw the gap between single share price and dividends from $1k invested at $246 or 59%. March put the chasm at $293 or 73%. April widened it to $394 or 102%. In May the gap was$357 or 93%. By June the chasm settled to $344 or 89% but in July it soared to $486 or 136%. August made the gap $487 or 134%, and September made the gap $374 or 100%. October widened it to $455 or 121%. November/December trimmed the bloat to $450 or 120%. The new year, JanuaryFebruary 2017, measured the chasm at $440 or 118.5%.

This gap between high share price and low dividend per $1k invested defines the Dow over-bought condition. Meaning these are low risk and low opportunity shares. February average price per dollar of annual dividend showed at $27.71.

Compared to the Dow dogs, the industrial top ten, while volatile, are far from overbought, maintaining their "normal" pattern of dividends above price.

In marked contrast to the Dow, Industrials Dog top ten average price per dollar of annual dividend came in at $8.64 as of February 1, which was over 3.2 times less than the price per dollar of annual Dow dividends.

Wall Street Wizards Worked Upside & Downside January/February Industrial Dog Numbers

One-year median target price set by brokerage analysts multiplied by the number of shares in a $1k investment were used to compare ten stocks showing the highest upside price potential into 2018 out of 30 selected by yield. The number of analysts providing price estimates was noted after the name for each stock. Three to nine analysts provided the most accurate predictions of mean target prices.

Actionable Conclusions: (4) Ten Industrial Sector Dividend Dogs Showed Upsides of 25% to 68.7% per Analyst 1 yr. Targets, & (5) Nine Cast -0.73% to -23.32% Downsides

Dog Metrics Charted February Industrial 30 By Yield

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Brokers Estimated (6) Average 19% Upsides; (7) & 19.28% Net Gains from Top 30 Industrials Dogs By February, 2018

Top thirty industrials were graphed below as of 2/1/17 closing prices as compared to prices projected by analyst mean price target estimates for the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter the analyst mean target price was used to gauge the stock upsides to 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $1000 invested in each of the thirty highest yielding stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those thirty stocks divided by 3 created the data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated increases in dividend amounts from $1000 invested in the thirty highest yielding stocks and aggregate one year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance divided by 3 created the 2018 data points, green for price and blue for dividends.

Analysts reported by Yahoo Finance projected a 7.8% lower dividend from $10K invested in this group while aggregate single share price was projected to increase by 7% in the coming year (February to February).

The number of analysts contributing to the mean target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts were considered optimal for a valid projection. Estimates provided by one analyst were usually not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each analyst-rated stock was provided in the far right column on the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stocks movement opposite of market direction.

Actionable Conclusion (8): Analysts Asserted 10 Industrial Sector Dogs Would Net 22.3% to 67.3% By February, 2018

Three of ten top yielding Industrial sector dogs were verified as being among the top gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1 year target prices. So this month analysts graded the dog strategy as 30% accurate.

Ten probable profit generating trades were revealed by Thomson/First Call as reported in Yahoo Finance for 2018:

Scorpio Tankers Inc. was projected to net $686.67 based on the median of estimates from fifteen analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 107% more than the market as a whole.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation was projected to net $556.09, based on dividend plus median target price estimates from eight analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate was subject to volatility 53% more than the market as a whole.

Seaspan was projected to net $500.68 based on estimated dividends plus mean target price estimate from thirteen analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 9% less than the market as a whole.

Grupo Aeroportuario (NASDAQ:OMAB) was projected to net $375.10 based on dividends plus the median of annual price estimates from eight analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 9% less than the market as a whole.

BG Staffing (NYSEMKT:BGSF) was projected to net $372.22 based on a median target price estimate from two analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. No Beta number was available for BGSF.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) was projected to net $351.03 based on the median target price estimate from eleven analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 53% more than the market as a whole.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) was projected to net $336.76 based on dividends plus the median target price estimate from nine analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 80% more than the market as a whole.

Student Transportation (NASDAQ:STB) was projected to net $294.24 based on the low target price estimate from six analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 21% less than the market as a whole.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) was projected to net $279.92, based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from sx analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 8% less than the market as a whole.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) was projected to net $249.09 based on estimates from seven analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 95% more than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 40%. The average Beta number showed these estimates subject to volatility 26% more than the market as a whole.

Top vs Bottom Three Month Price Histories Contradict Broker Upside Predictions

Price performance of Scorpio Tankers & Icahn Enterprises , the two extreme ends of analyst Industrial sector projections, show opposing paths the past six months. IEP, the broker deemed loser, is sailing as STNG sinks.

In ironic contrast to the broker stated expectation, the favored STNG price is underwater 23% while Icahn Enterprise history has sailed 12% higher.

Momentum favored neither forecast but advised that IEP is on the move. What market or operating conditions will conspire to lift future prices for the shipper or force the conglomerate firm price to slide?

Analysts Predict A 80% Advantage For Five Lowest Priced Highest Yield February Industrial Sector Dogs

Ten small, and mid cap industrial equities were culled by yield from 50 industrial sector equity choices from here. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by Yahoo Finance did the ranking.

Actionable Conclusions: (10) Analysts Projected 5 Lowest Priced of Ten Highest Yield To Net 38.36% VS. (11) 21.27% Net Gains From All Ten Industrial Dogs as of 2/1/18

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five Lowest priced stocks in the top ten basic materials dividend kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 80.3% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $500 in each of the top ten. The second lowest priced industrial dividend dog, Scorpio Tankers , was projected to deliver the best net gain of 68,67%.

Lowest priced five industrials dividend dogs for February 1 were: Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation; Scorpio Tankers; Euronav; Seaspan; Nordic American Tankers, whose prices ranged from $1.84 to $8.49.

Higher priced five industrials dividend dogs for February 1 were: Navios Maritime Midstream; Ship Finance International; Newtek Business Services; Dynagas LNG Partners; Icahn Enterprises, whose prices ranged from $10.11 to $13.33.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. It mostly works here too.

The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

A caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as decent starting points for a small, mid, and large cap Industrials sector dog dividend stock investment research process in late September 2016. These were not recommendations.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article and this instablog to aid your safe investing. -- Fredrik Arnold

Gains/declines as reported did not factor-in any tax problems resulting from dividend, profit, or return of capital distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Nine of these industrials sector dividend pups qualify as valuable catches! They are listed with the 52 Dogs Of The Week (DOTW) found on The Dividend Dog Catcher premium site. Click here to subscribe or get more information.

It's about time to make investing fun again. For a free report detailing:

(1) Q1 through Q4 winners of DOTW I;

(2) twelve top dogs for each month since August 2015 up to November 2016;

(3) the Dog of the Year (DOTYI);

(4) plus the runner up (underdog) (DOTYU) who may turn out to be the dog of the first year when all the votes are counted;

(5) know the darker dog that has taken the lead;

(6) find out the first three contenders for dogs of the month in portfolio II.

That's twenty-four top dogs, yours free.

Send your e-mail address, ticker symbol for your favorite dividend stock, and name of your favorite team of any sport or activity to: fredrika120@gmail.com. Remember: E-mail, ticker, team!

Get In On The Fun!

The next Dividend Dogcatcher Shindig Webinar is Feb. 15 at 2 p.m. ET. Here's your link to register. If you registered online for the first Shindig in November you have a free pass to the next four. Otherwise, a $9.97 cover charge buys access to all four upcoming 2017 DDC Shindigs. (It's a boga4!)

Root for the Underdog

The stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your fave dog dividend stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Note: Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from ycharts.com/screener; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog Photo:superbowl-commercials.org

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO, GE, PFE, VZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.