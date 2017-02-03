Dillard's: Buying Opportunity?

DDS looks investable at this price considering it is subject to the business challenges facing brick and mortar retail - here's why.

Brick and mortar retail is under threat from the internet. Nonetheless, DDS is producing nearly $10 dollars per share in free cash flow each period and buying back stock.

Barring any slowdown in consumer spending, DDS is priced below the fair value suggested by earnings projections in-line with business as usual.

Dillard's Inc. (NYSE:DDS) looks appealing on a medium-term horizon based on its nearly $10/share annual free cash flow and shrinking share count. The Board announced a new $500M buyback authorization during Feb of 2016 on the heels of the completion of their previous $500M buyback program who's limit was used up during the 4th Quarter 2015. This is an extension of a long period of buybacks by the company which have shrunk shares outstanding by 25% since 2014.

A big rally from 2014-2015 plateaued and the ensuing crash has led the stock into a deep price trough. It hasn't helped any that the market is generally pessimistic about big department store operators. This tough time for many shareholders may be a good opportunity to pick up some shares.

Why is this possibly a buying opportunity? Because if the company continues to withstand the onslaught of the internet and earnings hold-up, today's price for DDS' projected cash flows is at 86% of the FI DCF Model's fair value even when fair value is calculated using a negative growth scenario, with a dollar-and-cents valuation based on shrinking free cash flows over the next five years (the DCF Model's Proj. Free Cash Flow is displayed in the appendix of this article).

Valuation

The company is trading at 5X price to free cash flow. This is far below DDS' peak and evidently bubble-like valuation of ~14X price to free cash flows reached during December 2015.

The company looks on course to continue achieving solid incomes going forward. Nonetheless, a sign of potential danger: Historically, the company has had several years of negative free cash flow during the last ten years. To DDS' credit, the company has been steadily cash flow positive for seven years in a row. If they maintain this earnings streak and earn a similar magnitude of free cash flow during the coming years I believe the market will reward this company with a higher price per share.

Considering the volume of their reported free cash flows, the company can afford to pay a huge dividend (measuring to 11% annual yield at today's price), and still continue operating. Instead of a dividend, management is buying back stock, which is also a valid way to return capital to shareholders.

I believe management's continued buybacks will contribute to a substantial price rally during the next 18 months, a rally in-line with previous experience showing regular 10% bumps in the price per share even as the stock has languished in the $56 - $83 range since January 2016.

DDS's further success depends on healthy consumer spending, so if there is recession on Main Street the company's earnings won't measure up to projections.

The company's stock isn't a necessarily a bargain because there is little or zero growth in this department store's revenue. Today's price appears to expect another market disaster such as the global financial crisis of '08, and such a combination of a slowdown in consumer spending and general stock market hazard could crush today's price by 50%. A risk of such large losses - and no guarantee of recovery - leads many investors to completely ignore the retail sector.

Final Word

DDS is offering investors an opportunity to buy substantial cash flows at a low price relative the wider stock market's valuations. But a history which includes several years of negative free cash flows is somewhat unnerving.

I'm cautiously optimistic about DDS and if they continue to post good results I expect buybacks to help the market move this stock's price into the less pessimistic valuation of 7.5X price to free cash flow. Compared to today's price multiple of 5.04X, a move to a peer-comparable 7.5X multiplier gives us a target price per share of $84.58 by the time 2022 comes around, five years from now.

Not a bad return for 5 year's time but nothing spectacular - there's just no growth in this name and ultra long-term investors will be better served by a company with growth prospects.

Appendix: Dillard's Inc

Source: Faloh Investment, YCharts

DDS Chart

FI DCF Model

