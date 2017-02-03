MannKind: The Saga Of Smoking Guns

MannKind has told investors there is an efficacy issue and now they tell you why there is this issue.

Investment Thesis:

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Sanofi (NYSE:SNY), two of the world's largest drug companies, they both tried to market an inhaled insulin product. Both companies, with massive marketing budgets and huge sales forces, each within a year's time into their launch realized the shortcomings associated with this type of product. Now MannKind's (NASDAQ:MNKD) Afrezza is moving into the third calendar year for the product having been in the marketplace. And the results from MannKind's efforts lag the results achieved by either Pfizer and Sanofi.

When one combines the total expenditures in developing and marketing the two-inhaled insulin products that have been approved by the FDA, we are looking at approximately $5 billion. Should one look at the history of drug development, they would be hard-pressed to find any other product where this much expense has been incurred with such a small return for the effort. MannKind talks and promises a great story, however, blustering and posturing that they are currently operating from a position of strength, is belied by the facts of the situation.

I'm writing this article the evening of February 1, 2017, after the conference call that MannKind conducted earlier in the day. The main topic of the conference call dealt with the action relating to the preparation needed to undergo a reverse stock split. Therefore, it should be no surprise that in after-hours trading, the stock traded nearly 1,000,000 shares and suffered a 15% retracement in the share price. This action relates to the effort for inflating the per share price over the $1.00 threshold, in order to keep the shares on the main Nasdaq trading platform.

We are now entering the 4th calendar year that Afrezza has been approved by the FDA. The ardent opposition from my fellow contributors back in 2014, when I wrote my first MannKind article, has seemed to wane. Apparently, they have opted to leave the field of advocating their rabid assurances that those following their opinion would soon be rich beyond their imagination. However, even though in the interim the stock is now trading for $0.60, a massive 89% decrease in price, there are still the avid supporters for the stock - with their assurance being with just a little more time their rewards for owning this stock will be justified.

Saying never, when writing or talking about the valuation of a stock - one can never ignore that prices will go up and they will go down. With this being said, I stand firmly behind the position I articulated back in 2014. With this article, I will update the points I made in my last article, especially how my charting with a 10% weekly increase in total prescriptions will not come close to putting MannKind into a profit position in the near term.

I will also reveal the "smoking guns" that have and will continue to prevent Afrezza from gaining traction in the insulin market. These "smoking guns'" discoveries go a long way in explaining why MannKind's executives have undertaken certain unusual actions over recent months. Now it makes good sense why they have taken this new public admission policy, but still where one must dig out the information and make the connections to the reality about the massive barrier that MannKind faces in the future.

Reality Today:

Tracking 2017: Sizzle or Fizzle Campaign Based on a Weekly Growth Rate of 10% Start: Projected Actual (+) (-) Cumul. Revenue (+) (-) Cumul. 300 Scrips Scrips Scrips (+) (-) $Amts. $Amts. $ Amts. 1/6/2017 330 238 -92 -92 $47,600 ($18,400) 1/13/2017 363 208 -155 -247 $41,600 ($31,000) ($49,400) 1/20/2017 399 224 -175 -422 $44,800 ($35,000) ($84,400)

In my last article, I provided a tracking methodology based on weekly prescriptions increasing by a modest 10% growth rate. Even with this modest growth, when tracked for the first six months of 2017, the ending results would reflect a revenue stream that would not come close to covering their operating expenses. At some point, MannKind needs to generate profits to keep the company operating as a viable corporation.

MannKind has been in operation for about two decades, with always the promise they need more time to accomplish their goals. IMO, the time is now! The above chart shows very clearly the never-ending promises made to investors never come to fruition. Let me first show the reality of how 2017 has started, and then I will discuss the promises they have made for them delivering a marketing effort that would support success for those invested in MannKind's stock.

Based on the first three weeks of 2017, contrary to the promises that Afrezza continues to grow and gain momentum, this is not the case. Instead of the proclaimed growth and momentum, the new prescriptions have dropped below the new prescriptions achieved on February 27, 2015 - week 5 of the original launch. Now 104 weeks (2 years) since the launch of Afrezza into the market, the total weekly prescription rate is less than what was accomplished in Week 8, 96 long weeks ago.

My chart shown above, instead of growing 10% to 330 in the first week, the actual total prescriptions missed the mark by 92 fewer than needed. The second week reflected it missed the projected number by 155. In the latest, week three, the projected number missed by 175 prescriptions. At this stage of 2017, the prescription rate based on a modest increase the results show they have missed by 422, or nearly 40%.

In order for eventually increasing the miniscule 10% weekly growth rate, as each week passes the ability to catch up to this modest growth will require the increase to be well above the 10%. With this capture rate continuing, at the end of six months, the ability to cover basic operating expenses will only grow to a more massive level of debt.

As recent as the 3rd quarter report for 2016, these are some of the claims - aka - promises that MannKind executives stated:

The third part is, as Afrezza continues to grow and gain momentum, it is a worldwide epidemic, so we will expect to grow with the natural market not only in the U.S. but the rest of the world.

The reality being that as shown above, they aren't growing or gaining momentum, when you consider they currently are back to the prescription level from two years ago.

So while we have done this with minimal resources, we are excited that we could see that impact in such short amount of time is, I can tell you, having a many salesforces over the years. It sometimes takes three months to six months for a new rep to make an impact in any geography." -

This begs me to ask the CCO why we are beyond his maximum six months' time frame for results, while there is still massive deterioration in securing and maintaining users for Afrezza. Plain and simple - most promises made are never delivered for investors when one looks at MannKind's efforts. Apparently, the only consistence performed by MannKind's executives is the timely depositing of their massive bi-weekly paychecks!

Since launch Afrezza had almost 4,000 prescribers prescribe the drug. We continue to see repeat prescribing and we will continue to see that effect compound over time as we go out there. Just since July we had over 200 prescribers to-date." --

A simple question to those who think they will get rich by holding MannKind's stock. When the CCO spoke these words, he claimed there was repeat prescribing by 4,000 medical professionals. Why have these repeat prescribers, for a product on the market for two years and prescriptions for these 104 weeks, only totals a mere 36,041?

If one prorates to the respective 4,000 prescribers, this means that for new prescriptions and refills, each medical professional would have been associated with nine (9) prescriptions. Based on the nine involvements this would imply that over the last two years, they either wrote or refilled an Afrezza prescription at the rate of 0.0865 per week.

For a better example for these supposedly repeat prescribers, if one totals new prescriptions for the last four (4) weeks, or one (1) month, one can see that 443 new prescriptions were written. This means for these claimed 4,000 repeat prescribing medical professionals, they each wrote-0.11075 prescriptions.

We know from SEC filings, in the two years Afrezza has been on the market, they generated gross revenues of less than $15,000,000.00. This level of revenue converts into a gross revenue per prescription of about $400.00.

Knowing that MannKind tells investors they will have a cash burn rate of $120,000,000.00, they would need 47,036 medical professionals issuing prescriptions to net the needed $120,000,000.00 in operating expenses, based on a 50% COGS for Afrezza. Contrary to what the CCO claims - they aren't prescribing Afrezza in any semblance of what is needed for MannKind's survival. The only compounding is a deceleration in new prescriptions and refills.

The Two Smoking Guns:

Historically, biotech executives will take great liberty where they will attempt to be obscurant with any bad news about what is happening with their company, whether it be the clinical work, marketing efforts or financial issues.

In the most recent (November 2016) conference call, I found it both refreshing and puzzling for the CCO openly admitting they had determined there were two major causations for patients stopping their use of Afrezza. This is what the CCO stated -

Couple of things I will share with you before I go into details is, we have learned that patients dropped off Afrezza for two reasons, one was because of cost and two was because of efficacy. And there are other reasons they dropped out, but the two predominant reasons are based on these two factors.

For such an admission, this is unprecedented in the history of drug companies where basically MannKind was telling the audience, their drug was not efficacious in treating their intended patients. Plus, admitting the cost for the drug was a deterrent for patients using the drug. What is so implausible about this admission by the CCO, the ongoing accusation from the "true believers" is the competition is engaged in a cabal to destroy MannKind because they are afraid they will take their market share away.

If that is the concern about the competitors, wouldn't it be logical that the competitor's sales representatives have copies of the CCO's admission that the #1 competitor they face, MannKind, is openly admitting the drug doesn't provide efficacy for those who opt to try Afrezza? Basically, MannKind has delivered the silver bullet to the competitors on a gold and diamond studded platter!

The first smoking gun situation:

I've pondered many times why a CCO would openly admit the drug he claims his marketing plan will be successful in generating needed revenues, but the drug has efficacy issues. Contrary to the constant internet chatter from the "true believers," the clinical data submitted to the FDA clearly showed the ability to lower A1c levels below standard care, was not achieved.

The data further points out that the dropout rate for trial patients who were getting Afrezza for free, full doctor's care at no charge, plus receiving a monetary stipend for their time - and still the dropout rates for these trial patients were in massive numbers. And now the CCO publicly admits the efficacy issue!

What are the true reasons why new patients and the refills numbers are dropping like a rock after two years of pushing Afrezza into the market place? I've wondered about the ongoing need to resolve the constant battle for better titration with the patients. There have always been the subtle reminders about patients constantly increasing their doses - way beyond the normal time of dosing at the beginning of the meal. Why is this extraordinary need for more insulin occurring for what was claimed as being a multibillion-dollar insulin product?

On top of these items for my pondering, I now hear the constant mantra that if only MannKind could get a label change indicating that Afrezza is the only fast-acting insulin product, this would turn the tide for better results in the market place. But each time I thought about this being the solution, I go back and note that in the first quarter of 2016, the CEO was making public statements about them that having the data from the clinical trials supporting the fast-acting issue.

So why delay making a formal announcement where their rational was wanting to wait until the ADA conference in June. By waiting until June 2016, they couldn't do anything with the known results for the clinical trial. I found this to be an utterly stupid rational because in the first quarter of 2016, MannKind was in desperate need of generating revenues - and guess what? The situation now is direr than in June 2016. Why would MannKind's executive sit on clinical data where the data was claimed as being the solution for their failing marketing efforts?

Anyone with a modicum of understanding for how the FDA works in issuing label changes for drugs already on the market - the normal period is less than four months. The standard time for getting initial FDA approval determination is less than a year.

This begs me to ask, why did MannKind drag out the time to June 2016, for formally releasing the trial data and then wait more months to file the label change data with the FDA? And it gets weirder when now they have submitted the request to the FDA, they now state instead of the normal four months that other drug companies can expect for a mere label change decision, MannKind states it will be the 4th quarter of 2017.

Nearly two years since the CEO boasted he knew they had the data supporting a label change request, and he opted to keep the data private. It absolutely makes no sense why a drug company facing the mounting cash need, where if getting a label change was the solution, they opted for dragging their feet instead of expediting their efforts with the FDA. And this fact raises the suspicions and reality to an even higher level!

At the ADA meeting, last June, they shared this impressive data set to about 15,000 prescribers and what has that done for enhancing the adoption of Afrezza? For the answer, go back and look at the charts I've shared above. Since the ADA meeting, these critical doctors where the CCO stated they would be marketing Afrezza - they have continued to ignore it like a case of the plague. So why is this reluctance to get this label change to indicate that Afrezza is the fastest-acting insulin on the market? Could there be another issue that might override this fast-acting capability for Afrezza?

In November 2016, MannKind told you that there was a problem with efficacy. This was not a case of the CCO mincing words to confuse or avoid the issue. He stated it was an efficacy issue with Afrezza! Plain, simple, and direct-efficacy! A prudent person surely must wonder why the reluctance to take advantage of "what" was being reported as being a milestone label change that would salvage the company's faltering assured second launch into the marketplace. So there must be a smoking gun buried somewhere that explains why the delay for getting a label change!

What the second smoking gun reveals:

At the time of the November announcement about efficacy issues, there were other events pending that relates to this issue. Before I share this information, I'm fully aware the "true believers" will discount the information as not being relevant to them getting richly rewarded by owning MannKind's stock. They ignored the CCO's revelation about efficacy, so I'm sure they will now ignore MannKind opting to share data on their website revealing the extent of the efficacy issue - and I'm talking about devastating data!

Maybe now one can grasp the futility of trying to market Afrezza to medical professionals that can read and understand the English language. Remember the medical professionals needed by MannKind to write Afrezza prescriptions didn't buy into the fast-acting data shared with them at the 2016 ADA conference. The weekly prescription data confirms this avoidance by the medical professional that MannKind must rely on for writing prescriptions for Afrezza.

Once again MannKind is sharing information, only they don't tell you where the data is found. They can find time to tout the great things that a mystery company named VDEX will do for generating revenue, but not a word about critical and important information about their efficacy issues. But by putting it on their website, they can now defend against lawsuits with the classic legal defense of "Caveat emptor" being applied. They tell you, but they don't have to hold your hand and lead you to the "smoking gun" data.

But most of all, should they get the label change, this doesn't preclude what else the FDA can put on the label based on the data. As the old saying goes, "Be careful for what you ask for!" Never forget, the FDA might change the label to fast-acting, but the downside is them placing information concerning the bad things about the use of such a fast-acting insulin.

On the MannKind website, under the Publications section, they have posted an article titled- The Need for Faster Insulin: Problem Solved? Notice the question mark at the end. At the beginning of the abstract ,the author states he will share the benefits and limitations of the Afrezza profile in his analysis.

The article takes an overall positive spin; however, he then states the following:

Comparing Afrezza exposure to the insulin pharmacokinetic profile following a meal that occurs in healthy subjects, it appears that Afrezza is actually non-physiologically "ultra-ultra" fast, particularly on the decay side of the curve. This novel profile has the attractive property of allowing insulin dosing to occur right at the time of meal initiation (rather than having to wait 15 minutes or more between RAI dosing and meal start) while also reducing the risk of late post meal hypoglycemia. On the negative side, however, this "ultra-short" duration of insulin exposure and subsequent insulin action can lead to runaway hyperglycemia in the late post meal period, necessitating the use of a second dose of Afrezza in nearly 40% of subjects." Another property of Afrezza worthy of mention is the relatively coarse dose increment that is available. The product is delivered in doses that are equivalent to multiplies of 4 units of RAI. This raises concerns about the constraints in dosing flexibility that this increment engenders…"

Now we know what the efficacy issue is all about! We know why there are massive numbers not refilling their prescriptions when you see that 40% of them are being subjected to hypoglycemia events. Does one not think that a prescribing medical doctor would be concerned if 40% of his patients are suddenly facing this major adverse event? Maybe this panacea about this fast-acting inhaled insulin isn't what patients and the medical professionals want - and the massive dropout for refills and limited new prescriptions might be the confirming indicator.

Does anyone remember the internet chatter from two years ago when they suggested that MannKind should come out with a 2-unit cartridge, and this was rejected by MannKind? Today (2-1-17) they announced the new packages would increase the number of 4-unit cartridges, 8-unit cartridges and 12-unit cartridges. This announcement only confirms the issue of needing extra doses and the 2-unit classification wouldn't do the job, rather it would take more than 4-unit doses.

This means that 40% of the Afrezza patients being given the equivalent to a standard insulin dose would need to dose the first 4-unit dose in increments of 4 units where there are either 8 units or 12 units being provided. What does it say when a standard dose of insulin has been 4 units, and now MannKind is providing 12-unit doses?

MannKind has told you there is an efficacy issue, where 40% of their patients are dosing double or triple the standard dosing for non-inhaled insulin products. And the "true believers" just can't grasp why MannKind's insulin has such a high retail price. Does anyone remember what the CCO told investors during the November 2016 conference call? He told you there was an efficacy issue and a "COST" issue to the patients.

Conclusion:

Today's conference call was bad news! I'm talking about some really bad news because all the extra money recently generated from Sanofi - this sugar daddy is now gone! The market has given its verdict - the Sanofi largesse is history and it didn't get the stock above $1.00. It's obvious that all the bluster about the Receptor Life Science deal has no merit. Keep in mind, when a public company receives or learns of material events that can impact the valuation of their stock, there is a SEC mandate that requires the company executives filing a Form 8 within a business week.

MannKind promised that the Receptor milestone payment would be received in the 4th quarter of 2016. Conveniently, MannKind revealed they got the milestone in 2017, so they get another quarter to report the details of the deal in their quarterly report. However, this didn't eliminate the need for MannKind filing the Form 8 within the time requirement. Therefore, it appears the Receptor payment is not considered a material event. If receiving $1 million isn't a material event for MannKind - why are they now putting in place, with the SEC, the paperwork outlining a reverse split of their stock?

MannKind is facing a bleak future. They have promoted that a label change designating Afrezza as a fast-acting insulin; however, now we now know there is a dangerous downside to this potential recognition. This foot-dragging prolonging the receipt of this label change speaks volumes to the barriers that MannKind faces. I sincerely wish that MannKind investors would listen to the details of the conference call this afternoon.

Listen and tell me what you heard about previous calls and how those promises turned out. Today, whether you want to believe or not, believe what your heard - there really was a lot of bad news shared with you. The CEO is pulling down about $1,000,000 in salary, plus a steady supply of free stock options and this is what he said in the CC on 2/1/2017:

Now to be frank, reverse stock splits have come to a bad reputation, but it's for a very different reason than I think the situation we're facing today. Most companies that end up in that situation in an act to reverse stock split are under a lot of duress. Their stocks have been declining for a long time. The situations that cause that typically haven't gone away, and their stocks continues to decline, probably would have whether they did a reverse split or not. But certainly, they're doing it from a position of weakness. We're not in that situation. MannKind is doing this (if we, in fact, end up having to do it) from a position of strength."

He talks about other companies where their stock has been in a decline for a long time. And he thinks that MannKind's stock hasn't been in a long decline where it has lost 89% of its value - and he thinks they are contemplating a reverse split from a position of strength! This is the executive, who along with other executives, sold over $21 million of their stock when the price was north of $8.00. $8.00 to sub-$0.60 and he thinks other investors should hold their stock!

The money will run out and today's announcement about the reverse split indicates it will be sooner than later.

I sincerely hope and wish that Afrezza will remain available for those patients who need options in treating their medical condition.

Good luck with your future investing decisions!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.