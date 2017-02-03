Foot Locker: Golden Buy

When I find the combination of a business that has delivered consistently good results over time and a low stock price, I have a feeling that I call "skeptical intrigued." The market is quite smart, so this thing that appears excellent on the surface might present a host of risks I'm not aware of, so further investigation is warranted.

I recently had this feeling when looking at Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL), and as I finished my investigations into the business, I could find nothing not to like. It's for that reason that I recommend purchasing the shares. I review my reasoning below by looking briefly at some of the financial highlights of the firm along with some reasonable forecasts about the company's future to the end of its 2020 strategic plan. Under even the most pessimistic scenario, the shares represent excellent value today.

The Risk Of Retail: The Reason for The Discount?

Usually I'm nervous about retail businesses as they are beset by many problems. Inventory spoils or goes out of fashion. There are high capital costs associated with store openings and store closings. There is the Amazon effect. Consumer tastes change. It's for that reason that I demand a pretty hefty discount from the shares of retailers that I consider. Thankfully, Footlocker is trading at a significant discount to the overall market.

Additionally, Footlocker has performed in a way that allays some of my fears about retail businesses. The most recent quarter was the 27th record breaking quarter for them, and they seem to do a very good job of managing inventory, since sales rose 5% while inventory only grew by 1.9%. Also, their direct to consumer channel is showing strong growth of 8.9%, which reduces the potentially negative impact of the Amazon effect. Finally, the company continues to show strength in a number of their categories, particularly in the women's and children's footwear categories.

Financial Performance

The financial performance has been quite consistent and predictable at Foot Locker. They have grown sales at a reasonable clip of just over 6% CAGR and have grown earnings at about 20% CAGR (!) since 2010. At the same time, they have paid down debt consistently, suggesting that there is little risk of a liquidity crisis at the firm.

Additionally, management treats shareholders well, as demonstrated by the fact that they have been aggressive in returning capital to shareholders. Specifically, they have returned about $2.2 billion to shareholders since 2010 in the form of dividends (~$800 million) and net stock buybacks (about $1.4 billion).

The Stock

Obviously this business is a consistent performer for a variety of reasons. They have consistently reduced debt, they have consistently returned value to shareholders and they have consistently grown revenue and net income. One might expect that such a company would trade at a premium to the overall market, but in fact that opposite is true. Shares of Foot Locker trade at a 40% discount to the overall market. In order to understand if this discount is warranted, it makes sense to generate a few forecasts of Foot Locker's future.

Forecasting

Usually, attempting a forecast makes me nervous, as there are so many variables to consider, but when I come across a company like this one which seems to have, to some extent at least, conquered chaos, forecasting is less troublesome for me. So I have provided a forecast for Foot Locker's business. I'll break this section into two broad sections. Section one will focus on the immediate forecast. Section two will review both optimistic and pessimistic forecasts out to 2020. I'll save anyone who doesn't want to review my forecasts: the stock represents great value today under all scenarios.

Immediate Forecast

The immediate forecast, is relatively straightforward and it is predicated entirely on what the company said on their most recent conference call. The purpose of it is to answer the question: is the company being too optimistic in their statements about how 2016 will end. If we assume that revenue will increase 6% over 2015 levels and compare that number to the first 9 months of 2016, we find that revenue would need to grow by $2.2 billion in the final quarter of 2016. Given that this is the holiday season, this is an aggressive goal, but not an unreasonable one. More interesting to me are expectations about net income for the year. In order to achieve a net income growth of 10% over 2015, Foot Locker would only need to add $120 million to the bottom line. This is a very achievable goal in the final months of the year, so I am quite confident about the immediate future for the stock.

Forecast to 2020

Revenue has grown at a fairly consistent CAGR of ~6.6% over the past 6 years, so this will be my base case analysis of the likely future sales growth for this company. Net income, on the other hand has grown at a 21% growth rate over the same time period, a testament to the company's ability to manage inventory and control SG&A expenses. Using this as a base case scenario, by 2020, I could expect Footlocker to generate sales of just shy of $10 billion annually, and net income of about $1.4 billion. For a shareholder with a reasonably long time horizon, buying today when the stock is at a 40% discount to the market would present a golden opportunity.

Obviously growth rates need to slow at some point. No company can grow at a rate faster than the overall economy forever, and so I also want to apply the brakes to Footlocker's likely future growth rate to see if the company is still a good investment today. When I truly stress test the company's financials and assume a 3% growth rate to revenue and a 5% growth rate to net income, the company would still generate approximately 16 % more revenue and 27% more profit in 2020 than they do today. This still represents a golden buying opportunity in my opinion.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Model the trend for FL would turn Bullish with a close above $69.00 on February 3, 2017. On January 4 the stock posted a false bullish breakout from a downtrend which had begun on December 9. This time, we believe the bullish breakout will stick. We see the stock moving up to the $79.00 level over the next six months.

We are anticipating the bullish signal. Today we bought the FL 17MAR17 67.50 Call Options which will provide us with approximately 11x leverage on our LONG trade. Our initial stop-loss exit signal will be a daily close below $68.00.

For investors in the shares we see FL as a long-term hold (years, not months). But for shorter term investors we would recommend a six month hold or $79.00, whichever comes first.

Conclusion

This is a very well run company that has performed exceptionally well since 2010. Even when a very conservative set of assumptions is imposed on the company's growth rate, the shares at these levels appear to be a great buy. For that reason, I recommend buying this company at these discounted levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.