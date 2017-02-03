An Exceedingly 'Worrisome' Discrepancy

Multi-year lows in equities, that is. But most assuredly not in rates or in FX.

As one bank puts it, investors no longer know "what is and is not impactful - and as a result volatility has approached multi-year lows.".

Where equity investors find themselves:

Peak complacency

Near record low volatility

Possible explanations:

Confusion

Rampant uncertainty

Metaphorically speaking:

Deer in headlights

There's the bullet point summary some readers so adamantly demand, only I decided to lead with it rather than close with it. Maybe that will help frame things. Who knows. Here's how Deutsche Bank puts it:

The year-end lull in US equity index vol has continued into the early weeks of the Trump administration. The new government's high-frequency news flow is being met by confusion from markets about what is and is not impactful - and as a result vol has approached multi-year lows.

I've spilled gallons of digital ink writing about volatility (NYSEARCA:VXX) lately. Which is ironic, because things seem anything but volatile on my end. I own no stocks. I own no bonds. And following last weekend's shall we say "volatile" episodes at airports across the United States, I've decided to extend my stay on this exceedingly nonvolatile island indefinitely.

I imagine though, that readers' circumstances might be different. Given that assumption, I think I'm doing a public service ("God's work," to quote Goldman) by i) explaining just how complacent equity markets are, and ii) giving you some context for that complacency.

As far as context goes, you know the story. Or at least you should if you're a regular reader. Last month was the third calmest January in history for stocks (as measured by average VIX level).

Meanwhile, the S&P implied volatility term structure has no kinks. Very much unlike the VSTOXX, suggesting that the US isn't pricing political risk as efficiently as Europe.

This all seems to suggest that risk parity funds, volatility targeting strats, and CTAs are likely levered up - in a big way. In other words, systematic strats are set up for a rather dramatic deleveraging episode if and when equity volatility spikes. The same is likely true for long/short and macro hedge funds where beta is notably elevated. For the time being, low realized volatility is keeping things in check:

(Chart: Deutsche Bank)

You'll also recall my exhaustive (not to mention "exhausting") discussions of FX volatility versus equity volatility. As you know, my going assumption for markets is that FX markets price in political risk first and the attendant volatility then bleeds over into rates and, eventually, into stocks.

Recall the following charts which I've variously described as the most important charts in all of finance:

(Charts: Goldman)

In the simplist possible terms, those charts represent the discrepancy between FX volatility and equity volatility across various markets. As you can see, that discrepancy is wide and in some cases vast.

Well have a look at this:

(Chart: Deutsche Bank)

That's the discrepancy between Treasury (i.e. rates) volatility and S&P realized volatility. As the title of the chart notes, the difference between the two is "near a multi-decade high."

Deutsche Bank brings everything outlined above together quite nicely. To wit:

Wide rates-equity vol gap. Still-high rates vol and sagging equity vol have created one of the widest gaps between SPX and interest rates volatility in recent years. Positive equities-yields correlation mitigates bond vol impact. Positive equities-yields correlation (negative price correlation) has mitigated the impact of this volatility on multi-asset portfolios. However, rising inflation is a warning sign that this correlation may not last: inflation volatility has historically contributed to negative equities-yields correlation.

You'll note I didn't employ my signature bolded passages. Do you know why? Because the entire excerpt should be bolded - and underlined.

That paragraph encapsulates everything I've been saying about cross-asset correlations, volatility, and systematic strats for the better part of a year now.

A negative correlation between stock and bond returns (alternatively, a positive correlation between rates and stocks) has cushioned the blow for volatility targeting strategies in the current high rates volatility environment. If that correlation shifts due to rising inflation volatility (or for any other reason, like say yields breach 3% on US 10s), then it's adios muchachos - to employ a colloquialism.

Let me drive this home for readers who may think that either i) this doesn't apply to them, or ii) they can't readily trade it. Have a look at the following table for a variety of popular ETFs:

(Table: Deutsche Bank)

Look at the z-scores and accompanying historical percentiles for realized volatility in SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) and iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT). That's quite the discrepancy, wouldn't you say?

As Deutsche Bank notes,"equities and rates volatility could converge via falling rates volatility." Right. In other words, in a perfect world we'd see no further turmoil in bond markets and thus the discrepancy between rates volatility and equity volatility would correct itself without triggering a selloff.

But, as the bank goes on to note, "[the divergence] is becoming more worrisome."

Indeed it is because - and this should drive the point home - you either have to believe one of two things here: 1) equity volatility will remain near the lowest levels in history and rates volatility will somehow decline in an environment where the consensus is so overwhelminly bearish on rates that there's a four-sigma speculative short in Treasurys, or 2) equity volatility will likely not remain at record low levels.

I'll let readers make that choice for themselves.

