Rover Approved By FERC With Many Conditions

This is a big win for its biggest shippers, Antero and Range Resources.

This is a quick follow up to my piece published yesterday about former FERC Norman Bay's resignation and its potential impact on Energy Transfer Partners' (NYSE:ETP) 3.1 Bcf/d Rover natural gas pipeline. Per my friend in the pipeline industry, as he sent me a copy of the 119 page FERC document, ETP's important Rover pipeline has been approved with many environmental conditions.

Enclosed below, as I can't link the document because I have it in pdf form, I snapshot important pieces to prove it was approved by the commission, hours before Norman Bay's last day.

The pipeline was approved, but with many conditions. These can be found on pages 102 - 104.

Also, on pages 109 - 119 there many pages of environmental conditions.

For context, here is the timeline of Rover, per ETP's website.

Takeaway

The conditional approval of this pipeline is a big positive for Energy Transfer Partners, Antero (NYSE:AR), and Range Resources (NYSE:RRC), as the latter two's prolific production growth, especially Antero, was dependent on this pipeline opening up on time, so the surplus production can get out and be brought to high demand markets. In other words, the producers will get higher netbacks for their gas and they can better meet their natural gas (NYSEARCA:UNG) production and growth targets. This might explain why natural gas broke the January 2017 low of $3.10.

