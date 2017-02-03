China Biologic Has A Wide Moat And Hedges Geographic Risk

Investors can profit from a re-domiciliation to China, through continued growth at current multiples, or through improvements in the Chinese yuan.

China Biologic Products does not face the same political pressure faced by U.S based healthcare firms. It's industry is protected by the government.

The Chinese pharmaceutical industry is not as advanced as it should be considering the nation's vast GDP and other technological advancements. Corruption is still a problem, and modern medicine still competes with Chinese traditional remedies with dubious efficacy. Nevertheless, there is still growth potenial. And the Chinese pharmaceutical industry offers exceptional value, especially now, as the U.S industry is under significant government pressure.

Investing in China comes with risks, no doubt. But China Biologic products (NASDAQ:CBPO) is hedged against U.S sector risk because it operates exclusively in the Chinese domestic market. It is also hedged against Chinese geographic risk because it is listed on U.S exchanges and is not traded via American Depositary Receipts 'ADRs'. This classification shields the company from much of the 'stir-fry' volatility and government intervention that causes many risk-adverse investors to shy away from Chinese equities.

China Biologic Products is a compelling pharmaceutical investment because it is uniquely hedged against both U.S sector risks and Chinese geographic risk. The company has solid fundamentals and the potential to boom significantly if it is ever domiciled to China because the Chinese market offers significantly higher multiples to companies of this nature.

China Biologic Products

China Biologic Products is a hematology biotech that sells blood plasma products in the Chinese market. The company earns U.S industry multiples while enjoying Chinese-level growth. This distinction is important because, while ADRs trade like regular shares, the share prices is primarily moved by forces in the home country. Consequently, ADRs typically have multiples much higher than similar stocks traded in the U.S. In the case of China, they will also suffer from any government interventions in the stock market.

China Biologic's competitors in the blood plasma business Hulan Biological Engineering and Shanghai RAAS Blood products trade at significantly higher multiples than the U.S-traded China Biologic. The difference is astronomical. While China Biologic trades at only 10 price/sales, according to Bloomberg, Shanghai RAAS Blood Products (

002252.SZ)

trades at over 45. One of the ways long-term investors may expect to profit from CBPO is through an eventual re-listing of the company in China. The Chinese market will afford this stock significantly higher multiples than it receives in the U.S, and this would turn out to be a very profitable development for investors who bought the stock at American prices.

Compared to U.S companies, CPBO, with its 10 price/sales and EV/EBITDA of 18, may seem expensive. However, it is important to note that this company, operating in the Chinese domestic market, is not under the same pricing pressures faced by U.S-based firms. Its products have a wide moat (In China, blood is a highly regulated industry. Read why here), and this is evidenced by its robust growth in both revenue and EBITDA. Unfortunately, the drivers and infrastructure of mainland China are not the best, and vehicle accidents are common. The demand for blood plasma pharmaceutical products is immense - so immense that the main problem is supply.

The recent crash in the yuan may be suppressing the market's valuation of China Biologic's profitability. As an American-listed company, CPBO must convert (on paper) its yuan-denominated earnings into dollars, and as the yuan falls, this number is under pressure. This being said, the stock continues to enjoy strong institutional ownership, and the stock price remains stable as its U.S-based peers continue in a bear market.

Conclusion.

China Biological Products is a uniquely hedged pharmaceutical play that can protect investors from both U.S industry pressures and Chinese geographic pressures. The stock is undervalued compared to its hematology peers in China, but a move over to China will probably be the best way for this value to be unlocked.

Overall, CBPO's financials are solid; growth is healthy, and there is a healthy market for its products. This stock offers remarkably low risk, but the upside will depend largely on the whims of the market. At 10 price/sales, CBPO may seem expensive to most U.S investors, but quality comes at a premium. Even at these multiples, the stock represents a better value than many U.S firms in this tense political climate.

