FireEye: Is A Buyout Still Possible?

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) once more failed to deliver on important growth metrics. Missing on revenue was sufficient to send the stock spiraling down. Other GAAP metrics appear unconvincing and management has never looked this bad in a long time.

While the buyout thesis is yet to play out, the recent sell-off makes the stock attractive at its current long-term low. Not on the hopes of a near-term catalyst, rather on the possibility of an acquisition.

Will a buyout still pan out?

At less than 3X sales, FEYE is cheap. But it's cheap for a reason. Given that Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) recently acquired Bluecoat for 6.2X sales, it will be a no brainer to acquire FEYE at its current valuation.

Also, an acquirer with better sales capabilities in cloud, endpoint and email security will find it easy to achieve strong synergies while unlocking growth opportunities.

Its latest product release, Helix, provides a solution for the growing cloud security segment using automation and security orchestration to command a low TCO (total cost of ownership).

Outside of Helix, there is little to boast of. Competition has drowned out FEYE in the APT (advanced persistent threat) segment and it's hard to call FEYE a leader in advanced threat protection.

Does it have attractive USPs?

FireEye's USP should have been its ability to rival network security giants by convincing organizations to replace firewalls with its MVX-based malware engine. I earlier highlighted the fact that FireEye might be losing out in the malware sandbox segment to competitors who all have their own in-house malware technology.

In the absence of that, FireEye could have been a lot more attractive in email and endpoint security. Sadly, Proofpoint's (NASDAQ:PFPT) growth is a revelation that FireEye is losing out in that segment as well.

It's hard to justify the huge operating expense if FireEye cannot dominate a single segment of the security market.

Major Concern

Source: FireEye

FireEye's projected lack of growth in 2017, highlighted by the billings forecast which has been projected to lag revenue, is a big concern.

This is a bad omen if an offer doesn't happen within the next six months.

What is more? CFO Mike Berry has resigned. And former CEO David Dewalt has left the company. This is a harbinger of looming challenges, to say the least.

Valuation

FireEye's valuation revolves around the proprietary MVX technology. As far as network security innovation is concerned, they have lost that battle to Palo Alto (NYSE:PANW) and Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT).

For comparison, Fortinet recently introduced the world's first 1 Terabit/sec network security firewall appliance. None of FireEye's NX series appliance has clocked more than 8Gbps in throughput.

This means a buyout won't be for its network appliances or throughput or any of those metrics that don't stack up to competitors.

We also have the Mandiant division which I believe should be offloaded to a consultancy like IBM (NYSE:IBM).

It will be hard to sell Mandiant with FireEye to a pure-play security firm. At the same time, it will be hard for a consultancy like IBM to acquire all of FireEye even if it's cheap. IBM's focus has always been data security and MSSP (managed security). Moreover, IBM has its own issues and adding FireEye to its growing concern won't get a positive approval by shareholders.

Conclusion

I don't see anyone bidding for FireEye's security appliances. They simply don't cut it in terms of network security robustness. However, the MVX and Helix solutions will turn a few eyes.

At this point, a buyout remains the best hope for investors to get more returns from their investment.

Due to the guidance, which reflects zero growth for a company that is yet to achieve profitability, FireEye is a HOLD with a buyout range of $12 - $15.