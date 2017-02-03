Chesapeake Energy Is A Takeout Target This Year.

Production of 700,000 BOE is a prize for the majors.

We live in a different world than just a few short months ago. President Trump's pro growth policies are already starting to take effect in spite of the constant battering by mainstream media.

Every day the world sees the President meeting with another industry group, listening to others and gathering vital information to make business great again.

Investors can expect to see consolidation this year in the energy patch as oil prices continue their recovery.

I believe one candidate for M&A is Chesapeake Energy Corp (NYSE:CHK).

Here is why

Production Growth: Chesapeake Energy produced 657,000 boe as of the 2nd quarter of last year. I expect this number to close in on 700,000 BOE in 2017.

Increasing oil prices: As President Trumps infrastructure bill and potential tax benefits emerge, one can expect the animal spirits of M&A to go into full swing.

Any Iranian sanctions or geo-political events could spike the price of oil to the high $60 range in a matter of days. A spike in oil will instantly increase the value of many oil companies including Chesapeake.

EBITDA is turning positive: $252M in adjusted EBITDA for the 2nd quarter was the first sign of the turn to the upside.

Large multi-billion dollar non cash writedowns on the value of holdings have been largely taken as a hit to the balance sheet over the last several quarters.

Debt Buybacks: Over the last year the CEO Lawler has orchestrated several debt buybacks, taking advantage of weak bond prices to firm up the company's balance sheet.

11.5B barrels of recoverable energy: This is a boon for a company like BP (NYSE:BP) or XOM (NYSE:XOM) looking to increase their reserves for future growth.

A $5b market cap: Soon the market will realize that Chesapeake Energy is undervalued and the stock price will soar. A company like BP PLC could buy Chesapeake and immediately increase production to over 730,000 BOE per day from existing wells. Chesapeake can only do so much with the capital they have which is one reason why I believe the company is undervalued.

Potential future asset sales makes Chesapeake even more attractive.

CEO Doug Lawler recently stated that the company would likely divest another $2 to $3B in asset sales over the next 18 months.

A look at the charts

Investors can see the horrific drop and near collapse of the company on the oil price plunge into the $20s and false Bk rumors that were unfounded. I recommended the stock back in February 2016 at the $2 level.

Fast forward 12 months and we have a new president with a new agenda and oil has rebounded 100%. I believe we are embarking on a new era of growth and construction that this country has not seen in 40 years. While I do not think we are going back to $100 oil any time soon, I do see oil in the $60s this year.

I see a buyout at the $13 level if it happens in the next 6 to 8 months. I have drawn a red line of resistance at that level.

Investors may want to take advantage of this recent 45 day pullback to take a position or add to a current position here. I see the max downside at the $5.50 level but doubt the stock will trade there again.

I can see a Monday morning bid sometime after the next earnings call scheduled for February 23rd with a buyout from a big oil major.

Upcoming Earnings report will be a catalyst for a buy out

I know investors that read my articles have heard this before, so here it is one more time. I believe this earnings report will show the progress of Chesapeake on many fronts over the last year.

The company is doing a phenomenal job in repairing its balance sheet. Recently buying back preferred shares and saving millions in dividend payments in the process. The preferred shares have resumed dividend payments signaling potential strength in future cash flows.

Conclusion

M&A activity will take hold in the markets this year in the energy space. The combination of a pro business friendly government and multiple growth strategies will keep a floor under oil prices with potential for upside price and demand growth.

I continue to believe that Chesapeake Energy will be bought by a major oil player at or above the $13 level in the next six to 8 months.

Chesapeake offers a significant opportunity for a large player to increase their production dramatically for a bargain basement price.

Chesapeake has weathered the storm and poised for profits and increased cash flow which make them a prime target in my opinion.

A large oil major could swallow up the company pay off a few billion in debt, make a few divestitures and come out smelling like a rose. I am long here and continuing to add on any weakness.

As always, do your own research and know your exit point before making any trade.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BP, CHK LYG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.