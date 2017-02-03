MBT Financial's (MBTF) CEO Doug Chaffin on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF)

Q4 2016 Earnings Conference Call

February 03, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Doug Chaffin - President and CEO

Audrey Mistor - EVP, Wealth Management Group

John Skibski - EVP and CFO

Tom Meyers - EVP and Chief Lending Manager

Analysts

Matthew Forgotson - Sandler O'Neill & Partners

Michael Diana - Maxim Group

On the conference today from MBT Financial Corp, we have, Doug Chaffin, President and Chief Executive Officer; Audrey Mistor, Executive Vice President Wealth Management Group, John Skibski, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Tom Meyers, Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Manager.

Doug Chaffin

Thank you, Anita. Good morning, everyone. At the close of business yesterday, we announced earnings for the fourth quarter of 2016 totaling $3,578,000 compared to the fourth quarter of 2015, which reflected net income of $4,014,000. Net of the effect was reversals in the provision for loan losses in each of these periods. Core earnings increased by 28% in the fourth quarter of 2016 compared to the fourth quarter of 2015. Net interest income for the quarter improved by 2.6% compared to a year ago, and was up slightly on a linked quarter basis.

The training improved asset quality continued throughout 2016 is evidenced by 46% reduction in classified assets for the year, contributing to $1 million reversal of the loan loss reserve for the fourth quarter and a net recovery and charge-offs for the second consecutive quarter in 2016. Total deposits increased on both a linked quarter basis and comparative balances as of the year ago. And we continue to be pleased with the respectable net growth in our loan portfolio for the year. Tom Meyers will speak to the specifics regarding our loan portfolio activity and asset quality improvements later during the call. I'll also ask John Skibski to discuss our financial results in greater detail.

But first, I'd like to introduce you to Audrey Mistor, our Executive Vice President of the Wealth Management Group, one of the largest bank trust and investment management positions in the state. You may recall that we also announced a year ago Audrey's additional role as mentorship director. In this capacity, Audrey is focused on the internal development of our future leadership and an ensuring culture alignment within our acquisition integration process and strategy. I'd ask Audrey to briefly describe her role in greater detail, and a significant contribution of our Wealth Management Group provides to our non-interest income. Audrey?

Audrey Mistor

Thank you, Doug. I'm please to share some remarks about Monroe Bank & Trust Wealth Management business. MBT established a Trust department as many banks once called them in 1942 largely to support the needs of prominent community members. Since then, MBT's Wealth Management Group has advanced to become an internal yet unique component of our business model, offering wealth management services to a variety of clientele within and outside of Monroe County.

Today, the Wealth Management Group is responsible for just over $800 million in client assets, including retail investments offered our arrangement with LPL Financial Services. While the majority of our clients are located in South Eastern Michigan, primarily Monroe, Wayne and Oakland counties, we have a growing number from outside this area, including Northern Michigan and in over 30 states.

According to the latest data available from The Michigan Bankers Association, MBT is the fourth largest bank -- trust asset management provider in the state. Wealth management assets ended the year at $661 million which is representing approximately 25% of the Bank's total non-interest income before adjusting for non-recurring items. Wealth management asset grew approximately 2.6% year-over-year after adjusting for the exit of MBT from the 401(k) business.

Retail investments offered to MBT investments in LPL Financial Services totaled just over $147 million at year-end, up 4%. MBT's wealth management is shifting and transforming. Over the past several years, leadership has taken steps to align the business for sustainable growth, focusing on areas where we can effectively compete.

In early 2016, the Wealth Management Group completed our exit of the 401(k) business or scale as a significant determinant of success as evidenced by consolidation within this area. Instead, the Wealth Management Group is levering its expertise and delivering personalized and comprehensive financial advice, including but not limited to, investment management and trust administration to successfully changing expectations across generations. By taking a holistic approach, clients trust our credential professionals to help them understand and successfully protect their financial future.

Further, we are seeing this approach reach to expanded relationship throughout MBT as we consider both sides of our client's balance sheets. Additionally, we view technology as a major component in delivering these solutions in an effort to provide our clients with their complete financial picture in real-time. We are dedicating resources to ensure the Wealth Management Group is capable of offering up-to-date technological solutions, which are efficient, integrated and mobile.

MBT's investment management group, which utilizes our proprietary analytical process has a solid track record of better than benchmark returns over a gamut of time horizons and models. The expertise of this team is both unique in terms of their ability, and given the delivery to our community bank. The contribution of this team is an important element of MBT's competitive advantage. We look forward to providing further information and updates on the performance of the Wealth Management Group.

This concludes my comments this morning. And I will now turn the call over to John.

John Skibski

Thank you, Audrey. As Doug mentioned earlier, the net profit for the fourth quarter of 2016 was $3,578,000, a decrease of $436,000 or 10.9% compared to the fourth quarter of 2015 profit. While the full profit of $14.5 million, represents an increase of 20% compared to the 2015 profit. Today, I’ll review some of the details of the 2016 results and provide an update of our expectations for 2017.

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2016 increased $246,000 or 2.6% compared to the fourth quarter of 2015. And the net interest margin increased from 3.11% to 3.14%, and the average earning assets increased $18.8 million. The cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased 11 basis-points from 0.31% in the fourth quarter of 2015 to 0.2% in the fourth quarter of 2016. And the yield on earning assets decreased 5 basis-points from 3.29% to 3.24%.

Our loan portfolio yield increased from 4.6% to 4.57% and the investment yield decreased from 1.91% to 1.73%. The average amount of loans increased $32.9 million or 5.3%, while the average investments decreased $14.1 million or 2.4%. The cost of interest bearing liabilities is expected to remain low, and the earning asset yield is expected to improve as loan growth should cause of the mix of earning assets to continue to improve, resulting in an increase in the net interest margin in 2017. We expect our quarterly net interest income to average nearly $10 million in 2017.

The provision for loan loss expense increased $1 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2015 as we reported a negative provision expense of $1 million this quarter compared to a negative provision expense of $2 million in the fourth quarter 2015. During the fourth quarter, loans charged-offs totaled $522,000 and recoveries of previously recorded charge-offs were $575,000, for net recoveries of $53,000 or 0.03% of average loans annualized.

The negative provision was necessitated by the net recoveries and to bring our allowance for the loan losses down to $8.5 million or 1.3% of loans. Total loans outstanding decreased $3.5 million or 0.5% during the quarter. While the amount of non-performing loans decreased to $2.7 million or 16.3%.

The allowance includes $1.1 million of specific allocations on $17.7 million of loans evaluated for impairment and $7.4 million to general allocations on the remainder of the portfolio. General allocation is based on historical charge-off experienced of the previous 16 quarters. For the last several quarters, we have been replacing high charge-off periods with low charge-off periods in the calculation of our historical charge-off rates, necessitating the negative provisions. We expect the decrease in the historical charge-off rate to slow, which along with expected loan growth should reduce the need for additional reductions in the allowance and negative provisions in 2017.

Non-interest income, excluding gains and losses on securities and other real estate transactions increased $6,000 compared to the fourth quarter 2015. Wealth Management income decreased $46,000 or 4%, and deposit account service charges decreased $36,000 or 3.2%. Our net gains on the sales fixed assets were $91,000 due to a loss in the fourth quarter of 2015. Non-interest income, excluding securities gains and other real-estate activity, should average about $4 million for quarter in 2017.

Non-interest expenses decreased $216,000 or 2.3% compared to the fourth quarter of 2015. Salaries and benefits increased $135,000 or 2.3%. Salaries decreased to $128,000 as the number of full-time equivalent employees decreased from 297 in the fourth quarter of 2015 to 277 in the fourth quarter of 2016. While the incentive compensation accrual increased $272,000 in the fourth quarter of 2016 compared to the fourth quarter of 2015. We expect slightly higher salaries and benefits expense in 2017 compared to 2016. But lower incentive compensation expense will result in a small decrease in the quarterly expense in comparison to the fourth quarter of 2016.

Professional fees decreased $52,000 or 9.9% compared to 2015 due to the decrease in consulting services used. FDIC deposit and insurance expense decreased $147,000 due to an adjustment to the accrual -- due to a reduction in the assessment rate effective in the third quarter of 2016. Bonding and other insurance expense decreased $83,000 due to the termination of the informal agreement with our regulators in 2015. We expect our total non-interest expense to average slightly over $9 million per quarter in 2017.

This quarter, our tax expense of $1,532,000 reflects an effective rate of 30% of our pre-tax operating income compared to 30.3% in the fourth quarter of 2015. If our marginal rate remains at 34% in 2017, we expect our tax exempt income from municipal securities and bank-owned life insurance will result in an effective rate slightly below 30%.

Our capital and liquidity positions are very strong, and comfortably exceed the requirements to be considered well capitalized by federal banking regulators. The large size of our investment portfolio provides a source of liquidity, which will enable us to fund loan growth in our loan portfolio. The investment portfolio also allows us to manage interest rate risk affectively, and our slightly assets sensitive balance sheet, will provide a benefit to earnings if interest rates continue to increase.

We are also actively managing our capital, so that we can provide a good return to our shareholders while planning for longer term growth. Our capital management includes payment of a special dividend and an increase in our quarterly dividend in the first quarter of 2017. We still have authority to re-purchase up to 1.8 million shares of our stock in 2017, if conditions change and we can determine the re-purchase activity would be the proper use of capital.

Dividends paid in 2016 exceeded net income by $135,000. Stock issuance, stock based compensation and stock redemption activity decreased capital by $921,000. And the increase in the accumulated other comprehensive loss reduced capital by $5,171,000, resulting in a decrease of $6.2 million in total capital. Total shares outstanding decreased during 2016 and our book value per share decreased from $6.46 at the end of 2015 to $6.20 at the end of 2016. During 2016, the Bbank's Tier 1 leverage ratio decreased from 10.91% to 10.75%.

The total risk-based capital ratio decreased from 19.59% to 18.12% and the common equity Tier 1 ratio decreased from 18.33% to 17.07%. These ratios still indicate a very strong capital position, providing the opportunity for the special dividend that will paid later this month.

This concludes my remarks. And I'll now turn the call over to Tom Meyers.

Tom Meyers

Thanks, John. Loan totals increased modestly for the quarter with the average balance increasing by just under $2 million. Although, new loan activity for the quarter was solid with bookings of just over $27 million, we recorded $5.2 million reduction in classified loans due in part to a loan sell in November. In addition, two construction loans, totaling $4 million, paid-off earlier than anticipated.

Average loan growth over the past four quarters totaled $32 million or 5.3% with the reduction of classified loan totals of $14 million over that period. Net of classified loans, growth for the trailing four quarters totaled 7.8% with roughly 30% of the growth due to transaction of loan purchases and 70% due to a combination of organic loan growth, and increases in participation loans with strategic bank partners.

Local economic activity remains steady and our commercial loan pipeline totals continue to show improvement. The pipeline averaged just over $60 million during 2015 and increased to $73 million in 2016. The average thus far in 2017 totaled $85 million, which is well above the seasonally low balances experienced in the prior two years. Based on these factors, lower than anticipated reduction in the pace of decline of classified loans, I expect average loan balances to increase further in the first quarter of 2017.

Our asset quality showed very satisfied improvement, but the Bank-wide delinquency total ended the year at 0.88% and the ratio of classified assets to capital improving to just under 11%. The classified assets total is now $16.6 million, which represents a 24% decline for the quarter and a 46% improvement over the past 12 months. NPAs improved by 15% for the quarter and 32% over the past year. 48% of the NPA balances consist of renegotiated loans that are both performing and pass rated. And we expect to be able to transition a meaningful portion of these balances out of renegotiated status and NPA status during 2017.

Expenses related to OREO properties showed further improvement. The combination of OREO expenses and losses related to properties owned totaled $233,000 during 2016, which is a significant improvement over $656,000 expense recorded in 2015. We also recorded a negative provision expense of $1 million in the fourth quarter. For the year, we recorded a negative provision expense of $2.2 million compared to a negative expense of $3 million in 2015. In conjunction with the positive asset quality trends, our allowance for loan losses declined during 2016 from 1.76% to 1.3%.

In summary, key results for the quarter included continued reductions in the level of both classified asset and NPA totals, further improvements in collection-related expenses, steady economic activity in our market area, positive loan and commercial pipeline growth, and indications of further loan growth during the first quarter.

That completes my comments. I'll turn the call over to Doug for additional remarks.

Doug Chaffin

Thanks, Tom. While we’re pleased with the core improvements throughout 2016, particularly reflected in continued loan growth, increased net interest income, and asset quality, while controlling expenses appropriately. As mentioned earlier, during our last meeting, our Board of Directors approved an increase in our quarterly dividend to $0.05 per share. In addition, we approved a special one-time dividend of $0.70 per share. Both dividends will be payable to shareholders of record as of February 14th payable on February 21st.

We continue our strategic focus of improving all aspects of our earning and growth performance, managing capital appropriately, and feel that we are well positioned to take advantage of strategic growth opportunities through acquisitions, should they become available in the future. We also wish to welcome two new board members to our Board of Directors.

Kristine Barann has been President of Baker College of Allen Park since 2014, having previously served as Vice President of Finance. Chris is a CPA, and will be joining our Audit and Compensation committees. We also welcome Joe Vig, who was CEO of J. S. Vig Construction Company, a commercial construction company based in Taylor, Michigan with active lease throughout the Midwest. Joe will be joining our Loan Review and Compensation committees. Joe and Kristine fill a few vacancies that occurred early in 2016, and will be providing additional introductions to them during our Annual Shareholder's Meeting on May 4th.

We’ll now accept any questions you may have.

Matthew Forgotson

On the deposit growth, I mean very strong once again here in the fourth quarter of the year, quite strong in the back half for the year. Is some of that seasonal in nature, or do you think that that is sticking money to the Bank?

John Skibski

Matt, this is John. It's largely seasonal. We actually see an increase at the end of the year. We bank most of the municipal accounts in our market, and as they collect property taxes they deposit it with us.

Doug Chaffin

Maybe to add some further color to it as well Matt. We do have some commercial and industrial depositors who are seeing growth in their respected business as well. And so, there is a small portion of that that needs reduction of just improvement in their activity and they just like to keep the excess cash with us.

Matthew Forgotson

I guess, just sticking with on the balance sheet here, thanks Tom for the color on the pay-downs in the non-accrual. But just in terms of loan growth, going forward, can you give us a sense that the pipeline and your outlook for growth as we move into the first quarter and then across '17?

Tom Meyers

Well, as I mentioned, our pipeline is growing substantially. Two years ago, in January, is in the 40s, last year in the 60s and now this year it's in at 85, in some respects that’s good news bad news. So there were a couple of sizable transactions that were moving along, and I was hoping would close in December. They got delayed but they are still on track. So, I am encouraged due to size of the pipeline, the activity remains good. I just expect to see continued growth throughout 2017.

Matthew Forgotson

And John, on the margin going forward, clearly, some upward pressure here from the remix. I did see in the securities portfolio it built a little bit this quarter. So, just wondering if we should expect you to be reallocating cash from the securities portfolio into loans, or if loan growth is just going to outpace securities growth going forward, driving that positive mix?

John Skibski

Our expectation is that we would fund the loan growth from little bit of cash flow a lot but mainly out of the investments cash as the portfolio -- investment portfolio generates cash flow use after the loan, and redeployed the loans for the higher yield.

Matthew Forgotson

And have you seen loan pricing improved a little bit just in light of the back-up in rates here?

John Skibski

Yes, but it's still not a significant amount.

Doug Chaffin

But if it's short-term, certainly our variable rate loans increased, but just haven’t seen an increase. Matt, I can’t point to an identifiable increase in our margin on long-term debt.

John Skibski

Yes, even though it's out, but still it's a piece of small amount.

Matthew Forgotson

And then just lastly from me, and then I'll hop out. Doug, just wondering if you can give us a sense of M&A chatters in the region. What you’re seeing, and what you’re hearing and potential for doing a transaction at some point this year?

Doug Chaffin

Well, let me start by saying we’ve got nothing in the works right now, so those are obvious things that you kind of flow on a continuous basis. We’ll continue to have casual conversations as we’ve mentioned in the past. I think with the recent occurrence, things that have happened in the market since the election, I think there is probably two schools of thought, one -- and these are all the smaller institution; one, is that our valuations are out, maybe not as much as some of the more regional players, or some larger players, but it's up. Perhaps now is a good time to take advantage of that, and we might be able to get pricing close to our expectation that’s one school of thought.

The other school of thought is we’re expecting to get some regulatory relief and/or some improvement in tax rate, whether that happens or not, and then maybe those that are more inclined to remain independent, maybe more inclined to kind of hold off a little bit. So, without any scientific analysis to it, I am going to put that in kind of 50-50 analysis. So, I expect to see a little bit of keep up in those selected groups that are going to be showing more interest just because pricing is perhaps little more favorable. Some of the ones we’ve talked to and talk for a long time, they just say thanks but we’re good for now. So, that will play out throughout the year. We’ll then continue to focus on that as part of the gross strategy. But as you know, we’re very disciplined in that approach, and we’ll continue to be so.

Michael Diana

John, you mentioned you’re slightly assets sensitive, and you also gave guidance on net interest income of an average about $10 million per quarter. Are there any fed rate hikes in that guidance?

John Skibski

No, we model our base cases on the current -- the expecting growth and change in our balance sheet structure with the current rate environment.

Doug Chaffin

Thank you. Thanks for joining us again this morning, everyone. Just kind of a reminder, we conduct our Annual Shareholders Meeting on first Thursday in May, i. e. is May 4th this year at 10.00 AM here in beautiful downtown in Monroe within Washington street. We’ll have another conference call between now and then. But hopefully get it on your calendars before then. If you are looking for place to stay, we’ll make sure recommendations. So, thanks for joining us, and we’ll continue to keep you informed.

